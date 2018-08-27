Culture Fix
What to Do After Work August 27–30
A rap show, a literary magazine reading, and a look into the life of an Oscar-winning costume designer.
Mon, August 27
Nancy Rommelmann with Claudia Rowe
Why do people do awful things? How do we forgive them? Can we? Portland journalist Nancy Rommelmann tries to answer these questions and more in her book To the Bridge: A True Story of Motherhood and Murder. Catch her in conversation with Claudia Rowe, author of The Spider and the Fly. Elliott Bay Book Co., Free
Tue, August 28
Scarface
Scarface counts among his disciples a long list of hip hop juggernauts—Outkast, J Cole, Tech N9ne. The Geto Boys alum will appear alongside an ensemble cast and show how he’s garnered such an impressive following. Nectar Lounge, $25
Wed, August 29
American Chordata
This biannual journal compiles fiction, nonfiction essay, poetry, art, and photography into a nationally distributed and beautifully composed magazine. Contributing authors from the Pacific Northwest—like poets Allan Peterson and Maria Rosa Mills and Seattle fiction writer Daniel Cecil—will read their work at American Chordata's first West Coast celebration. Elliott Bay Book Co., Free
Thu, August 30
Grace Love
Just try to watch the video for Grace Love’s "Friendship Ring" without getting goosebumps. Love’s voice has been a staple of Seattle soul for over a decade, and her live shows are a testament to why. Neumos, $12
Love, Cecil
War photographer, painter, columnist, Oscar-winning costume designer—Cecil Beaton lived a fascinating life. Love, Cecil is an examination of that life, blending archival footage with voiceover from his diaries to capture the spirit of an artist decades ahead of his time. Northwest Film Forum, $12, thru Sept 9
