Nosh Pit Weekly Planner September 12–18

The week in which: Jerry Traunfeld's Poppy turns 10, Sugar Hill hosts a benefit night market, and a Greek festival returns to Montlake.

By Rosin Saez and Jaime Archer 9/12/2018 at 9:00am

One of Poppy's daily thalis, a tray of 10 small dishes served at once.

Image: Courtesy Poppy

Wed, Sept 12
DiVe Popup: Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Head-to-Head
Having since opened his Addo popup inside Ballard's Royal Drummer space, Eric Rivera has debuted a deluge of popup spinoffs. Things can get very Russian nesting doll sorts of meta, but stay with us. DiVe (at Addo inside Royal Drummer) is Rivera's dive bar concept: Bar snacks—The Richard, which is his take on a Dick's burger, jojos, pelmeni dumplings, onion rings, truffle hot pockets (!!)—clock in around but often less than $13, plus some half dozen beer and wine options on offer. This Wednesday also means Mario Kart 8. Rosé plus Rainbow Road equals...good luck. Walk-ins are okay, but five bucks will secure your spot—dibs Yoshi. 

Wed, Sept 12
A Tribe Called Maceo Night Market Benefit
Philanthropic dining meets night market vibes at Sugar Hill on Capitol Hill, where folks will sell various handmade arts and goods alongside a chicken wing fest. Sugar Hill's signature crispy chicken wings will be the star, accompanied by a spicy-sweet-savory lineup of supporting actors, ahem, sauces: Fat's Chicken and Waffles' lemon pepper, Meaty Johnson's spicy barbecue, Musang's adobo, New Luck Toy's chonquin sauce, Pho Bac's molasses tamarind fish sauce, and more. Free entry and food, with a suggested donation of $15 and an opportunity to partake in a silent auction. The night's proceeds will be donated to the Molina-Garcia family whose son is battling cancer.

Sept 14–16
St. Demetrios Greek Festival
Montlake’s St. Demetrios Greek Festival has been bringing traditional Greek food, beer, wine, music, and dancing to the masses since 1960. Especially food: There’s three different spots to grab a meal and an a la carte menu outside. Expect dolmathes (stuffed grape leaves), spanakopita, souvlaki (shish kabobs), and all kinds of desserts like baklava, butter cookies, and “Greek doughnuts.” With the help of a giant tent, there’s no raining on this parade. Admission is free; food is available for purchase.

Sat, Sept 15
Trucktoberfest Beer Festival
Grab your lederhosen: Oktoberfest season has arrived, and Trucktoberfest will descend on South Lake Union Discovery Center this Saturday to kick things off. There will be food trucks, live music, and (of course) a beer garden serving more than 25 local craft beers, wines, and ciders. Families rejoice: A boatload of food trucks will be parked in a free all ages area for kiddos. And for those in need of a pint, tickets ($20 online, $35 at the door) come with 6 beer tokens, plus some food trucks will camp out in the garden so festivalgoers can avoid a long trek.

Sat, Sept 15
Dieciséis de Septiembre at Cubes Baking Co. 
In celebration of Mexico’s Independence Day, this Wallingford bakeshop is going all out with tamales by Frelard Tamales (from 11am until sold out, and they will likely sell out), Mexican treats (in cubed fashion, as they do), plus a craft popup with art and jewelry from Mexican-American Teresa Martinez of Amano Seattle, and art from MariGlvn and Alexia Sarahy. The party goes from 11 until 3.

Sun, Sept 16
Brunch with Musang: The Classics
Seattle Met Next Hot Chef Melissa Miranda has been on a roll, nay, she's been running a marathon. Last Thursday, she debuted two special ice cream flavors at Central District Ice Cream Company (toasted rice and green mango are on the menu through the end of September). Over the weekend she was slinging Filipino food at Chinatown–ID Night Market, then brunch the next day. After that: a collab dinner with a guest chefs Natalia Roxas (Filipino Kitchen, Chicago) and Sharwin Tee (San Juan, Philippines). She's back at it again this Sunday with a Musang brunch at Bar del Corso on Beacon Hill. Tickets are $40. We should also mention that Miranda will join the likes of Edouardo Jordan and Shota Nakajima at the James Beard Foundation's Taste America dinner at the Fairmont Olympic in October (stay tuned for more on that later).

Sun, Sept 16
Poppy’s 10th Anniversary Party
Capitol Hill’s much beloved restaurant Poppy will celebrate a decade of serving modern Northwest fare this Sunday from 4 to 8. James Beard award-winning chef Jerry Traunfeld, who helms Poppy’s ever-changing menu, will bring back the best hits from the past 10 years, including squash blossom fritters, dumplings, herb-smoked salmon, and Yarmuth cheese blintzes. To top it all off? A no-host bar and a sundae bar. Tickets are $55 including a 20 percent service charge and tax.

