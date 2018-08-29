Brian Clevenger's GH Pasta Co. to Debut in the Denny Regrade

Yes, it’s possible to lock down high quality housemade rigatoni and a chocolate cannoli on your lunch break without sitting down at table dressed in fancy white linens. Chef and restaurateur Brian Clevenger will debut GH Pasta Co. as a fast-casual spin on his previous pasta endeavors—think Le Messe squid ink spaghetti and prosciutto at Raccolto—this fall.

GH Pasta Co. will be located just two blocks north of the Amazon campus in the Insignia Tower at 2306 Sixth Avenue. (Yup, that's two blocks north of the Amazon Spheres.) Whether you have five minutes or time to linger over your lunch, the restaurant will have a dining mode for everyone: stay in, pre-order, pick-up, and, yes, even delivery.

As with typical Clevenger style, the menu will highlight Pacific Northwest ingredients, which will no doubt vary by the season and change often, house-extruded pastas, and a smattering of vegetables and salads for good measure. Plus, what's an Italian pranzo without a casual beer or glass of wine before heading back into the office?

General manager Zach Saffle and chef Jason Brzozowy, both formerly of Raccolto, will see to hospitality and the aforementioned menu, respectively.

Open from 11am­ to 4pm daily, Clevenger's excited to open his first casual space for the downtown lunch crowd, he says, finally combining timeliness and tagliatelle for us Italian-seeking Seattleites who really just want reliably satisfying pasta and a glass of red subito subito.