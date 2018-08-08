Nosh Pit Weekly Planner August 8–14

Local bartenders from Wild Ginger, Il Bistro, and Canon will go head to head in a competition at Civility and Unrest.

Aug 11 & 12

Theo Chocolate S'mores Days

Maybe you think s'mores are only a camping thing or something you do around a fire little but little did you know Theo Chocolate hosts an annual s'mores day in which they grill up made-to-order morsels of goodness. The s'mores will cost $5, with $1 from each sale going towards Pearl Jam's Vitalogy Foundation which works to alleviate King County's homelessness crisis. So bring your sweet tooth and an empty stomach for some gourmet s'mores—and a good cause.

Sat, Aug 11

Rooftop Brewing 5th Anniversary

Rooftop Brewing is celebrating their fifth anniversary with an all-day block party. From noon until midnight head on over to the Queen Anne brewery for excellent beer and grub from three food trucks. For the first time, Rooftop Brewing will release their special anniversary release in cans. Once you're feeling full and have a bit of brew in your stomach challenge a friend (or, sure, a stranger) to a game of corn hole, cram into a photo booth, and dance along to the bands which will take the stage all day.

Sun, Aug 12

Boozy Booza Ice Cream Social

The summer heat is not yet over, which means you still have time to indulge in your favorite frozen treats. Mbar is hosting an ice cream social complete with a DJ so you can hit the dance floor and work up a sweat then cool down with a few more scoops. Local gelato company Nutty Squirrel has teamed up with Mbar and will offer flavors like a creamy rice pudding, a spicy chocolate, and hazelnut date, all accompanied by a cocktail pairing. Make sure to reserve a table online.

Mon, Aug 13

Civility and Unrest: Battle of the Bartenders

If you feel like popular cooking shows such as Chopped or Iron Chef lack alcohol then perhaps you can get into Civility and Unrest’s Battle of the Bartenders. Some of the best local bartenders will face off in a competition to create a cocktail that will win over a panel of judges. Best of all: No matter who wins you'll get a taste of the best cocktail that will also appear on the menu as a featured drink.

Tue, Aug 14

Oysters and Sailing with Taylor Shellfish

Set sail on South Lake Union for a night of eating and learning. An expert from Taylor Shellfish will lead you in an oyster tasting and you'll learn about the ecology and business of oysters. Cruise in style on a 1926 Biloxi schooner while you take in another gorgeous Seattle night. Small bites and nonalcoholic beverages will also be offered alongside the oysters. Save a spot for you and your friends for $95.

Thursdays in August

Li'l Woody’s Dessert Month

It’s true that August means the end of summer is right around the corner but Li'l Woody’s is making this month just a little bit sweeter with their annual ode to dessert. Head to Li'l Woody’s every Thursday for a new treat, available through the weekend at different locations. Li'l Woody’s does not disappoint with their lineup of treats. Stop by for Raised Doughnuts, ice cream cakes from Icebox, cookies from Low Rider Baking Company, and red bean–filled taiyaki from Matcha Man.

