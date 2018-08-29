  1. Arts & Culture
10 Artists to See at Bumbershoot 2018

Avant-garde hip-hop, shimmery pop, and Fleet Foxes (duh)—here are the acts we want to see this weekend.

By Seattle Met Staff 8/29/2018 at 9:27am

Image: Courtesy David Conger

Friday

JPEGMAFIA 2:15, Main Stage
JPEGMAFIA’s “Rock N Roll Is Dead” is both song and mission statement. In it the rapper-producer sutures dreamy tones to roiling, hellish percussion. That might sound objectionable, but Veteran is one of the year’s most compelling albums, in its own confrontational and brutally modernist way, railing against toxic message boards and Morrissey. ­–Mac Hubbard

DoNormaal 4:15, KEXP
On only her second album, Third Daughter, local rapper DoNormaal emerged with professional confidence. Her flows come elastic, her beats direct yet nuanced, and her lyrics finessed: “I’m in awe of myself, so what, I’d take a fuckin bullet for myself someday / if only so my mother doesn’t cry no tears.” –Stefan Milne

Moses Sumney 6:00, Fisher Green Stage
Moses Sumney forged his first album, 2014’s Mid-City Island, on a four-track cassette recorder given to him by Dave Sitek of TV On the Radio. With it, he crafted baroque pop ballads flush with other-worldly choral arrangements. Sounds ornate, no? Well, his latest album, Aromanticism, takes those same modes and pushes them, somehow, even further. –Landon Groves

Saturday

Superorganism 4:55, Fisher Green Stage
You can take Superorganism’s name pretty literally: They’re a London-based, internationally-culled, eight-person collective. But it’s more fun and just as fitting to see the name synesthetically—as if their glitchy, sunny, giddily eclectic art-pop songs (did they just sample someone biting a carrot?) were so damn catchy that they grew beyond sound and into sentience. –SM

Cherry Glazerr 5:20, Mural Amphitheater
Before even graduating high school, Cherry Glazerr’s Clementine Creevy modeled for Saint Laurent, secured a recurring role in Amazon’s Transparent, and signed a record deal. Creevy toes the line between indie and punk, layering biting guitars beneath shimmering vocals, yielding stunning results. –LG

Yuno 6:35, KEXP
Yuno bounces from beachy surf-rock to mellow electronica with a kind of regularity that’s common in young performers still finding their place in the industry. His new EP, Moodie, is an exercise in strategic inconsistency, still full of glorious pop melodies. –LG

Rolling Blackouts Costal Fever 7:45, KEXP
This Sub Pop import from Melbourne refocuses garage noodling into something refined, agile. The three guitarist-singers harmonies might recall lovelorn cowboy crooning, and the songs shamble along, yet the proceedings remain streamlined and effortlessly hooky. –MH 

Sunday

Black Pistol Fire 6:35, Mural Amphitheater
Wish that Jack White wasn’t busy trotting out a funky Prince fantasy life? Black Pistol Fire, a guitar-drums duo out of Austin, are here for you. Punk blues is a well-trod subgenre, here inflected with faint twang, but BPF's snarling slide guitars and atavistic drumming is readymade for outdoor festivals—especially since they perform with passion aplenty. –SM

Fleet Foxes 7:55, Main Stage
Fleet Foxes rose around the same time Mumford and Sons and Band of Horses were kneading nostalgia into a new rustication, all twee and tweed. So they’re easy to rag on. But if you discount them along with their bearded ilk, you’re missing out on some of the prettiest music this region has ever produced. When they returned with Crack-Up last year, the pastoral beauty may have fractured, but those harmonies still beam you to somewhere you'd like to stay. –SM

SZA 9:50, Main Stage
On SZA’s debut album, Ctrl, the singer moves with ethereal grace through R&B and hip-hop, all while plumbing, in no uncertain terms, the rough and jagged bits of her own love life. It already made plenty of best-of-the-year lists but it feels destined to take on classic status. –MH

Health & Wellness

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Quote Unquote

Angela Garbes Is Like a Mother

06/19/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Design Kids' Rooms

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

A Natural Take on a Modern Mount Baker Home

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

