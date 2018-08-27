  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

You've Been Soft Served

The Tropical Magic of Dole Whip Inside a Tom Douglas Food Hall

As of this summer, Assembly Hall is dishing up the famous pineapple soft serve—somewhat of a rarity in these parts. I went to find out what the fuss was about.

By Mac Hubbard 8/27/2018 at 2:00pm

Not your average swirl.

Image: Courtesy Tom Rotkis and Courtesy Tom Douglas Seattle Kitchen

On a recent Wednesday afternoon, a swirl of pale yellow pineapple soft serve and I contemplate each other. I have forestalled lunch to try, for the first time, the pastel delicacy known as Dole Whip. 

Assembly Hall, Tom Douglas’s counter service spot on Sixth Avenue in Denny Regrade, is one of the few and latest places in Seattle where one can score this rare, sunshine-hued treat most famous for its ability to draw lines at theme parks. While I've visited both Hawaii and Disneyland, I'm told that I've been deprived of Dole Whip on those trips. Worse still, I only heard of it for the first time this week.

Treading carefully, I gather a small portion in the tip of my spoon, giving distance to the tiny cocktail umbrella therein. It tastes exactly like what pineapple soft serve sounds like: sepia-toned nostalgia of waiting in line at the Enchanted Tiki Room for the better part of an hour—creamy undertone, kind of like the pleasant mellow of a piña colada. It beats your average citrusy, tropical sorbet. By the end, as the iciness that balanced out the acidity of the melted pineapple the mixture mimicked, surprisingly well, the mouth-tingling effect of the actual fruit.

Assembly Hall started dealing Dole Whip back in June. Someone in management went to Hawaii, got stirrings of inspiration from the stuff, then threw it on the menu for $3. According to Molly Melkonian, the general manager, it was originally slated as a limited time offering for summer. (GoPoke in the International District keeps the proverbial tiki torch burning year round and riffs with their own Hawaiian-style add-ons.) Melkonian noted the treat’s steady popularity might mean it stays around for as long as there’s this level of demand for it. 

Most customers at Assembly Hall take their Dole Whip plain, sans frills, though toppings are an option: Some go for bits of lemon snicker cookie or the less intuitive chocolate chip treatment. Naturally, rum seems like a prime fixing as well, if you want to take your day in that direction.

But that’s kind of the point of finding Dole Whip displaced from Disneyland and the Pacific islands it’s most associated with—isn’t it? Dole Whip still carries an air of rarity, even when it’s within reach. Having it is titillating, if not festive.

As I licked spoonfuls of Dole Whip out of a compostable cup in a Tom Douglas establishment, two cops wearing shorts sat in front of me with their coffees, beyond them, through the window, I had a view of one of Jeff Bezos’s glass spheres and a group protesting something else Amazon is up to. I guess, if anything, Dole Whip took me on a tangent of wishful thinking that I was somewhere as tropical as the dessert in my hand.

Filed under
Tom Douglas, Dessert, Frozen
Show Comments
In this Article

Assembly Hall

$$ All Day Breakfast, American/New American, Bagels, Bakery/Pastry Shop, Breakfast/Brunch, Burgers, Coffee Shop 2121 Sixth Ave

The sleeper among Tom Douglas's eateries off the lobby of the Via6 apartments may be this whatever-you-want-whenever-you-want-it kind of pleaser: A breakfast...

Related Content

Around Town

What We're Eating Now: April 2017

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion and Kathryn Robinson

Back to School

Seattle Chefs Tell Us Their Lunch Box Memories

08/23/2018 By Grace Madigan

Freshly Baked News

South Seattle College's Bakery and Pastry Program Remains in Limbo

08/16/2018 By Grace Madigan

Meatless Matters

The Impossible Burger Makes Its Meatless Debut in Seattle

11/03/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Eat & Drink

You've Been Soft Served

The Tropical Magic of Dole Whip Inside a Tom Douglas Food Hall

2:00pm By Mac Hubbard

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Updates on Beloved Chains 85ºC Bakery and Shake Shack

08/24/2018 By Rosin Saez

Back to School

Seattle Chefs Tell Us Their Lunch Box Memories

08/23/2018 By Grace Madigan

Dispatches from the Fryer

Good Day Donuts Is Open in White Center

08/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner August 22–28

08/22/2018 By Grace Madigan

Queen of Restaurants in Spades

Linda Derschang Is Making Moves

08/21/2018 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work August 27–30

9:41am By Landon Groves

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 24–26

08/24/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Local Legends

Why You Should See the Sonics in Tacoma

08/23/2018 By Stefan Milne

Mt. Sigh

The First North Bend Film Festival Is This Weekend

08/22/2018 By Stefan Milne

Party Art

Celebrate 10 Years of SAM Remix

08/21/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work August 20–23

08/20/2018 By Landon Groves

News & City Life

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Carmen Best, the Showbox, and Matt Manweller

08/21/2018 By Grace Madigan

Climate Change

Clean Air Officials Advise Staying Inside, Says Air Is "Unhealthy for Everyone"

08/20/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Welcome Lit

Hugo House Returns to Capitol Hill

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

Citizen Maru

The Making of an Activist

08/14/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Explainer

How to Cope with Labor Day Traffic

08/14/2018 By Jaime Archer

Famous Faces

Perfect Party September 2018

08/14/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Illustrations by David Wilson

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When August 27–September 3

10:15am By Katheryn Grice

Shop Talk IRL

Come Hang with Seattle Met for an Evening of Style

08/24/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When August 20–27

08/20/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Runner's High Fashion

Brooks Running Launches New Fall 2018 Line

08/17/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Elements of Style

Kathy Hattori Gets Technical with Natural Dyes

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When August 13–20

08/13/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Cover Story

Dinner at the End of the Land

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Whidbey Island

Saltwater Is All About Seafood

08/14/2018 By James Ross Gardner

Destination: Vashon Island

Bramble House Makes Comfort Exciting

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Orcas Island

Diametric Dinners at Hogstone and Ælder

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Bainbridge Island

The Accessible Magic of Hitchcock and Bruciato

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Bremerton

A Food Scene Rises in Manette

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Health & Wellness

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Quote Unquote

Angela Garbes Is Like a Mother

06/19/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Design Kids' Rooms

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

A Natural Take on a Modern Mount Baker Home

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe