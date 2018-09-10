What to Do After Work September 10–13

Florence and the Machine are taking their new album, High as Hope, to KeyArena on Monday. Image: Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Mon, Sept. 10

Florence and the Machine

Often, when a band reaches the 10-year mark, the quality of their work can dwindle as inspiration fades. Not so with Florence and the Machine. After snagging 5 Grammy nominations with their last album, the group returned this year with High as Hope, an introspective and impressive follow up. KeyArena, $36–$96

Tue, Sept. 11

Waitress

The all-female creative crew behind Waitress includes music by 6-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles, direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus, and choreography by Broadway elite Lorin Latarro. When it comes to theater dream teams, this touring production has just about everyone beat. Sept. 11–16, Paramount Theatre, $45–$125

Wed, Sept. 12

HONNE

HONNE borrows as much from Curtis Mayfield as they do Frank Ocean. The British duo creates futuristic soul by combining Bill Withers-esque vocals with modern synths, casting the decades-old genre in new light. The Crocodile, $20

Kiki's Delivery Service

Follow up the Columbia City farmers market with a bike-in showing of Kiki’s Delivery Service—a late ‘80s coming-of-age movie by the brilliant filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki. The film follows a young witch as she sets out to start a freelance delivery service with her flying broom, suddenly burdened by the responsibilities of adulthood. Kids—and tricycles—are welcome. Columbia Park, Free

Thu, Sept. 13

Kali Uchis

Colombian-American singer Kali Uchis has a knack for layering soulful vocals atop genre-bending beats. Her latest album, Isolation, features appearances from Tyler, The Creator, Jorja Smith, and ‘70s funk icon Bootsy Collins—but all are bit players, supporting a powerful new voice. Showbox Sodo, $35