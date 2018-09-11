Perfect Party October 2018

Alice Duan

The winner of the West Coast Women’s Amateur tournament left an LA-area college to join the UW golf team. A birdie for the kind of Californiacation we can get behind.













Jose Robles

For the Lakewood man who spent the summer in downtown’s Gethsemane Lutheran Church, as sanctuary against ICE deportation, home is where the nave is.

Linda Derschang

Seattle’s bar proprietress supreme bought Belltown’s century-old Queen City Grill. Just in case there was any question about who’s real hospitality royalty.











Wayne White

His towering puppets of sisters Mary Ann and Louisa Boren—who helped found Seattle in 1851—grace Montlake Elementary School. Local lore with strings attached.

Sydney Brownstone

The KUOW reporter uncovered 11 sexual abuse allegations against bar owner and prominent political donor Dave Meinert. Do they overnight Pulitzers?