What to Do After Work September 17–20

The women of Seattle Shakespeare Company's Richard III. Image: Courtesy Seattle Shakespeare Company

Mon, Sept 17

Richard III

Why not ring in the autumn darkness with Richard III? Better yet, catch a version that reimagines the murderous king as a femme fatale. Seattle Shakespeare Company re-creates the iconic history with an all-female cast. No fear: the scheming and nephew murdering remain. Through Oct 7. Leo K. Theatre, $32–$48

Tue, Sept 18

Cristien Storm

In her book Empowered Boundaries Cristien Storm, a local activist and therapist, offers strategies for setting emotional and social boundaries, something especially vital for marginalized groups such as women, people of color, and LGBTQI people. She'll be talking with Becky Reitzes, a Sexual Health Educator with Public Health Seattle-King County and instructor for Home Alive, a local non-profit that teaches self-defense classes. Elliott Bay Book Company, Free

Wed, Sept 19

James Supercave and Sleeping Lessons

California-based James Supercave creates eclectic, laidback psych-pop. (See, for example, introspective track “Body Monsters” off the 2016 LP Better Strange.) Meanwhile, aptly-named Seattle dream-pop quartet Sleeping Lessons pulls out tunes reminiscent of Tame Impala. Chop Suey, $12

Thu, Sept 20

Blank Slate

Aspiring and amateur directors can head to Market Theatre to try their hands at crafting a narrative for the stage at Unexpected Production’s latest improv show. Spoof, skit, or melodrama, audience members can experiment with their directorial vision by creating characters, planning out scenes and creating a world for the actors to inhabit. Market Theatre, $10