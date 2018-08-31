This Week in Restaurant News: Doughnuts and Pasta and Ikura-Topped Hot Dogs

Brian Clevenger is planning to open GH Pasta Co. this fall—which means the exciting possibility of more squid ink pasta akin to this dish from Le Messe. Photo via Le Messe Facebook.

Openings

Good Day Donuts

This White Center donut house is now officially open from former Vendemmia chef Erik Jackson. Pastries lean traditional (glazed, cinnamon, fritters) and there’s coffee and ice cream. Expect even more breakfast options after they get a feel for business.

Rhein Haus

This beer hall is officially open in Leavenworth as of this week, we first heard of the project earlier this summer. The quaint Bavarian village about two hours drive outside the city now has more pretzels, lederhosen, outdoor dining and drinking space, and, maybe even das boot (if we’re lucky).

Patagōn and Fog Room

The Charter Hotel opened last week downtown, and along with it an Argentinian-inspired restaurant and a rooftop lounge called the Fog Room. Executive chef Brandon Cathey is bringing traditional South American cuisine to his menu with Northwest ingredients cooked on a big open fire grill. Expect dishes like street-style empanadas and grilled bone-in rib eyes.

Deep Dive

Renee Erickson’s bar at the Amazon Spheres is officially open as of Tuesday this week. The dark and sophisticated Manhattan-esque space was designed by Curtis Steiner, and he brought in a truckload of interesting décor and collectables. There’s a large leather-bound cocktail list and Erickson’s version of a Seattle dog (yuuuup, it has salmon roe). Wilmott’s Ghost, Erickson’s Italian eatery is due to open in the Spheres this October as well.

Coming Soon

GH Pasta Co.

Coming sometime this fall, Brian Clevenger of Le Messe will be opening a lunchtime pasta spot in the Denny Regrade. He’s catering to all needs with dine in, pick-up, pre-order, delivery, and beer and wine for when your midday calls for a sipper before your next meeting.

Queen City

Linda Derschang’s latest venture is hitting Belltown in about two weeks. It will be slightly reminiscent of her ever-popular Smith on Capitol Hill, while still maintaining the original charm of the Queen City’s classy past. Derschang is hoping to have QC open in early September.

A Bunch of Breweries

Thanks to the Washington Beer Blog we can see that there is much more beer drinking in our near future. There’s a running count of 11 breweries from all over the state applying for licenses or expansions to existing permits.

Closing

The Saint

After 10 years, Quentin Ertel's taco and tequila haven has shuttered. It was a dashing turquoise for years, then a head-turning pink most recently. It had tacos, then no tacos, then tacos again. But it was ever steadfast in its commitment to tequila and mezcal, spirits that Ertel championed to the end. In a farewell letter it notes that the space is left "in the hands of good people with a great idea." We'll stay tuned to what's next for the Capitol Hill space.

And Before Summer Ends…

New Patios

Maybe you should have one last drink out in the sunshine before summer officially calls it quits. One of these new outdoor spaces should do the trick.