Fall Festivities

Where to Hoist a Stein for Oktoberfest

Our favorite time for bratwurst and Bavarian pretzels, Oktoberfest, has arrived. In typical German fashion, rock those lederhosen and dirndls with a boot of beer in hand at these six events (Sept 22–Oct 7).

By Christina Ausley 9/21/2018 at 9:30am

Rhein Haus celebrates Oktoberfest with food-feast relays, stein-holding contests, and a traditional Firkin keg tapping.

Image: Poquitos Rhein Haus Macleods

Seattle boasts first place in German restaurants per capita and fourth place in Oktoberfest festivals and parties per capita, so it’s no surprise the city knows how to do Oktoberfest (Sept 22–Oct 7) right. To our biergarten-lovers and stein-searching friends, we give you six places to pour a pint (or ten)...

2nd Annual Weihenstephan Oktoberfest at Die Bierstube 

Sept 28 & 29
Four words say it all: David Hasselhoff look-a-like showdown. Finally an excuse to dust off your red speedos, leather pants, and button-less shirts this September 28. Tabletop dancing isn’t just offered, it’s encouraged. A live DJ will be by your side with a background bop of traditional Oktoberfest tunes, John Denver, and the Backstreet Boys. Rally for day two as the next evening features carnival games, rides, and of course a Brotzeit Teller.

Oktoberfest Northwest

Oct 5–7
After 13 years of practice, it’s really quite simple: Provide authentic brats, bier, and wiener dog races, and the prost tends to take care of itself. While adults take their swing at the Washington State Fair’s hammerschlagen, kids can enjoy the half-mile rootbeer run (plus, if they’re 12 or under, their admission is free.) Fair warning though, you might get pulled into one of the polkas before calling it a weekend.

Queen Anne Beerhall Oktoberfest

Sept 28 & 29, Oct 5 & 6, Oct 12 & 13
One weekend of festivities obviously isn’t enough. Over the course of three weekends communal tables and over 75 different biers (including the seasonal Weihenstephaner Festbier) will host nightly stein-holding contests and returning champions—who will compete once more in a final showdown as Seahawks tickets dangle in the distance. Dance along to Bavarian Beer Garden Band while downing a healthy dose of rabbit stew, venison roulladen, or chicken paprikash.

Shultzy’s OktoBEERfest

Sept 22–30, & Oct 5
Cue September’s OktoBEERfest, where upwards of 50 different rotating German beers will likely quench all of Seattle more than the rain itself. Fair warning though, things will get competitive. Receive a punch card and a check mark for every liter downed. Hit 12 different beers, and receive a plaque and custom mug for your efforts. First person to reach 12 receives a hefty title: Speed Champ. The bier fiend who drinks the most? You’re now the “King of Marzens,” and you’ll be performing the traditional tapping of the keg at next year’s celebration. The staff will sport their favorite drindls and lederhosens at the annual Oktoberfest celebration on October 5, so obviously you should too.

Rhein Haus OktoberFEAST

Oct 6
Grab your closest and most competitive three friends because it’s OktoberFEAST. It's essentially a food-feast relay washed down with a half-liter of lager. Going into its fourth year, Rhein Haus will host its annual charity eating contest, and donate $250 to the winning team’s charity of choice. You might walk away with bragging rights, a $50 Rhein Haus gift card, and a commemorative Oktoberfest T-shirt, but definitely a stomach full of pretzel bites, Nuremberg sausages, currywurst and German doughnuts. What’s more: The entry fee is just $25 per team, which will be donated to benefit hunger relief agency Northwest Harvest.

Oktoberfest at Prost!

Oct 5 & 6
The cozy Phinney Ridge neighborhood has another thing coming with this wood-clad German pub’s plans for Oktoberfest. On Oct 5, Prost! will partner with multiple taps from Ayinger Brauerei, a longstanding and renowned German brewery. For $20, pour out any of their taps and keep the stein. Then, on Oct 6, Prost! will join ranks with Weihenstephaner, the world’s oldest brewery. No worries if you’re on the hunt for an authentic snack too, two of their biers gets you a free Schweinhaxen (slow-braised pork knuckle.)

Health & Wellness

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

9:00am Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

9:00am Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

9:00am By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

9:00am By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

9:00am By Darren Davis

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Pull Off an Open Floor Plan

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design Kids' Rooms

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

