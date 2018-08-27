Wear What When August 27–September 3

  1. Style & Shopping
Summer's fading fast but the sales are hot and heavy over at Nordstrom, Bellefleur Lingerie, and Evereve. Plus, Fabletics opens a store in Bellevue.

By Katheryn Grice 8/27/2018 at 10:15am

Chrysteen's macrame designs are possibly the perfect touch of cozy and classic, the perfect apartment decorating addition. . 

 

Image: Chrysteen Butros

Thru Aug 31
Panty Makeover
Bellefleur Lingerie is treating you all to a panty makeover through the end of the month. Even though the months are getting colder, you can still spice things up a bit with a seventh free panty when you purchase six. Thongs are a basic necessity, a staple in any women's closet. There are low-rise options too, and the original rise in sizes 2 to 12. 

Thru Oct 1
Shoes for the Kids 
Nordstrom is partnering with Shoes That Fit, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping kids all across America get a new pair of shoes for the school year. For eight years now, Nordstrom has helped donate more than 140,000 shoes to students. Participating is easy: Just head into any Nordstrom location or Nordstrom Rack store, purchase a $10 Shoes That Fit giving card, and tada, you've helped a kid get a new pair of kicks.

Aug 31–Sept 9
Nordstrom Summer Sale 
The summer months are drawing to a close (insert sad face), but that means the end-of-summer sales have begun! Nordstrom's summer sale launches this Friday, which means you can score a new outfit for Labor Day weekend. And there's something for everyone: Departments across the store have discounts up to 40 percent off. 

Tue, Aug 28
Fall Style Social 
Evereve, a clothing brand founded by a mom and former third grade teacher, is teaming up with Door to Grace, an organization dedicated to helping youth who have been exploited and are struggling to remain off the streets. This evening will benefit your wardrobe, and 15 percent of your stylish clothing purchase will go to benefiting the organization. So grab a friend, sip some wine, and enjoy the evening. Also, thanks to an anonymous donor, the amount donated will be matched up to $5,000. 

Fri, Aug 31
Happy Hour with Moorea Seal
Wander over to the  Moorea Seal's new storefront for happy hour this Friday. Pop some bottles of champagne and check out some of their newest additions (items that haven't even hit the online store yet, by the way).

Sat, Sept 1
Fabletics Bellevue Grand Opening
Check out the newest Fabletics location in Bellevue this Saturday. Start your Saturday off with some morning yoga with Lizzie from Just Add Yoga at 8:30 and then shop to your heart's delight. Grab some swag bags for all party attendees, enjoy small eats, and some DJ tunes. If you're one of the first 50 t0 purchase over $79, you'll get a free tank too. Check out this post for more details. 

Ticket Alert: Sept 14
A little something for you—and your apartment—to look forward to this September: Head over to our friends at Endless Knot in Belltown to create your own macrame wall hanging. You'll be taught all the ways to turn knots into something truly beautiful with Chrysteen from Waverly Knots. No prior experience is necessary, and all of the materials will be provided for you when you purchase your ticket; class spots are limited.

Back to School Threads
Tommy Bahama Collegiate Series 
Exciting news for students, or anyone really: Tommy Bahama has added new schools and women's styles for their Fall 2018 Collegiate Series, which includes tropical takes on Seattle's own University of Washington duds.

