  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Best Restaurants

Eat Here Now

What We're Eating Now October 2018

This month's favorites: sweet and savory crepes, pastrami pizza, and Thai noodles.

By Nosh Pit Staff and Sean P. Sullivan 9/11/2018 at 9:00am Published in the October 2018 issue of Seattle Met

Petite Galette’s crepes: Pretty when open; tasty when folded.

Image: Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Image: Sara Marie D’Eugenio

The Complète at Petite Galette

Sara Naftaly’s charming counter creperie, just behind her Amandine Bakeshop in Chophouse Row, doles out sweet and savory combos—traditional French flavors like mushrooms and cream or butter, sugar, and lemon—wrapped in Breton-style buckwheat crepes. The Complète, a winning melange of earthy buckwheat, subtle comté cheese, fried egg, and heaps of French ham, is a triumph for breakfast, lunch, or a late-afternoon repast with a glass of wine or cider.
Jaime Archer

Kao Soi Gai at Kin Dee

Madison Valley’s new Thai restaurant is casual enough for takeout, but the street food–centered menu and windowed dining room are worthy of an actual night out: Round sausages burst with garlic, a larb (aka salad) of crispy mushrooms dusted in rice powder is so bright and savory it’s almost oysterlike, while a trio of chicken drumsticks (and a satisfyingly rich curry) ground the kao soi noodle dish. Familiars like pad thai receive equally careful treatment. —Allecia Vermillion

Pastrami, But Pizza at South Town Pie

If you thought the complex magic of “everything” seasoning was only for bagels, you haven’t met the crunchy edges of a pastrami pizza, piping hot from the vintage deck oven inside South Town Pie. At this South Park joint, a classic deli sandwich comes in the form of a thin-crust pie: gruyere fondue instead of sauce, with caramelized onions, cubes of pastrami meat, and sweet crinkle-cut coins of dill pickles. —Rosin Saez

Pre-Flight Breakfast at Floret

Being overwhelmed with appealing options is an unusual sensation when dining at an airport. But Cafe Flora’s Sea-Tac offshoot serves the same comforting vegetarian fare as the Madison Park mothership, like a scramble thick with fresh squash, kale, and tomatoes, or a biscuit sandwich so decadent you’d swear there was sausage lurking amidst the tomato jam and caramelized onions. The grab-and-go counter services hurried travelers, but the dining room’s all-day cocktail list almost justifies missing your flight. —AV

Image: Courtesy Chehalem Winery

An Oregon Stalwart

Chehalem Three Vineyard Pinot Noir Willamette Valley 2015 $30

Finding a high-quality Willamette Valley pinot noir that hovers around $30 can take some searching, but that’s exactly what we find from Chehalem. A blend of this winery’s three estate vineyards begets aromas of dark cherry; mineral and ash are followed by ripe fruit flavors that show the warmth of the vintage without ever going over the top. Pair it with cherry-glazed lamb and an Oregon getaway. —Sean P. Sullivan

Filed under
Breakfast, Sara Naftaly, Pizza, Thai, Wine Pick, What We're Eating Now
Show Comments
In this Article

Floret

$$ Vegetarian 17801 International Blvd

Being overwhelmed with appealing options is an unusual sensation when dining at an airport. But Cafe Flora’s Sea-Tac offshoot serves the same comforting vege...

South Town Pie

$ Pizza 8611 14th Ave S

If you thought the complex magic of “everything” seasoning was only for bagels, you haven’t met the crunchy edges of a pastrami pizza, piping hot from the vi...

Kin Dee

$ Thai 2301 E Madison St

Madison Valley’s new Thai restaurant is casual enough for takeout, but the street food–centered menu and windowed dining room are worthy of an actual night o...

Petite Galette Closed

$ Breakfast/Brunch, French 1424 11th Ave

Sara Naftaly’s charming counter creperie, just behind her Amandine Bakeshop in Chophouse Row, doles out sweet and savory combos wrapped in Breton-style buckw...

Eat & Drink

Opening Dispatch

New Pioneer Square Restaurant Fills the Former Radici Space

12/10/2018 By Rosin Saez

Seasonal Sustenance 2018

Where to Load Up on Holiday Treats

12/10/2018 By Jaime Archer

Year in Review

Seattle Met's 12 Bites of Christmas

12/10/2018 By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez

Hop On the Grain Train

Edouardo Jordan's New Bar, Lucinda, Is an Ode to Glorious Grain

12/07/2018 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: A New Dick's Location and Retro Burgers Arrive Downtown

12/07/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Seasonal Sustenance 2018

Where to Dine on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day Around Seattle

12/06/2018 By Aly Brady

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work December 10–13

12/10/2018 By Aly Brady

No Joke

Brandi Carlile Is Nominated for Six Grammy Awards

12/07/2018 By Anne Dennon

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do December 7–9

12/06/2018 By Gwen Hughes

First Thursday

4 Shows to See at December Art Walk

12/06/2018 By Stefan Milne

Art Tech

Art and Commerce Collide at Modernist Cuisine Gallery

12/04/2018 By Stefan Milne

Sad Day

Gramma Press Is Finished

12/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

This Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Safe Injection Sites, Police Accountability, and Seattle Hockey

12/07/2018 By Anne Dennon

KeyArena

Seattle Is Getting a Hockey Team

12/04/2018 By Hayat Norimine

This Washington

State Legislators Plan to Pass Original Revisions to Deadly Force Initiative

12/03/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Election 2019

Who Is Running for Seattle City Council?

12/03/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Upzoning

Ruling Supports Most Findings in FEIS for Seattle's Affordable Housing Plan

11/22/2018 By Hayat Norimine

This Washington

What's Next for Washington to Address Climate Change?

11/20/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Holiday Gift Guide 2018

5 Home Goods for the Pacific Northwest Abode

12/10/2018 By Rosin Saez With Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When December 10–16

12/10/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

11 Holiday Markets You Need to Check Out

12/07/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Holiday Gift Guide 2018

5 Ways to Give the Gift of Self-Care

12/06/2018 By Rosin Saez With Elizabeth Podlesnik

Holiday Gift Guide 2018

5 Bags and Bling for the Accessory-Obsessed

12/03/2018 By Rosin Saez With Elizabeth Podlesnik

Holiday Gift Guide 2018

9 Pacific Northwest Cookbooks for Food-Loving Friends

12/03/2018 By Jaime Archer

Best Bars

Side Dish

Sun Liquor’s Eggnog Lives On

11/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Ales for Smart Alecks

The Seattleite's Guide to Bar Trivia

10/29/2018 Edited by Jaime Archer and Aly Brady Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Island Time

A Seattleite’s Guide to Visiting Hawaii After the Eruption

11/20/2018 By Pam Mandel

Rejuvenation Vacation

These Resorts Bring Wellness to the Oregon Coast

10/16/2018 By Allison Williams

Branching Out

Larch Season Is Finally Here

10/03/2018 By Allison Williams

Insta-Worthy Spots

Fall's Most Instagrammable Locations

09/27/2018 By Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Adventure Awaits

10 Best Hikes Close to Seattle

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Hang Around Town

19 Urban Adventures for the Whole Family

09/21/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Health & Wellness

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Pull Off an Open Floor Plan

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe