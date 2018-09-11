Your Best Shot
Reader's Lens October 2018
Each month we choose a photo from Seattle’s Instagram community to highlight in our print issue and online. (Tag #seattlemet in your posts for a chance to be featured!)
Kateryna Melnykova @kat_kate
Although I moved to Seattle two years ago, this was my first time in Fremont. The small park by Lake Union was quiet and peaceful and I couldn’t resist the temptation to capture this scene: the lake and the floating homes under Aurora Bridge. To me this photo symbolizes Seattle itself—a busy city full of busy people where you can still find many oases of tranquility.