  1. Features
  2. The Essential Guide to Seattle Music, Books, and Film

Music Manual

5 Albums Every New Seattleite Should Listen To

There's the obligatory Macklemore and Nirvana, but Shabazz Palaces, Tacocat, and Chastity Belt too.

By Stefan Milne 9/21/2018 at 9:00am Published in the Newcomer's Guide 2018 issue of Seattle Met

Image: Courtesy record labels

Black Up by Shabazz Palaces

Lest Macklemore lead you to believe local rap has all the edge of a golden retriever licking your hand, experimental hip-hop duo Shabazz Palace’s debut Black Up is spare, swift, complex, anxious, abstract. Think Radiohead meets Black Star. Think MF Doom meets Sun Ra. Whatever you do: Think. 

The Heist by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis

That a dorky white dude in Seattle was rapping affably about his love of thrift stores ought to surprise no one. That Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’s “Thrift Shop” went diamond, racked up a billion YouTube views, launched The Heist into the sonic stratosphere, and became the city’s biggest hit since “Smells Like Teen Spirit”—who could’ve guessed that?

Lost Time by Tacocat 

Tacocat’s third album is about as charming an introduction to Seattle’s current music scene as you’ll find. You’ve got tech-bro disdain (“I Hate the Weekend”), feminist snark (“Men Explain Things to Me”), and a dash of nerdiness (“Dana Katherine Scully”) all wrapped in a bright, concise, pop-punk package.

Nevermind by Nirvana

Yeah, we’ve all heard “Come as You Are” too many times. But have you listened to Nevermind lately? The whole album—including less trodden tracks like “Breed” and “Territorial Pissings”—remains a fuzzed-out disaffected monolith, with interludes of quiet, even poetic introspection. And, no, we’re not letting it go anytime soon.

No Regerts by Chastity Belt

While song titles like “(Giant) Vagina” might look at home on a Tacocat album, Chastity Belt’s approach on 2013’s No Regerts bears little resemblance. Here the lithe plinking guitars sound like Sonic Youth at their loveliest while singer Julia Shapiro stretches sometimes cutting, sometimes silly lyrics (“chips and dip / nip slip”) into anthems of youthful longing.

Filed under
Shabazz Palaces, Macklemore, Tacocat, Chastity Belt, Seattle Music, Nirvana
Show Comments
  1. Up Next
  2. The Essential Guide to Seattle Music, Books, and Film

A Beginner's Guide to Seattle Film

From '90s flicks to recent additions, these are the Seattle-set movies you need to add to your Netflix queue.

5 Iconic Seattle Books to Read Right Now

Essays, fiction, and graphic novels: Beloved Seattle-based authors have books across the board.

Eat & Drink

Year in Review

It's Been a Year: Seattle Restaurants That Closed in 2018

12/21/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Year in Review

Seattle Met's 12 Bites of Christmas

12/21/2018 By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez

You GUYS!

Ummm, Salumi Is Making Cookies Now

12/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner December 19–25

12/19/2018 By Rosin Saez

Holiday Bummers

Some Growing Pains for Sun Liquor's Eggnog

12/18/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Eat With Your Eyes

Froot Captures the Woes of Online Dating and Millennials' Penchant for LaCroix

12/18/2018 By Gwen Hughes

Arts & Culture

The White Christmas Album

A Very Didion Christmas Slouches Towards Hugo House

12/21/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do December 21–23

12/20/2018 By Gwen Hughes

Local Talent

Kassa Overall and Stas THEE Boss Are Throwing a Hip-Hop Holiday Party

12/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Eat With Your Eyes

Froot Captures the Woes of Online Dating and Millennials' Penchant for LaCroix

12/18/2018 By Gwen Hughes

Casting in the Tide

Tides Is Defining Seattle Audio Drama

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Monthly Planner

11 Seattle Events to Catch This January

12/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

This Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: A Regional Homelessness Response, Lynnwood Light Rail, and T-Mobile Park

12/21/2018 By Anne Dennon

Sanctuary City

Seattle City Council Approves $12 Million in Grants It Rejected on Monday

12/19/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Year in Review

Seattle Met's 6 Most-Read Stories of 2018

12/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Public Transit

Durkan Nominates Sam Zimbabwe as New SDOT Leader

12/18/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Growing Pains

Here Are the 10 Affordable Housing Developers That Just Got Funding from Durkan

12/18/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Slope Stories

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Style & Shopping

Style File

Jeanette Svensk Li Is a Fashion Phenom

12/20/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When December 24–30

12/20/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

'Tis the Season

Holiday Gift Guide 2018

12/19/2018 By Rosin Saez With Elizabeth Podlesnik

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Elements of Style

7 Items to Help You Bundle Up for Winter

12/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Holiday Gift Guide 2018

Give the Gift of Eating: 5 Things for Food Lovers

12/17/2018 By Rosin Saez With Elizabeth Podlesnik

Best Bars

Side Dish

Sun Liquor’s Eggnog Lives On

11/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Ales for Smart Alecks

The Seattleite's Guide to Bar Trivia

10/29/2018 Edited by Jaime Archer and Aly Brady Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Slope Stories

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Snow Days

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slip Slide Away

10 Ways to Ride the Snow without Skis

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Rami Niemi

The Sellouts

Washington's Biggest Resorts Just Got Bought by Conglomerates

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slush Advisory

How to Build a Seattle Snowman

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Declutter Your Home

12/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe