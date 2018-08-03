  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 3–5

KEXP outdoors, a well-done roasting, and beyond the Pavement.

By Mac Hubbard 8/3/2018 at 9:00am

The soundtrack to the Neumos dance floor: Cardi B. 

Image: Courtesy Jora Frantzis and Courtesy Atlantic Records

Fri, Aug 3
Concerts at the Mural Kickoff
As if the station didn't broadcast enough good music already, 'tis the season for KEXP's beloved—and free—summer concert series. The Coathangers join Seattle staples Tacocat and Snuff Redux for the first installment. Mural Amphitheater, Free

Ladies of Rap: Cardi B Edition
While Cardi B is having a moment (meaning all of 2018), you might as well make a night of it. This year she became the first female rapper to have a pair of number one singles to her name, but the rest of Invasion of Privacy should keep the dance floor plenty occupied for the rest of the night. Neumos, $5

Todd Barry
On the 30th anniversary of his Crowd Work tour, the soft-spoken, mordantly witty comedian likes to lob digs at the audience, so do without the fedora for the night if you want to emerge unscathed. El Corazón, $20–$22

Sat, Aug 4
Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks
An artist knocking out a legitimately notable record three decades into his career sounds like musical folklore. But that’s just what former Pavement frontman Stephen Malkmus has done with Sparkle Hard. If his other recent releases with the Jicks have eased into apathy, this one just sounds confidently at ease.  Neptune Theatre, $21–$24 – Stefan Milne

Sun, Aug 5
Alice Bolin
Bolin's rightly hyped debut essay collection, Dead Girls, turns a critical eye to our culture's obsessive fascination with female bodies subjected to violence, whether that's in the work of James Baldwin or Britney Spears. Elliott Bay Book Company, Free

Swerve Zine Library
Whereas the independent nature of zines makes them generally hard to track—unless you head to a comprehensive collection like that at New York's Printed Matter—this traveling library based in Seattle lays out an accessible spread of indie publications full of prose, comics, art, and collage. Speckled and Drake, Free

All Weekend
Have a Great Summer
Penguin Productions brought Keiko Green on board to write a play for young artists, and she took the plot to high school—well, sort of. In Have a Great Summer, the class of 1985 enters its ten-year reunion and has to keep up the facade of successful adulthood. Sounds vaguely familiar. 12th Avenue Arts, Suggested donation

Also, it's the biggest visual art weekend of the year. 

