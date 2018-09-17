Culture Fix
What to Do After Work September 17–20
An all-female Richard III, some psychedelic jams, and an audience-directed play.
Mon, Sept 17
Richard III
Why not ring in the autumn darkness with Richard III? Better yet, catch a version that reimagines the murderous king as a femme fatale. Seattle Shakespeare Company re-creates the iconic history with an all-female cast. No fear: the scheming and nephew murdering remain. Through Oct 7. Leo K. Theatre, $32–$48
Tue, Sept 18
Cristien Storm
In her book Empowered Boundaries Cristien Storm, a local activist and therapist, offers strategies for setting emotional and social boundaries, something especially vital for marginalized groups such as women, people of color, and LGBTQI people. She'll be talking with Becky Reitzes, a Sexual Health Educator with Public Health Seattle-King County and instructor for Home Alive, a local non-profit that teaches self-defense classes. Elliott Bay Book Company, Free
Wed, Sept 19
James Supercave and Sleeping Lessons
California-based James Supercave creates eclectic, laidback psych-pop. (See, for example, introspective track “Body Monsters” off the 2016 LP Better Strange.) Meanwhile, aptly-named Seattle dream-pop quartet Sleeping Lessons pulls out tunes reminiscent of Tame Impala. Chop Suey, $12
Thu, Sept 20
Blank Slate
Aspiring and amateur directors can head to Market Theatre to try their hands at crafting a narrative for the stage at Unexpected Production’s latest improv show. Spoof, skit, or melodrama, audience members can experiment with their directorial vision by creating characters, planning out scenes and creating a world for the actors to inhabit. Market Theatre, $10
Comedy
Blank Slate
Concerts
James Supercave and Sleeping Lessons
Books & Talks
Cristien Storm: Empowered Boundaries
Theater