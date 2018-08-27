What to Do After Work August 27–30

Ex–Geto Boys luminary Scarface takes the stage at Nectar on Tuesday to resurrect his gangster rap origins. Image: Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Mon, August 27

Nancy Rommelmann with Claudia Rowe

Why do people do awful things? How do we forgive them? Can we? Portland journalist Nancy Rommelmann tries to answer these questions and more in her book To the Bridge: A True Story of Motherhood and Murder. Catch her in conversation with Claudia Rowe, author of The Spider and the Fly. Elliott Bay Book Co., Free



Tue, August 28

Scarface

Scarface counts among his disciples a long list of hip hop juggernauts—Outkast, J Cole, Tech N9ne. The Geto Boys alum will appear alongside an ensemble cast and show how he’s garnered such an impressive following. Nectar Lounge, $25

Wed, August 29

American Chordata

This biannual journal compiles fiction, nonfiction essay, poetry, art, and photography into a nationally distributed and beautifully composed magazine. Contributing authors from the Pacific Northwest—like poets Allan Peterson and Maria Rosa Mills and Seattle fiction writer Daniel Cecil—will read their work at American Chordata's first West Coast celebration. Elliott Bay Book Co., Free

Thu, August 30

Grace Love

Just try to watch the video for Grace Love’s "Friendship Ring" without getting goosebumps. Love’s voice has been a staple of Seattle soul for over a decade, and her live shows are a testament to why. Neumos, $12

Love, Cecil

War photographer, painter, columnist, Oscar-winning costume designer—Cecil Beaton lived a fascinating life. Love, Cecil is an examination of that life, blending archival footage with voiceover from his diaries to capture the spirit of an artist decades ahead of his time. Northwest Film Forum, $12, thru Sept 9