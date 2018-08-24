The event won't be in the Ascend dining room proper, but we'll still have some sweeping views with a large serving of shop talk. Image: Courtesy Ascend Prime Steak and Sushi

What defines Pacific Northwest style? It's a question that haunts me like the sartorial ghost of Jeanne Lanvin with the psychological terror of Miranda Priestly.

Do we, as a region, still prescribe to the leather jackets and combat boots, like those seen in '90s films like Singles? Well, actually, yes I see that a lot. But as an area that's absolutely exploded in growth, so, too, does our breadth of style profiles. That's what makes asking this question both intriguing and ambitious—but therein lies the fun!

So come hang out with Seattle Met as we attempt to unpack the hefty topic on August 30 at Ascend Prime Steak and Sushi in Bellevue.

Join me, your faithful style editor, as I chat with local fashion insiders and designers about the state of style in the Pacific Northwest. You’ll engage with experts on all things style. Plus, take away tips on how to achieve your own PNW look as we gear up for Bellevue Fashion Week (Sept 19–23). We'll start the night with some light refreshments from Ascend and complimentary swag from the Bellevue Collection. (RSVP to this free event soon, there are only around 40 seats to this intimate evening.)

Guests include fashion designer and former Independent Design Runway Show winner Deborah Roberts of Silvae, Davora Lindner, cofounder of Prairie Underground, and fashion blogger-slash-stylist Curtis Bright from The Bright Report.

What Defines Pacific Northwest Style?

Aug 30, 6:30–8pm, Free

Ascend Prime Steak and Sushi, 31st floor, Bellevue

Bellevue Fashion Week

Sept 19–23, $75–$175



BFW Independent Designer Runway Show

Sept 20, 6pm, $75