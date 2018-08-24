  1. Arts & Culture
Weekend What to Do August 24–26

Strange women read strange things, questions about psychedelic anthropomorphism get answered, and Linda's gets loud.

By Mac Hubbard 8/24/2018 at 9:40am

For the 9th annual Linda's Fest, local metal-heads Helms Alee play Linda's Tavern on Saturday, August 25.

Image: Courtesy James Rexroad

Fri, Aug 24
SAM Remix
The next edition of SAM's thrice-yearly art party celebrates Remix’s 10th Anniversary with one of the biggest celebrations to date. Local husband and wife artists Julie Alpert (think found-object and mixed media installations with lots of drippy colors) and Andy Arkley (think lighted, gleefully emphatic plywood and acrylic monoliths) will lead art-making experiences. Adria Garcia of Indian Summer will demonstrate her weaving prowess. And DJ J-Justice, a Remix alum, will bring the beats, along with local bands Duke Evers and Unlikely Friends. Olympic Sculpture Park, $30 – Stefan Milne

Sat, Aug 25
3rd Seattle Urban Book Expo
Sometimes art scenes can seem like echo chambers that repeat the same hyped names over and over. Break out of the loop and see what local writers of color—and lesser known names—are up to. Centilia Cultural Center, Free

Jim Woodring Presents Poochytown
Vashon resident and longtime Fantagraphics cartoonist Jim Woodring sits down for a Q&A session as he launches his latest book of psychedelic anthropomorphism, PoochytownFrye Art Museum, Free

Linda's Fest
Linda Derschang's new Belltown endeavor, set to open in September, looks like it has some refined charm, but let that take nothing from the taxidermy and tackle box aesthetic of her Pine Street pseudo-roadhouse as it celebrates its ninth annual Linda's Fest. Local headbangers Sandrider and Helms Alee provide a soundtrack heavier than the bar's usual jukebox fare. Linda's Tavern, Free

Sales
With sparse arrangements of drum machines and melodically plucked guitars, Sales ebb back and forth between incisively catchy and nearly catatonic. Perhaps that's nothing to rave about, but it's perfect for a sway-dance. Neumos, $18

Sun, Aug 26
Surreal Storytelling With Strange Women
Four "strange" women takeover Vermillion. Intriguing, no? Seattle civic poet Anastacia-Reneé reads, along with zinester Kate Berwanger, poet Meredith Clark, and filmmaker Vivian Hua. Vermillion, Free

News & City Life

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Carmen Best, the Showbox, and Matt Manweller

08/21/2018 By Grace Madigan

Climate Change

Clean Air Officials Advise Staying Inside, Says Air Is "Unhealthy for Everyone"

08/20/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Welcome Lit

Hugo House Returns to Capitol Hill

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

Citizen Maru

The Making of an Activist

08/14/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Explainer

How to Cope with Labor Day Traffic

08/14/2018 By Jaime Archer

Famous Faces

Perfect Party September 2018

08/14/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Illustrations by David Wilson

Style & Shopping

Shop Talk IRL

Come Hang with Seattle Met for an Evening of Style

08/24/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When August 20–27

08/20/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Runner's High Fashion

Brooks Running Launches New Fall 2018 Line

08/17/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Elements of Style

Kathy Hattori Gets Technical with Natural Dyes

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When August 13–20

08/13/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When August 6–13

08/06/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Cover Story

Dinner at the End of the Land

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Whidbey Island

Saltwater Is All About Seafood

08/14/2018 By James Ross Gardner

Destination: Vashon Island

Bramble House Makes Comfort Exciting

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Orcas Island

Diametric Dinners at Hogstone and Ælder

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Bainbridge Island

The Accessible Magic of Hitchcock and Bruciato

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Bremerton

A Food Scene Rises in Manette

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Health & Wellness

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Quote Unquote

Angela Garbes Is Like a Mother

06/19/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Design Kids' Rooms

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

A Natural Take on a Modern Mount Baker Home

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

