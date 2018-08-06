  1. Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work August 6–9

Political Obama-era fanfiction, a visit from the “beat scientist,” and a large ensemble performance at the Neptune.

By Landon Groves 8/6/2018 at 8:58am

Valley Queen are brings its Supergiant tour to the Sunset Tavern on Tuesday, August 7.

Image: Courtesy of valleyqueen.bandcamp.com

Mon. August 6
Andrew Shaffer’s Hope Never Dies
The cover of Hope Never Dies, author/comedian Andrew Shaffer’s new novel, features a stone-faced Barack Obama commanding Joe Biden’s Pontiac Trans Am. The book follows the two as they embark on a noir-like investigation into the murder of a close friend, uncovering clues and strengthening their famed bromance along the way. Third Place Books, Free

Tue. August 7
Valley Queen
Valley Queen, the four-piece indie outfit based in LA, is making something of a splash in the world of female-led alt-rock bands. Touring in support of their positively-reviewed new album Supergiant, Valley Queen sound like West Coast or Lucy Dacus—fuzzed out hard rock with the occasional country twang. Oh, and their Audiotree is great, too. Sunset Tavern, $12

Wed. August 8
Makaya McCraven
If Wednesday evening finds you in the mood for some smoky, coffee shop jazz then Makaya McCraven’s show at The Royal Room has you covered. Commonly referred to as the “beat scientist,” producer and drummer McCraven quietly runs the show from behind the kit, injecting the evening with hip hop and funk-inspired rhythms. The Royal Room, $18

Thu. August 9
Khu.éex: The Magic of Noise
Khu.éex is a large ensemble group that merges Native American cultural elements with funk and jazz. Here, they appear as part of the Nights at the Neptune's annual performance series, playing a live show following the screening of a documentary based on their music. The Neptune, Free

Jenn Champion
For two decades, Jenn Champion floated around in the Seattle indie scene—first as a part of Carissa's Wierd, later as a solo artist going by S—making spare, serious indie. Last December she moved to LA with her wife. Now she's released with an album of synth-pop, the winkingly titled Single Rider. Yes, it is sunnier. (It is also very good.) Chop Suey, $12 –Stefan Milne

Filed under
Concerts, Books & Talks, Sunset Tavern
In this Article

Concerts

Jenn Champion

$12 Chop Suey

For two decades, Jenn Champion floated around in the Seattle indie scene—first as a part of Carissa's Wierd, later as a solo artist going by S—making spare, ...

Concerts, Film

Nights at the Neptune: Khu.éex—The Magic of Noise

Free The Neptune Theater

Local group Khu.éex merges Native American cultural elements with funk and jazz. Here they screen a new documentary Khu.éex and the Spirit of Funk. A questio...

Concerts

Makaya McCraven

$18 The Royal Room

If Wednesday evening finds you in the mood for some smoky, coffee shop jazz then Makaya McCraven’s show at The Royal Room has you covered. Commonly referred ...

Concerts

Valley Queen

$12 Sunset Tavern

Valley Queen, the four-piece indie outfit based in LA, is making something of a splash in the world of female-led alt-rock bands. Touring in support of their...

Books & Talks

Andrew Shaffer

7:00 PM Free Third Place Books

The cover of Hope Never Dies, author/comedian Andrew Shaffer’s new novel, features a stone-faced Barack Obama commanding Joe Biden’s Pontiac Trans Am. The bo...

Related Content

Culture Fix

Entertainment Meets Advocacy at Nights at the Neptune

07/10/2018 By Landon Groves

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work May 7–11

05/07/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Book It

Seattle Independent Bookstore Day Offers an Alternative to Amazon

04/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work June 25–28

06/25/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Cheap Pours and Outdoor Dining

08/03/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

NOOOOOOOOO

Le Petit Cochon Will Close Its Doors

08/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Opening Dispatch

Hear Ye, Hear Ye: Sawyer Opens Today in Ballard

08/01/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner August 1–7

08/01/2018 By Grace Madigan

Bake Sales

Christina Tosi's Milk Bar Pops Up at Canlis

07/31/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Beer & Brats

Rhein Haus Is Opening a New Location in Leavenworth

07/30/2018 By Landon Groves

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work August 6–9

8:58am By Landon Groves

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 3–5

08/03/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Arts & Culture

So How Can Seattle Save the Showbox?

08/02/2018 By Hayat Norimine

First Thursday

August Art Walk Planner

08/02/2018 By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

More Tickets to Pearl Jam's Home Shows Are Going Up for Sale (Again)

08/01/2018 By Stefan Milne

Art World

Seattle Art Fair Arrives This Week. Get Yourself to CenturyLink.

08/01/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Safeco, 3D-Printable Guns, and Saving the Orcas

9:39am By Grace Madigan

Arts & Culture

So How Can Seattle Save the Showbox?

08/02/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week In Politics

Top 10 Stories: Seattle's Streetcar, the Showbox, and the Mariners

07/31/2018 By Grace Madigan

Development

Seattleites Are Mourning the Showbox Site's Reported Demise

07/25/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: A New Police Chief, Sexual Assault Allegations, and Seattle Homelessness

07/24/2018 By Grace Madigan

Going Green

O'Brien Wants Deadlines for the City to Improve Its Downtown Bike Lane Network

07/18/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When August 6–13

11:00am By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 30–August 6

07/30/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 23–30

07/23/2018 By Katheryn Grice

High Five

Moorea Seal Celebrates 5 Years with an Anniversary Sale and Party

07/19/2018 By Katheryn Grice

How We Got That Shot

A Behind the Scenes Look at August 2018's Elements of Style

07/17/2018 By Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Elements of Style

Sportswear That Doesn’t Sacrifice Style for Function

07/17/2018 By Rosin Saez Photography by Justin Gollmer

Best Bars

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Adios, John Wayne

Introducing the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Game Plan

Which Washington State Park Should You Visit?

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Ryan Inzana

Adventure Ride

Ride at Lake Wenatchee

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Adventure Falls

Photograph at Palouse Falls

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Adventure Dive

Dive at Saltwater

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Adventure Climb

Climb at Peshastin Pinnacles

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Quote Unquote

Angela Garbes Is Like a Mother

06/19/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Natural Take on a Modern Mount Baker Home

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe