Wear What When August 6–13

This week in style: floral creations at Moorea Seal, end-of-summer sales at Baby and Company and Endless Knot, plus popups and trunk shows galore.

By Katheryn Grice 8/6/2018 at 11:00am

Endless Knot is making these summer days that much sweeter with their always popping styles. 

Image: Endless Knot

Mon, Aug 6
Endless Knot Storewide Sale 
Take an extra long lunch break today and head over to Endless Knot for the last day of their store-wide summer sale where you can get some stylish threads from some of our favorite brands; think Prairie Underground, Viereck, Kerisma, Wooden Ships, Lush, Pixie Mood, Rebel, and a hell of a lot more. Did we mention everything is 10 to 70 percent off? 

Aug 7–11
Baby and Company's Tenth Annual Closet Sale 
Join Baby and Company in celebration of their tenth annual closet sale. Head to their downtown location, conveniently nestled a quick jaunt from Pike Place Market, and check out all the attire pulled from the closets of Baby's best clientele. Inspired by the desire to recycle luxury fashion and share beautiful goods with others. This year all of the proceeds are donated to Mockingbird Society, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving foster care and preventing youth homelessness.  

Fri, Aug 10
Summer Pop-Up Shop at Kimpton Palladian Hotel
Take a stroll over to the hip Kimpton Palladian Hotel for their summer pop-up shop. Meet LoweCo, luxury card creation specialists who present fun messages in a clean and elegant way.  Molly Ray will also be there representing fresh fragrances, along with Isla House and Flower, a one-stop shopping heaven for fresh seasonal floral bunches, home decor, and more.  

Fri, Aug 10
Summer Floral Workshop with Jessica Gring of Odd Flowers
Make some Instagram- and Pinterest-worthy photos full of fresh blooms this Friday. Perfect for those planning on, perhaps, handcrafting their own wedding day bouquets, or who just want to make a stunning table centerpiece. Head over to Moorea Seal's storefront downtown on First Avenue and learn how it's done with Jessica Gring from Odd Flowers, a local floral design company focused on sourcing U.S.–grown flowers. 

Aug 10 & 11
Sassafras Ligne: A Dashion Showcase for the Modern Women 
Start your weekend with a new look from local designer Tanu's new line, Ligne, now featured at Sassafras and known for creating statement pieces that can easily transition from workplace attire to a date night essential. Silks and soy cotton, luxury and comfort combine in the best way. Stop in for the trunk show Friday and Saturday all day, and stay a little late Saturday evening to meet the designer and sip some wine. The collection is designed and made right here in Seattle. 

Aug 10 & 11
Nili Lotan Trunk Show at La Ree Boutique 
Le Ree Boutique, a women's specialty designer boutique in Bellevue off Old Main, is hosting a Nili Lotan trunk show, featuring chic and classy threads with a modern flare. Pop in from 11 to 6, chat with the lovely folks who are dedicated to finding beauty and inspiration in the people and places that surround us and bringing it to the boutique through creative events and in their stylish offerings. Make sure to ring the boutique beforehand and let them know you're coming.  

