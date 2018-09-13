  1. Arts & Culture
Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do September 14–16

Greek eats, a Seattle film primer, and two deeply personal shows at the Moore.

By Seattle Met Staff 9/13/2018 at 9:00am

Blood Orange plays the Moore on Saturday.

Image: Courtesy Grandstand Media and Courtesy Nick Harwood

Fri, Sept 14

Angel Olsen
With the release of her third album, My Woman, in 2016, Angel Olsen revealed a talent previously shrouded in fear and trembling and lofi static: She can write a damn fine rocker (alongside the soaring brooding she’s offered all along). Her first U.S. solo tour in four years will span material from her short, brilliant career and include new unreleased material. Moore Theatre, $28 –Stefan Milne

Sat, Sept 15

Blood Orange
The alternative Devonté Hynes's (aka Blood Orange) Negro Swan finds him exploring black and queer existence with tender versatility. His voice, both artistically and literally, is so refined, so fluid, that he folds in eclectic guest spots (Puff Daddy, A$AP Rocky) without any faltering tone. Moore Theatre, $27 –SM

Sun, Sept 16

Made in Seattle 
At its ever popular Made in Seattle showing, SIFF shares clips from your favorite movies shot in Seattle and all over Washington. Location scout Dave Drummond offers insights from nearly 15 years in the film business including his favorite scene ever shot in Seattle. It’s a chance to see behind the scenes of your favorite scenes. SIFF Film Center, $15 –Gwen Hughes

All Weekend

St. Demetrios Greek Festival
Just a couple weeks before waves of Oktoberfests hit Seattle, the annual St. Demetrios Greek Festival lets you bask (at least connotatively) in the Mediterranean sun. Yes, there will be gyros, baklava, and Grecian bric-a-brac along with a slate of traditional dances. St. Demetrios Church, free –GH

