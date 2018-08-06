  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Safeco, 3D-Printable Guns, and Saving the Orcas

Your weekly dose of top political stories.

By Grace Madigan 8/6/2018 at 9:39am

1. King County Council member Jeanne Kohl-Welles, one of the original sponsors of the bill, rescinded her initial support to use $180 million in public money for Safeco Field upkeep and improvements. Instead, in a released statement Kohl-Welles said she will introduce an amendment to use most of that money for affordable housing and reduce funding for the Mariners to $25 million. Her decision followed a packed public hearing, and outcry from affordable housing advocates who want to see more investment toward the regional homelessness crisis. 

One of the key players in the Mariners' fight for taxpayer money? Joe Woods, a former adviser to King County executive Dow Constantine, The Seattle Times reported. The Mariners hired Woods, once a deputy chief of staff and senior aide to Constantine, as a lobbyist during three crucial months of negotiations. 

2. U.S. District judge Robert Lasnik halted the release of blueprints for 3D-printable guns on Tuesday. Several other states joined Washington in its argument that 3D-printable guns would be impossible to trace, which makes them especially dangerous. Lasnik ordered a temporary retraining order until another hearing in Seattle for August 10.

3. A U.S. Senate committee approved a bill co-sponsored by U.S. senators Maria Cantwell, a Washington Democrat, and Jim Risch, an Idaho Republican, that allows more sea lions to be killed to protect salmon and steelhead in the Columbia and Willamette rivers. KNKX reported that the House has already voted to approve a version of the bill that raises the limit of how many sea lions can be killed below Bonneville Dam and Willamette Falls. Opponents to the legislation say the sea lions are being used as scapegoats for human-caused problems like fishing and habitat degradation. 

4. Efforts to save the Showbox are ramping up through Seattle City Council. Kshama Sawant last week announced plans to sponsor legislation, expected to be introduced today, that would help the building get a landmark designation and expand the Pike Place Market Historical District. 

5. The motorcyclist confronted by an off-duty King County detective with a gun last year is suing the county and detective alleging excessive force. The King County Sheriff's Office internal investigation determined that detective Richard Rowe did point a gun at the motorcyclist, Alex Randall, but didn't use excessive force. King County sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht suspended Rowe for five days, which was half the recommended suspension by the internal investigation unit. 

6. A survey focused on workplace harassment showed that among city employees' concerns, bias and retaliation topped the list, Crosscut reported. The survey, administered by the Seattle Office for Civil Rights, found that city employees have a lack of trust in human resources and management, fear of retaliation for speaking out, perceived a lack of transparency, and perceive a bias in hiring and promotions. 

7. Crosscut reported that a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington by immigrant-rights organizations and a dozen individuals accuses president Donald Trump's administration of mishandling the travel ban. 

The lawsuit said people traveling from Muslim-majority countries subject to the ban are being denied waivers without an explanation. Waivers should be granted if denying entry would cause undue hardship and pose no threat to U.S. national security.

8. King County's Department of Defense interim director Anit Khandelwal is facing backlash for publicly opposing the county's new youth jail. Crosscut reported that Khandelwal, who is now vying for the permanent position, stirred up tensions in the county.

Council member Dave Upthegrove refused to meet with Khandelwal after she made her stance on the youth jail public. Khandelwal said King County executive Dow Constantine and prosecuting attorney Dan Satterberg also made it clear that they would not support her appointment. 

9. The mourning of the orca, J35, drew international attention and prompted the task force on orca recovery, created by governor Jay Inslee to meet this Tuesday. The orca mother carried her dead calf for 10 days and refused to let it go. The Seattle Times reported that only 75 southern-resident killer whales are left and starving. 

10. Tuesday marks the state's primary election—if you want to vote, you need to have your ballot postmarked, put in a drop box, or returned to King County Elections by 8pm. The Seattle Times highlighted a few things to watch for on Tuesday.

All eyes will be on the Eighth Congressional District race to see who will face Republican Dino Rossi in the November general election. U.S. representative Adam Smith faces a challenger, Sarah Smith, who hopes to ride the same wave as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in her campaign. Tuesday will also give some insight to what the state legislature might look like as the Democrats hold a narrow majority. 

Filed under
Showbox, Safeco Field, Orcas
Show Comments

Related Content

The Sporting LIfe

The Accidental Cult of James Paxton

07/17/2018 By Eva Holland

Ticket Alert

More Tickets to Pearl Jam's Home Shows Are Going Up for Sale (Again)

08/01/2018 By Stefan Milne

Last Week In Politics

Top 10 Stories: Seattle's Streetcar, the Showbox, and the Mariners

07/31/2018 By Grace Madigan

Explainer

How to Save an Orca Whale

04/20/2018 By Allison Williams

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Cheap Pours and Outdoor Dining

08/03/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

NOOOOOOOOO

Le Petit Cochon Will Close Its Doors

08/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Opening Dispatch

Hear Ye, Hear Ye: Sawyer Opens Today in Ballard

08/01/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner August 1–7

08/01/2018 By Grace Madigan

Bake Sales

Christina Tosi's Milk Bar Pops Up at Canlis

07/31/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Beer & Brats

Rhein Haus Is Opening a New Location in Leavenworth

07/30/2018 By Landon Groves

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work August 6–9

8:58am By Landon Groves

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 3–5

08/03/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Arts & Culture

So How Can Seattle Save the Showbox?

08/02/2018 By Hayat Norimine

First Thursday

August Art Walk Planner

08/02/2018 By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

More Tickets to Pearl Jam's Home Shows Are Going Up for Sale (Again)

08/01/2018 By Stefan Milne

Art World

Seattle Art Fair Arrives This Week. Get Yourself to CenturyLink.

08/01/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Safeco, 3D-Printable Guns, and Saving the Orcas

9:39am By Grace Madigan

Arts & Culture

So How Can Seattle Save the Showbox?

08/02/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week In Politics

Top 10 Stories: Seattle's Streetcar, the Showbox, and the Mariners

07/31/2018 By Grace Madigan

Development

Seattleites Are Mourning the Showbox Site's Reported Demise

07/25/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: A New Police Chief, Sexual Assault Allegations, and Seattle Homelessness

07/24/2018 By Grace Madigan

Going Green

O'Brien Wants Deadlines for the City to Improve Its Downtown Bike Lane Network

07/18/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When August 6–13

11:00am By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 30–August 6

07/30/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 23–30

07/23/2018 By Katheryn Grice

High Five

Moorea Seal Celebrates 5 Years with an Anniversary Sale and Party

07/19/2018 By Katheryn Grice

How We Got That Shot

A Behind the Scenes Look at August 2018's Elements of Style

07/17/2018 By Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Elements of Style

Sportswear That Doesn’t Sacrifice Style for Function

07/17/2018 By Rosin Saez Photography by Justin Gollmer

Best Bars

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Adios, John Wayne

Introducing the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Game Plan

Which Washington State Park Should You Visit?

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Ryan Inzana

Adventure Ride

Ride at Lake Wenatchee

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Adventure Falls

Photograph at Palouse Falls

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Adventure Dive

Dive at Saltwater

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Adventure Climb

Climb at Peshastin Pinnacles

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Quote Unquote

Angela Garbes Is Like a Mother

06/19/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Natural Take on a Modern Mount Baker Home

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe