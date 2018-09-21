  1. Eat & Drink
This Week in Restaurant News: Hello Homer and Goodbye Chinook

Plus, Ballard restaurant Stock is rebranding as Papa’s Hot Potatoes.

By Cassie Sawyer 9/21/2018 at 9:00am

The grill is officially fired up at Homer in Beacon Hill. Photo courtesy of Belathee Photography.

Openings 

Restaurant Homer
This newcomer to Beacon Hill opened this Wednesday, September 19, in a former yoga studio space on Beacon Avenue South. Now all the deep breathing comes from chef Logan Cox, formerly of Sitka and Spruce, manning his wood burning grill. Lightly charred housemade pita comes with pureed eggplant with chiles and sunflower seeds, dishes from lamb ribs to labneh come dressed in Middle Eastern and Mediterranean–inspired flavors.  Sara Knowles, Cox's other half, took the reins on design, aiming to create a cozy and convivial space. Homer is open for dinner Wednesday to Sunday 5 to 10, and brunch Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 to 2pm.  

Sage and Cinder 
Earlier this month, this vegan restaurant opened (way) up north in a cozy craftsman with a vegetable garden and watery views in Mukilteo. Tofu, beet root, and avocado combine for "tartare," pears are stuffed and baked with cashew bleu cheese, and a full on vegan cheese plate has house made pickles, fig jam, and crostini. Sage and Cinder is open for dinner Tuesday through Sunday from 3 to 10, with brunch hours on weekends starting at 11. 

Re-Imaginings

Papa’s Hot Potatoes
Ballard farm-to-table restaurant Stock has taken on a new form now called Papa’s Hot Potatoes. Chef and owner Chris Blanco is still at the helm, but took the summer to reimagine a new concept and menu. From Facebook: “We are adding a few concepts like easier takeaway, banana milkshakes, and a more plant-based menu.” You had us at banana milkshakes.

Trove
When Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi opened Trove in 2014, they had a plan for a new concept: four different dining areas including barbecue, noodles, bar, and parfait, in one space, but separate. After a few years of feedback from guests, they've now fused all those concepts in to one cohesive restaurant. They retooled the menu, added some portable grills to what used to be a noodle only area, and now everything is available seven days a week, 5 to 10 on weekdays and until 11pm on weekends.  

In the Works

Fair Isle Brewing
This week the Washington Beer Blog reported the future plans for Fair Isle Brewing, a somewhat illusive brewery that makes mixed-culture farmhouse-style ales. The brewery has taken to Nextseed, a crowd sourcing site to raise funds for an indoor/outdoor space in Ballard, wth both a 50 seat tasting room and 50 seat outdoor beer garden.

Updates

Archipelago
The Stranger caught up with Amber Manuguid and Aaron Verzosa this week, the husband-and-wife team behind Archipelago, a fine dining Filipino restaurant heading to Hillman City. We first broke news of the concept in April and we’re eager to try Verzosa’s authentic Filipino dishes by way of Northwest ingredients, and it sounds like they are set to open later this month. 

Miscellaneous Musings

Feast Recap
This past weekend was the most famous of Northwest food festivals in Portland, and our own deputy editor Allecia Vermillion and Nosh Pit captain Rosin Saez attended with a willingness to gorge themselves silly. Here are a few of their favorite takeaways. Spoilers: life altering katsu hot dogs and chef led dance parties.   

PCC Markets
At this organically focused market chain, local Chinook salmon will no longer be an option in the fish case as of September 10. Due to the recent press coverage of the struggling Orcas in our area, CEO Cate Hardy wanted to take action; the market will continue to sell Chinook raised in Alaska and Sockeye. This choice is on the heels of Rene Erickson also deciding to pull the fish from her menus. 

Burger Time
And since we’re cutting back on our salmon intake, here are 16 places to fill that protein void with a fat, juicy burger.

Show Comments

