Weekend What to Do August 31–September 3

Drag performers pay tribute to Björk at Timbre Room. Image: Wikimedia Commons

Thu, Aug 30–Sat, Sep 1

Brett Hamil

True Seattleites know the Seattle Process actually signifies two things: the city's bureaucratic sluggishness and Brett Hamil's comic talk show. He's built a reputation as a master ranter who disarms political frustration with laughter. Comedy Underground, $15–$20

Fri, Aug 31

Monkey Loft 5 Year Anniversary

The postindustrial complex housing this SoDo rooftop dance lounge is pretty much the only nightlife in Seattle that will stay open until daybreak and sometimes beyond that (if you don't count places whose primary fare is eggs, bacon, and hash browns). On this special occasion Monkey Loft makes a rare and enticing deal: no cover. Monkey Loft, Free

Sat, Sep 1

Human Behaviour

A drag tribute to Björk (actually, make that any tribute to Björk) should defy expectation right out the gate. But of course that's the point, and the fun. Timbre Room, $8

Orphan Turns 3

Orphan, the umbrella moniker that encompasses a local radio station, record label, and group of DJs, celebrates the third anniversary of its conception with an all-night party. The venue cannot be publicly listed, but those interested can message Orphan via social media for tickets. TBA, $15

Sun, Sep 2

El Castillo de la Pureza

As part of the MEX AM Northwest Festival celebrating Mexican-American heritage through September 20, this arthouse relic gets a feature screening. A man wary of humanity's evil nature confines his family within their home for years as a means of protection. Northwest Film Forum, $5

All Weekend

Summer Rewind Film Festival

It's one of the sad facts of life that you can't spend your whole summer in a theater seeing every seasonal blockbuster. Well, maybe not that sad. But if you missed any of this season's major releases, you can still catch a selection of them at Cinerama through September 6—whether your cup of tea is Hereditary or Isle of Dogs. Cinerama, $15

