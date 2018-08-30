  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Barstool Dispatch

East Trading Co. Is a Fun Addition to Capitol Hill's Bar Scene

Owner I-Miun Liu and beverage director Michael Chu are hot off opening Dynasty Room in Chinatown–International District; the power duo's latest opens on East Pike next week.

By Rosin Saez 8/30/2018 at 1:15pm

Upon entering the former Sun Liquor Lounge and Distillery space on Pike, you'll notice the same familiar layout: a rounded bar off to the right, booths flanking either side of the entrance, walls as papered as they ever were. But, wow, this places feels and is wholly different.

I-Miun Liu and Michael Chu have been on a helluva roll lately. Liu (Oasis Tea Zones, Eastern Cafe) is a partner in Raised Doughnuts and helped boss-baker Mi Kim open up shop in the Central District this summer. Right before that in the spring, he and Chu, who was most recently the bar manager at Ba Bar, opened—or revived, rather—Dynasty Room in Chinatown–International District. Now their latest, East Trading Co., is set to open next week. Liu hopes Wednesday, September 5, though that can change at any moment.

Funny enough, says Liu, "East Trading Co. was actually the first [project] we were working on." It was originally set to open last November, but then there were doughnuts,  delays, and dynasties to contend with. 

East Trading Co. has an unpolished and comfortable vibe—something Liu was intentional about—yet its sharp aesthetics, thanks in large part to design by Electric Coffin, and Asian nuances make the Capitol Hill bar feel entirely new and fresh. The bar's bones are very much the same, except Liu's added an apothecary-style gift shop in the back where the distilling once happened. There, it's all Asian snacks, trinkets, prints, postcards, a huge Buddha statue, and art. The eastern wall is postered with bright imagery: Bruce Lee on repeat, a nod to Liu having grown up practicing martial arts, tigers, fireworks, "Thank You" roses from those red-and-white plastic bags.

Chu pioneers the drink menu, which is spiritually akin to that of the Dynasty Room. You'll find housemade tea-infused syrups and Chu's balanced way with booze—gin, Aperol, and chartreuse here, bourbon-smoked tea with angostura bitters there. The cocktail list is a set lineup of 12, one for each of the Chinese zodiac. Take the Rabbit, described as a tropical froth bomb of egg white, sloe gin, rum, emerald princess tea syrup (a blend of Chinese green tea, lavender, and rosebuds), and pineapple liqueur. If you can't choose, then try your luck at spinning a wall-mounted wheel at the end of the bar; each spoke corresponds with a particular sign. It's like a wheel of fortune for cocktails.

Dynasty Room already had a history for Chu and Liu to recognize, in East Trading Co. though, Liu wanted to imbue the space with his own past, from the kung fu references to a tucked-away gallery of old martial films and personal knick-knacks. 

Watch the East Trading Co. Instagram for updates on their opening at 514 East Pike Street.

Filed under
Capitol Hill, Barstool Dispatch, Opening Dispatch
Show Comments

Related Content

Behind Bars

Coming Soon: East Trading Company on Pike Street

10/24/2017 By Stefan Milne

Put a (Fried) Ring On It

The Steady, Gloriously Glazed Ascension of Raised Doughnuts

04/10/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Can Bar Will Bring Booze—and Decidedly Nautical Themes—to White Center

05/24/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Eat & Drink

Barstool Dispatch

East Trading Co. Is a Fun Addition to Capitol Hill's Bar Scene

1:15pm By Rosin Saez

Steakation (All I Ever Wanted)

Seattle Met's Three-Day Food Festival, Cowabunga, Is Back

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Pasta Priorities

Brian Clevenger's GH Pasta Co. to Debut in the Denny Regrade

08/29/2018 By Christina Ausley Edited by Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner August 29–September 4

08/29/2018 By Grace Madigan

Opening Dispatch

Renee Erickson's Bar at the Spheres Is Officially Open

08/28/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

You've Been Soft Served

The Tropical Magic of Dole Whip Inside a Tom Douglas Food Hall

08/27/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Arts & Culture

Light Moves

Artist Maja Petric Creates a Cosmos at MadArt

12:41pm By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 31–September 3

9:00am By Mac Hubbard

Festival Season

10 Artists to See at Bumbershoot 2018

08/29/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Act Local

The New Pleasure of a Band Coming Home

08/28/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work August 27–30

08/27/2018 By Landon Groves

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 24–26

08/24/2018 By Mac Hubbard

News & City Life

Mayor's Office

Durkan Nominates Debra Smith as Next Seattle City Light CEO

08/28/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Initiative 1639, Smoky Skies, and Sexual Violence Against Indigenous Women

08/28/2018 By Grace Madigan

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Carmen Best, the Showbox, and Matt Manweller

08/21/2018 By Grace Madigan

Climate Change

Clean Air Officials Advise Staying Inside, Says Air Is "Unhealthy for Everyone"

08/20/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Welcome Lit

Hugo House Returns to Capitol Hill

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

Citizen Maru

The Making of an Activist

08/14/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When August 27–September 3

08/27/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Shop Talk IRL

Come Hang with Seattle Met for an Evening of Style

08/24/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When August 20–27

08/20/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Runner's High Fashion

Brooks Running Launches New Fall 2018 Line

08/17/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Elements of Style

Kathy Hattori Gets Technical with Natural Dyes

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When August 13–20

08/13/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Cover Story

Dinner at the End of the Land

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Whidbey Island

Saltwater Is All About Seafood

08/14/2018 By James Ross Gardner

Destination: Vashon Island

Bramble House Makes Comfort Exciting

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Orcas Island

Diametric Dinners at Hogstone and Ælder

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Bainbridge Island

The Accessible Magic of Hitchcock and Bruciato

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Bremerton

A Food Scene Rises in Manette

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Health & Wellness

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Quote Unquote

Angela Garbes Is Like a Mother

06/19/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Design Kids' Rooms

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

A Natural Take on a Modern Mount Baker Home

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe