Seattle Restaurant News October 2018

Get Beefed Up

Seattle Met’s own ode de boeuf returns for a second year. Bring on the steak, cocktails, desserts, and dairy goodness—Cowabunga runs October 5 through 7.

Setting the Bar

Navy Strength in Belltown was recently anointed Best New American Cocktail Bar at Tales of the Cocktail in New Orleans, proving that nuanced tiki drinks aren’t going anywhere.

A Proper Prost

In a most fitting expansion, German beer hall Rhein Haus is opening a new location in central Washington’s Bavarian-styled town of Leavenworth. Lederhosen optional.

Gourd Times

Pumpkin ale, once thought a fleeting trend, has cemented its place in autumnal activities, like Elysian Brewery’s annual Great Pumpkin Beer Festival on the first weekend of October.

Foie Gras Farewell

Fremont’s palace of porcine delights, Le Petit Cochon, will shutter in mid-October after five years of chef-owner Derek Ronspies’s unabashedly assertive food.