Wear What When September 10–17

New fall arrivals at Gold Dogs—denim, vintage cowboy boots, and hopefully animal print pants. Image: Emily Goldsmith

Now at Gold Dogs

The fall additions are officially at Ballard's Gold Dogs, known for their extensive collection of men and women's vintage western boots, they've added some more denim, flannels, shags, hats, accessories, you name it, to their brick and mortar in the historical Ballard Avenue location. Don't forget to check out their infamous boot wall.

Mon, Sept 10

Follain Skin Care Popup

One of our favorite skin care boutiques is popping up at CorePower Yoga in Ballard tonight from 5 to 7. At Follain, the queen of clean beauty, you'll find lots of ethically sourced products with safe ingredients to put on your lovely selves. And in case you missed it, head over to our story on Follain's first West Coast location that opened earlier this summer.

Wed, Sept 12

MOHAI Fashion Lecture: Seattle Fashion in Boom Times

The story of fashion is a timeless affair, one that has changed, molded, and dressed our streets for decades. Join MOHAI for a lecture on how this story has impacted our city, and how the fashion boom in Seattle is in full swing. Dive in and explore with the experts on how the tech industry is impacting the scene. MOHAI's clothing and textile specialist, Clara Berg, will be there giving you the scoop.

Sept 14–16

The Bravern Fashion Week

Bellevue's Bravern is turning into a fashion wonderland this week. Exclusive events like an opening party, runway show, and an after-party, will be spread throughout Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to celebrate fashion week. There will be treats from the Sugar Factory, a personalized sketch from the sketch bar, and lots more.

Fri, Sept 14

Fall Fashion Week Cocktail

Fall is here! Ah, the sweaters, the pumpkins (PSLs, anyone?), and of course fall fashion week! Celebrate fashion week worldwide over at Visette Boutique this Friday from 6 to 9, when local designers will preview their favorite looks from collections coming to the store soon. Visette founder-buyer, Visal Sam, will be talking fall trends and offering some styling tips for all.

Sat, Sept 15

The Handmade and Reclaimed Market

We present to you the place where you can truly get one-of-a-kind pieces created by locals here in the Pacific Northwest. This Saturday is the fourth annual Handmade & Reclaimed Market in SoDo over in the Second Use Building Materials Building. From 12 to 6 more than 35 local artists and craftsmen will gather together to show Seattle what they've created using reclaimed materials. There will be a beer garden, family friendly games, and more.

Sat, Sept 15

Make a Leather Tote Bag

The tote bag always reemerges from the back of our closets when fall comes around because let's be honest, who doesn't love a bag that carries everything and looks sexy at the same time? And we have the scoop on how you can customize your very own vegetable tanned tote this Saturday. Participants will be able to choose the color and pattern they want. Bring along a sketch of any specific designs you want on the bag. Grab a ticket, and head over to Mindspand to enjoy creating one of the basic accessory necessities.

Sat, Sept 15

Noonday Collection Trunk Show

Wine and jewelry are very possibly one of the best combinations on a Saturday afternoon. Noonday is collaborating with Damsel Cellars for a trunk show and a wine tasting that benefits more than just those in attendance, but also people in various communities around the world. Noonday helps create jobs and opportunities for women everywhere, providing them with the chance to sell jewelry at various trunk shows.

Ticket Alert: Sept 19–23

Bellevue Fashion Week

You can nab tickets now to one of Bellevue's most stylish weeks in which events, like the Independent Designer Runway Show, showcase the latest trends and more.

