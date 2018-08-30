  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 31–September 3

Anniversary parties test your stamina, Brett Hamil makes Seattle funny, and drag goes Björk.

By Mac Hubbard 8/30/2018 at 9:00am

Drag performers pay tribute to Björk at Timbre Room.

Image: Wikimedia Commons

Thu, Aug 30–Sat, Sep 1
Brett Hamil
True Seattleites know the Seattle Process actually signifies two things: the city's bureaucratic sluggishness and Brett Hamil's comic talk show. He's built a reputation as a master ranter who disarms political frustration with laughter. Comedy Underground, $15–$20

Fri, Aug 31
Monkey Loft 5 Year Anniversary
The postindustrial complex housing this SoDo rooftop dance lounge is pretty much the only nightlife in Seattle that will stay open until daybreak and sometimes beyond that (if you don't count places whose primary fare is eggs, bacon, and hash browns). On this special occasion Monkey Loft makes a rare and enticing deal: no cover. Monkey Loft, Free

Sat, Sep 1
Human Behaviour
A drag tribute to Björk (actually, make that any tribute to Björk) should defy expectation right out the gate. But of course that's the point, and the fun. Timbre Room, $8

Orphan Turns 3
Orphan, the umbrella moniker that encompasses a local radio station, record label, and group of DJs, celebrates the third anniversary of its conception with an all-night party. The venue cannot be publicly listed, but those interested can message Orphan via social media for tickets. TBA, $15

Sun, Sep 2
El Castillo de la Pureza
As part of the MEX AM Northwest Festival celebrating Mexican-American heritage through September 20, this arthouse relic gets a feature screening. A man wary of humanity's evil nature confines his family within their home for years as a means of protection. Northwest Film Forum, $5

All Weekend
Summer Rewind Film Festival
It's one of the sad facts of life that you can't spend your whole summer in a theater seeing every seasonal blockbuster. Well, maybe not that sad. But if you missed any of this season's major releases, you can still catch a selection of them at Cinerama through September 6—whether your cup of tea is Hereditary or Isle of DogsCinerama, $15

Need Bumbershoot recommendations? We've got 'em here.

Filed under
Sodo, Cinerama, Brett Hamil
Show Comments
In this Article

Special Events

Bumbershoot 2018

12:00 PM $130–$240 Seattle Center

Other Seattle music festivals might be younger or wilder, but Bumbershoot still rules. This year hip-hop royalty like J. Cole and Lil Wayne, local folk lords...

Film

Summer Rewind Film Festival

3:30 PM $15 Seattle Cinerama

It's one of the sad facts of life that you can't spend your whole summer in a theater seeing every seasonal blockbuster. Well, maybe not that sad. But if you...

Film

El Castillo de la Pureza

$5 Northwest Film Forum

As part of the MEX AM Northwest Festival celebrating Mexican-American heritage through September 20, this arthouse relic gets a feature screening. A man wary...

Concerts, Special Events

Orphan Turns 3

$15

Orphan, the umbrella moniker that encompasses a local radio station, record label, and group of DJs, celebrates the third anniversary of its conception with ...

Theater

Human Behaviour

$8 Timbre Room

A drag tribute to Björk (actually, make that any tribute to Björk) should defy expectation right out the gate. But of course that's the point, and the fun.

Special Events

Monkey Loft 5 Year Anniversary

Free Monkey Loft

The postindustrial complex housing this SoDo rooftop dance lounge is pretty much the only nightlife in Seattle that will stay open until daybreak and sometim...

Comedy

Brett Hamil

8:30 PM $15–$20 Comedy Underground

True Seattleites know the Seattle Process actually signifies two things: the city's bureaucratic sluggishness and Brett Hamil's comic talk show. He's built a...

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: A Whole Day of Edouardo Jordan, a Whole Airport of Beecher's

11/30/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Opening Dispatch

Archipelago’s Progressive Filipino American Cuisine Debuts December 1

11/29/2018 By Rosin Saez

Coming (Very) Soon

Edouardo Jordan's Lucinda Grain Bar Opens December 8

11/28/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner November 28–December 4

11/28/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taco Time

18 Mexican Restaurants to Know and Love

11/27/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Ticket Alert

Canlis Plans Another Mystery-Shrouded New Year's Eve Party

11/26/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do November 30–December 2

11/29/2018 By Gwen Hughes

Ballet Review

I Returned to The Nutcracker as an Adult

11/28/2018 By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

Rolling Stones Tickets Go on Sale November 30

11/28/2018 By Gwen Hughes

Electric Museumland

The Jimi Hendrix Exhibit at Northwest African American Museum Is a Good Primer

11/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work November 26–29

11/26/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Holiday Event Guide 2018

11/20/2018 By Aly Brady, Gwen Hughes, and Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Upzoning

Ruling Supports Most Findings in FEIS for Seattle's Affordable Housing Plan

11/22/2018 By Hayat Norimine

This Washington

What's Next for Washington to Address Climate Change?

11/20/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Orca Whales, Amazon's HQ2, and Gun Laws

11/20/2018 By Anne Dennon

History

100 Years of Seattle Music

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne

Explainer

How Seattle Grapples with Snow

11/20/2018 By Jaime Archer

Godless in Seattle

What Exactly Is an Atheist Church in Seattle?

11/20/2018 By Tricia Romano

Style & Shopping

Discount Countdown

Cyber Monday Deals That Support Small Local Businesses

11/26/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When November 26–December 2

11/26/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Elements of Style

Why Is It So Hard to Get the Right Gift?

11/20/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When November 19–25

11/19/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Shutter Report

Indie Kitchen Shop in U Village Is Closing

11/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When November 12–18

11/12/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Best Bars

Side Dish

Sun Liquor’s Eggnog Lives On

11/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Ales for Smart Alecks

The Seattleite's Guide to Bar Trivia

10/29/2018 Edited by Jaime Archer and Aly Brady Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Island Time

A Seattleite’s Guide to Visiting Hawaii After the Eruption

11/20/2018 By Pam Mandel

Rejuvenation Vacation

These Resorts Bring Wellness to the Oregon Coast

10/16/2018 By Allison Williams

Branching Out

Larch Season Is Finally Here

10/03/2018 By Allison Williams

Insta-Worthy Spots

Fall's Most Instagrammable Locations

09/27/2018 By Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Adventure Awaits

10 Best Hikes Close to Seattle

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Hang Around Town

19 Urban Adventures for the Whole Family

09/21/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Health & Wellness

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Pull Off an Open Floor Plan

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe