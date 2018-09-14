  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Cocktails, Pasta, and Long Live the Queen (City)

Linda Derschang’s Belltown spot is serving up classic cocktails and the Smith burger with your name on it as of today.

By Cassie Sawyer 9/14/2018 at 10:15am

Queen City opens its doors at 4pm today.

Image: Courtesy Queen City

Openings

Queen City
We’ve been standing at the windows, our fingers pressed, our faces smashed saying “open, open, open.” And that day has finally come. Linda Derschang’s new Belltown restaurant and bar complete with portraits with eyes that track you, carefully placed vintage furniture, and that burger, you know the one, from Smith on Capitol Hill (oh, and moules frites, a classic caesar salad, roasted chickens, and the like). Derschang recently moved to a downtown high-rise and found that her new neighborhood lacked the sort of hang she enjoys, so if there isn’t one, open one. Queen City will be starting its first service at 4 today. Happy Friday!

East Trading Co.
It feels like it's been forever since we first heard word of I-Miun Liu and Michael Chu's Capitol Hill plans, and on September 13 those plans became reality. In an announcement via Instagram, they’ve got dancers breaking with joy that finally the old Sun Liquor space on East Pike is slinging fancy-infused cocktails and cooking up Chinese and Korean recipes. The eclectic space designed by Electric Coffin has bright murals and a Zodiac drink wheel for adventurous guests who like to leave their cocktail choice up to the fates.  

Closures  

Barbirusa
Sometimes it’s just not in the culinary cards, and that seems to be the case for the second iteration of Barbirusa. After moving from its original space on Eastlake to a much larger space in Belltown, Charles Walpole started having knee problems and (what’s becoming the classic) Seattle rent spike has caused Babirusa chefs to head for California. The last day of service will be September 27. 

Cafe Nola
The Bainbridge Island Review reported earlier this week that after two decades on the corner of Winslow Way and Madison Avenue this local cozy café is closing. Owners Kevin and Whitney Warren note they were unable to resolve some leasing issues, but will continue serving islanders and tourists at the Plate & Pint.

Coming Spring/Summer

Il Nido
Mike Easton of Il Corvo announced this week that he’ll be opening an Italian restaurant in his own neighborhood of West Seattle come this spring-slash-early summer. It’s in a historic and particularly royal, navy blue log cabin. This space will give Easton a chance to get back into the delicate pasta game, like ravioli and more labor intensive styles, of which he’s had to let go of with the heavy business of the downtown rush at Il Corvo.

What We’re Eating Now

Besides all things pumpkin that have suddenly appeared on the shelves of Trader Joe’s, we’re also enjoying sweet and savory crepes, the Thai favorite kao soi gai, pastrami sandwiches via everything bagel crusted pizza (?!), and airport breakfasts that really don’t suck. 

What We’re Reading Now

Sometimes the best meal is one you savor in your newest cookbook. Here, Rebakah Denn gives us a fantastic reading list of this fall’s newcomers coming to the shelves at your local bookstore. Or to your cart on Amazon.

What We’re Drinking

Even though the PSL has returned (OMFG, It's the PSL!), we’re gearing up for a fall filled with rich reds and full-bodied whites. The glorious Sean P. Sullivan has rounded up the 30 most exciting Washington wines, including selections from all over the state, some newcomers, some old schoolers, and for the most part many of these bottles are way less than your latte budget.

Restaurant Review

Wa'z
In Deputy Editor Allecia Vermillion’s latest review, we learn more about the kaiseki-style of dining at Wa’z from Chef Hiro Tawara. Pre-set coursed meals are seasonally set by month, and Tawara is creating “supremely subtle food that challenges diners to slow down,” with delicate flavors over decadent portions.  

Filed under
Queen City, Linda Derschang, Weekly Planner, Shifts and Shakeups
Show Comments

Related Content

Culinary Tomes

Seattle's New Fall Cookbooks

09/11/2018 By Rebekah Denn

Review

Wa’z Explores the Quiet Art of Kaiseki

09/11/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Best of Washington Wine

The 30 Most Exciting Wines in Washington

09/11/2018 By Sean P. Sullivan

Feature

OMFG It's the PSL!

08/25/2014 By Allecia Vermillion

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Cocktails, Pasta, and Long Live the Queen (City)

10:15am By Cassie Sawyer

Sea Changes

PCC Markets Stops Selling Pacific Northwest Chinook Salmon

09/13/2018 By Gwen Hughes

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner September 12–18

09/12/2018 By Rosin Saez and Jaime Archer

Happening Now

The Rise of SoDo Urbanworks

09/11/2018 By Sean P. Sullivan

Culinary Tomes

Seattle's New Fall Cookbooks

09/11/2018 By Rebekah Denn

Wine Warden

How Sean Chose the Most Exciting Washington Wines

09/11/2018

Arts & Culture

Bravo Bravo Bravo

Seattle Symphony Wins Orchestra of the Year

09/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do September 14–16

09/13/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

The Sporting Life

The Making of a Duffleboard

09/11/2018 By Rosin Saez

Monthly Planner

15 Events to Catch This October

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Top Five

The Top Things to See and Do in Seattle October 2018

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Two In One

What the Heck Is Duffleboard?

09/11/2018 By Rosin Saez

News & City Life

Housing & Homelessness

Council Members Want More Surplus Property to Be Used for Affordable Housing

09/13/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Seattle City Light

Auditor Will Investigative Seattle City Light Billing Practices

09/12/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Feature

A Dog Walks into a Grocery Store

09/11/2018 By Hayat Norimine Illustrations by Rami Niemi

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Famous Faces

Perfect Party October 2018

09/11/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Illustrations by David Wilson

Your Best Shot

Reader's Lens October 2018

09/11/2018

Style & Shopping

Complicated Itinerary

Fall Fashion 2018: Behind the Scenes

09/11/2018 By Jane Sherman Videography by Peter Hanson

Style

Fall Fashion 2018: Arrival Time

09/11/2018 Edited by Rosin Saez Photography by Brandon Hill With Jane Sherman

Sales & Events

Wear What When September 10–17

09/10/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Fashion Happenings

What Defines Pacific Northwest Style Photo Recap

09/07/2018 By Rosin Saez Photography by Pavel Verbovski

Retail Wire

Fabletics Opens First Location in Pacific Northwest

09/05/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When September 3–10

09/03/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

How We Got That Shot

Road Trips 2018: Behind the Scenes

09/11/2018 Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Surpass Spotify

The Regional Radio Stations You Need to Know Before Hitting the Road

09/11/2018 By Allison Williams

Morel High Ground

How to Spend a Day Mushroom Hunting

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

East Side Story

Spokane Boasts a Cultural History All Its Own

09/11/2018 By Allison Williams

Speedy Sightseeing

How to Take a Road Trip on a Time Crunch

09/11/2018 By Allison Williams

Shell Game

Lilliwaup Offers Getaway Vibes and Oyster Hunting

09/11/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Health & Wellness

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Quote Unquote

Angela Garbes Is Like a Mother

06/19/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Pull Off an Open Floor Plan

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design Kids' Rooms

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

A Natural Take on a Modern Mount Baker Home

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe