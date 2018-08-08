  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner August 8–14

The week in which: Civility and Unrest hosts a most boozy bartender competition, it's dessert month at Li'l Woody's, and Mbar's rooftop ice cream social helps you cool down.

By Grace Madigan 8/8/2018 at 9:00am

Local bartenders from Wild Ginger, Il Bistro, and Canon will go head to head in a competition at Civility and Unrest.

Aug 11 & 12
Theo Chocolate S'mores Days
Maybe you think s'mores are only a camping thing or something you do around a fire little but little did you know Theo Chocolate hosts an annual s'mores day in which they grill up made-to-order morsels of goodness. The s'mores will cost $5, with $1 from each sale going towards Pearl Jam's Vitalogy Foundation which works to alleviate King County's homelessness crisis. So bring your sweet tooth and an empty stomach for some gourmet s'mores—and a good cause.

Sat, Aug 11
Rooftop Brewing 5th Anniversary
Rooftop Brewing is celebrating their fifth anniversary with an all-day block party. From noon until midnight head on over to the Queen Anne brewery for excellent beer and grub from three food trucks. For the first time, Rooftop Brewing will release their special anniversary release in cans. Once you're feeling full and have a bit of brew in your stomach challenge a friend (or, sure, a stranger) to a game of corn hole, cram into a photo booth, and dance along to the bands which will take the stage all day.

Sun, Aug 12
Boozy Booza Ice Cream Social
The summer heat is not yet over, which means you still have time to indulge in your favorite frozen treats. Mbar is hosting an ice cream social complete with a DJ so you can hit the dance floor and work up a sweat then cool down with a few more scoops. Local gelato company Nutty Squirrel has teamed up with Mbar and will offer flavors like a creamy rice pudding, a spicy chocolate, and hazelnut date, all accompanied by a cocktail pairing. Make sure to reserve a table online.

Mon, Aug 13
Civility and Unrest: Battle of the Bartenders
If you feel like popular cooking shows such as Chopped or Iron Chef lack alcohol then perhaps you can get into Civility and Unrest’s Battle of the Bartenders. Some of the best local bartenders will face off in a competition to create a cocktail that will win over a panel of judges. Best of all: No matter who wins you'll get a taste of the best cocktail that will also appear on the menu as a featured drink. 

Tue, Aug 14
Oysters and Sailing with Taylor Shellfish
Set sail on South Lake Union for a night of eating and learning. An expert from Taylor Shellfish will lead you in an oyster tasting and you'll learn about the ecology and business of oysters. Cruise in style on a 1926 Biloxi schooner while you take in another gorgeous Seattle night. Small bites and nonalcoholic beverages will also be offered alongside the oysters. Save a spot for you and your friends for $95

Thursdays in August
Li'l Woody’s Dessert Month
It’s true that August means the end of summer is right around the corner but Li'l Woody’s is making this month just a little bit sweeter with their annual ode to dessert. Head to Li'l Woody’s every Thursday for a new treat, available through the weekend at different locations. Li'l Woody’s does not disappoint with their lineup of treats. Stop by for Raised Doughnuts, ice cream cakes from Icebox, cookies from Low Rider Baking Company, and red bean–filled taiyaki from Matcha Man. 

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner[at]seattlemet[dot]com. Thank you!

Filed under
Nosh Pit Weekly Planner, Brewery, Ice Cream, S'mores
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Opening Dispatch

The Hart and the Hunter Brings Southern-Style Food By Way Of LA

9:10am By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner November 7–13

11/07/2018 By Christina Ausley and Rosin Saez

Sugar Helps

It's Election Day. Have a Cookie.

11/06/2018 By Rosin Saez

Fun With Listicles

15 Cozy Seattle Restaurants for a Chilly Day

11/06/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Cookie Cravings

Belltown's New Late-Night Cookie Spot Delivers the Baked Goods

11/05/2018 By Jaime Archer

Vegetal Glory

Jason Stoneburner and Nikki DeGidio Will Open Lucky Santo in Ballard

11/05/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do November 9–11

9:00am By Gwen Hughes

Ballet Review

All Premiere Goes to Outer Space and Back

11/06/2018 By Darren Davis

Culture Fix

4 Distracting Things to Do on Election Night

11/06/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work November 5–8

11/05/2018 By Aly Brady

Arts Notice

Walk Among Doodles and Watery Tapestries at Two New Exhibits

11/02/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do November 2–4

11/01/2018 By Gwen Hughes

News & City Life

#MeToo

State Senate Leaders Plan Investigation for Rape Allegation Against Joe Fain

3:30pm By Hayat Norimine

Midterm Election

Kim Schrier Is the First Democrat to Represent the Eighth Congressional District

9:58am By Hayat Norimine

Morning Roundup

A Recap of General Election Night

11/07/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Election 2018

Seattle Voters Approve Education Levy

11/07/2018 By Emma Scher

Election 2018

Carbon Fee Initiative Fails

11/06/2018 By Jaime Archer

Midterm Election

Kim Schrier Leads Dino Rossi in First Night of Returns

11/06/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When November 5–11

11/05/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Homeopathic Homies

8 Apothecaries That Cure What Ails You, Naturally

10/30/2018 By Anne Dennon

Retail Therapy

Beyond Remedies, Seattle Apothecaries Cultivate Community

10/29/2018 By Anne Dennon Edited by Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When October 29–November 4

10/29/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Style File

Beauty Blogger Julianna Broadwater Talks Clean, Healthy Skin Care

10/24/2018 By Aly Brady

Sales & Events

Wear What When October 22–28

10/22/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Best Bars

Ales for Smart Alecks

The Seattleite's Guide to Bar Trivia

10/29/2018 Edited by Jaime Archer and Aly Brady Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Rejuvenation Vacation

These Resorts Bring Wellness to the Oregon Coast

10/16/2018 By Allison Williams

Branching Out

Larch Season Is Finally Here

10/03/2018 By Allison Williams

Insta-Worthy Spots

Fall's Most Instagrammable Locations

09/27/2018 By Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Adventure Awaits

10 Best Hikes Close to Seattle

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Hang Around Town

19 Urban Adventures for the Whole Family

09/21/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

How We Got That Shot

Road Trips 2018: Behind the Scenes

09/11/2018 Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Health & Wellness

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Pull Off an Open Floor Plan

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design Kids' Rooms

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe