What We're Eating Now October 2018

Petite Galette’s crepes: Pretty when open; tasty when folded. Image: Sara Marie D’Eugenio

The Complète at Petite Galette

Sara Naftaly’s charming counter creperie, just behind her Amandine Bakeshop in Chophouse Row, doles out sweet and savory combos—traditional French flavors like mushrooms and cream or butter, sugar, and lemon—wrapped in Breton-style buckwheat crepes. The Complète, a winning melange of earthy buckwheat, subtle comté cheese, fried egg, and heaps of French ham, is a triumph for breakfast, lunch, or a late-afternoon repast with a glass of wine or cider.

—Jaime Archer

Kao Soi Gai at Kin Dee

Madison Valley’s new Thai restaurant is casual enough for takeout, but the street food–centered menu and windowed dining room are worthy of an actual night out: Round sausages burst with garlic, a larb (aka salad) of crispy mushrooms dusted in rice powder is so bright and savory it’s almost oysterlike, while a trio of chicken drumsticks (and a satisfyingly rich curry) ground the kao soi noodle dish. Familiars like pad thai receive equally careful treatment. —Allecia Vermillion

Pastrami, But Pizza at South Town Pie

If you thought the complex magic of “everything” seasoning was only for bagels, you haven’t met the crunchy edges of a pastrami pizza, piping hot from the vintage deck oven inside South Town Pie. At this South Park joint, a classic deli sandwich comes in the form of a thin-crust pie: gruyere fondue instead of sauce, with caramelized onions, cubes of pastrami meat, and sweet crinkle-cut coins of dill pickles. —Rosin Saez

Pre-Flight Breakfast at Floret

Being overwhelmed with appealing options is an unusual sensation when dining at an airport. But Cafe Flora’s Sea-Tac offshoot serves the same comforting vegetarian fare as the Madison Park mothership, like a scramble thick with fresh squash, kale, and tomatoes, or a biscuit sandwich so decadent you’d swear there was sausage lurking amidst the tomato jam and caramelized onions. The grab-and-go counter services hurried travelers, but the dining room’s all-day cocktail list almost justifies missing your flight. —AV

An Oregon Stalwart

Chehalem Three Vineyard Pinot Noir Willamette Valley 2015 $30

Finding a high-quality Willamette Valley pinot noir that hovers around $30 can take some searching, but that’s exactly what we find from Chehalem. A blend of this winery’s three estate vineyards begets aromas of dark cherry; mineral and ash are followed by ripe fruit flavors that show the warmth of the vintage without ever going over the top. Pair it with cherry-glazed lamb and an Oregon getaway. —Sean P. Sullivan