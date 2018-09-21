  1. Style & Shopping
10 Unique Seattle Shops

Gifts and gags, baubles and boards—find it all at these retail gems.

By Rosin Saez and Darren Davis 9/21/2018 at 9:00am Published in the Newcomer's Guide 2018 issue of Seattle Met

Image: Amber Fouts

Flora and Henri

Owner and designer Jane Hedreen launched her children’s clothing line in the late ’90s, and, after shuttering her downtown brick and mortar to go full internet in 2013, she’s officially back. A light-filled showroom houses her designs alongside home goods and fashions for mom.

Baby and Company

Despite the name, there isn’t an adorable onesie in sight at this razor-sharp men’s and women’s boutique. Instead you’ll find luxury apparel and accessories from top international designers, and a reliable barometer for what’s hot every season.

Image: Amber Fouts

Archie McPhee

The Madison Square Garden of Seattle novelty shops boasts an impressive collection of inspired creations, like a yodeling pickle, “handerpants” (yes, hand underpants), and remarkable masks.

Georgetown Trailer Park Mall

The shopping mall. It’s the crystallized form of Americana, fabricated from loitering teens and Orange Julius stalls. But down in Georgetown, far from the business districts and centers of consumerism, lies an eccentric marketplace: the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall. At the far side of a small parking lot off Airport Way awaits a wagon train of eight vintage trailers. Every weekend, vendors peddle throwback threads, folk art, and a plethora of wonderfully bizarre ephemera. Or towers of scratch-made layer cake, if you’re famished. Even a tent filled with hot sauce and Honey Bunches of Oats once had a home here. For eight years, this modern-day trading post has helped Seattle forsake its mall rat ways.

Image: Liz Ophoven

Image: Amber Fouts

Urban Surf

Despite being at least a three-hour drive from waves breaking off the Pacific coastline, this surf shop nestled just off Lake Union deals in boards of all sorts, including paddleboards—yup, the ones you see skimming across Lake Union all year round.

Moksha

Once a longtime staple for funky threads along the Ave, Moksha now holds court in the boutique-scarce Chinatown–International District, featuring its silk-screened street wear, local clothing lines like PRC and Clear Coated, plus other rare items from world travels. 

Image: Amber Fouts

Diego Pellicer

It might resemble an exotic car dealership, but here the staff helps you find the right sativa, indica, or hybrid—or maybe it’s a $3,600 marijuana cigar you desire. (Too late, it sold already.)

Hitchcock Madrona

Like pictures, treasures from this accessories shop are worth a thousand words, but here are three: bold, refined, essential. Whether it’s something delightfully understated like a simple 18-karat-gold bar necklace or fierce like a shark-tooth cuff, it most definitely lives here.

Image: Amber Fouts

Cone and Steiner

Part grocer, part deli, part candy store, with a few beers on tap, Cone and Steiner’s Capitol Hill, downtown, and Pioneer Square locations are one-stop neighborhood shops.

Velouria

Quite the contrast to the surrounding stadiums and sports bars, this expansive trove offers everything from billowy jumpsuits to minimalist jewelry to natural skin care, much of which is sourced within the Pacific Northwest. 

Image: Amber Fouts

