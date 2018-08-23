  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Back to School

Seattle Chefs Tell Us Their Lunch Box Memories

Hippie lunches, grandma's homemade dessert, and the art of the bento.

By Grace Madigan 8/23/2018 at 1:05pm

Reminisce about the days of monkey bars, math tables, and cafeterias as these local foodies recall their own lunch box memories. (Photo courtesy of Flickr)

As the days start to get shorter, the air a little cooler, and kids get ready to go back to school, parents are faced with the task of packing lunch. The great tradition of school lunch is a rite of passage that every student goes through. Be it a lunch box decorated with Iron Man or a brown paper bag, lunch time can summon some of the best and worst memories. Here’s what local chefs and food industry folks packed or bought for lunch when they were still roaming the hallways.

Brendan McGill

Chef-owner of Hitchcock, Bruciato, and more

Lunchbox: Brown paper bag
Home state: Alaska

Memorable Lunches
Leftovers or sandwiches made with crunchy whole grain bread and deli meat, or as McGill calls it a "hippie lunch." School lunch bought with money he made by selling candy out of his locker; McGill admits to being jealous of the kids with white bread, baloney, Miracle Whip, and Kraft cheese

 A Newfound Appreciation
“It's kind of indicative of just my childhood food memories in general were, we always had nice food and I didn't really...you don't really appreciate it as much when you're a kid cause someone else might have had a soda and Lunchables and that seemed like a good thing to you when you're a kid and you're just eating your healthy delicious food. Now I've grown up and everything in my life revolves around food and it makes a lot of sense why. Good thing they put all that funny stuff in my school lunch.” 

Tom Douglas

Chef-owner of Dahlia Bakery, Serious Pie, Etta's, and more

Lunch box: Brown paper bag
Home state: Delaware

Memorable Lunches
Meatloaf sandwiches with homemade dessert from grandma and an apple that would "inevitably be thrown at someone or something." School lunch bought with own money when he got a job; Douglas loved eating in the cafeteria which is why he thinks he's always liked restaurants.

Lunch Beyond the Cafeteria
"I had my newspaper route in the mornings and afternoons. In the mornings on Saturday and Sundays I'd go out and do my newspapers and then I was supposed to go to church afterwards. Instead I'd go to this little restaurant in downtown Newark, Delaware called the Post House. It had 13 seats at the counter and the cook was also your waiter so when you ordered the egg sandwich with cheese and Taylor ham roll they wrote it down on a little pad and then they turned around and made it for you. And so whether it was my scrapple sandwich or my sausage sandwich, whatever it was, I loved sitting there."

Ethan Stowell

Chef-owner of Cortina, Super Bueno, Tavolàta, and more

Lunch box: Six Million Dollar Man lunch box, then a brown paper bag
Hometown: Seattle

Memorable Lunches
Pickle and cream cheese sandwich on russian rye on really bad days when there was nothing left in the refrigerator. On those days Stowell said he opted to go without lunch. Typically he had a sandwich (never on white bread much to his chagrin), a piece of fruit, and juice. Tuna salad sandwiches were the least desirable.

Tuna Fish Irony
"I remember a lot of tuna salad sandwiches in grade school. Which are impossible to trade, I'll tell you right now. And you know what the funny thing is though? My son's favorite sandwich is a tuna salad sandwich. He's six. The other one is four, every other day is peanut butter and jelly. That's it." 

William Leaman

Chef-owner of Bakery Nouveau

Lunch box: None
Home state: Arkansas

Memorable Lunches
Leaman got school lunch just like all the other kids at his school in rural Arkansas. His favorite days were Fridays because that meant pizza. Most of the other days they got mystery meat, a veggie like soy beans or cream of spinach. 

Candy Currency
"The one thing I remember sneaking in all the time was Reese's peanut butter cups. That's the one thing I always had on me. For if I needed to borrow, bribe, or trade 'cause I was a horrible student and I hate school so whatever I could do to get through the day."

Mutsuko Soma

Chef-owner of Kamonegi

Lunch box: Bento box
Home country: Japan

Memorable Lunches
Bento box with rice and typically some veggies and a protein, her favorite was grilled salmon on rice. Soma's favorite lunch to buy out was yakisoba pan, a popular street food that consists of a hot dog bun with yakisoba and mayo or potato salad on top.

The Art of the Bento
“In Japan everyone brings a bento box, a square box you put your lunch in usually prepared by your mom. When I was a kid, charaben became so popular. A Japanese mom never gives you a whole apple to school, they cut for you into a rabbit or cat, super cute. However my mom is bad at cooking so she'd just shove everything into the bento. So I had a bento but it didn't look delicious or cute.”

Zoi Antonitsas

Chef at forthcoming Little Fish

Lunch box: Brown paper bag
Hometown: Seattle

Memorable Lunches
Big mortadella sandwiches to fuel her through sports practices after school, sometimes her dad would get the mortadella from DeLaurenti. When Antonitsas was younger her dad would pack her portable soups.

Taking Lunch Seriously from Day One
“I remember my dad packing me like chicken noodle soups, vegetable soups in these little cute Thermoses and I just remember taking my lunch when it was lunchtime and climbing to the top of this little play structure where basically only one kid could fit at a time. And I would sit there at the top of this little play structure and eat my soup by myself. I don't know if that's a sign of the future to come.”

Gina Batali

Co-owner of Salumi

Lunch box: Red, plaid, oval cube with a matching Thermos, but changed each year
Hometown: Federal Way

Memorable Lunches
Classic American lunch consisting of a turkey and cheese or ham and cheese sandwich, chips, fruit, and dessert. When the Batali family moved to Spain the kids traded in sliced white bread for baguette and whatever they found in the grocery store.

Great Expectations
"When Natalie [Batali's youngest daughter] was at Wilkes, Mrs. Brown was her kindergarten teacher and she was so excited to have Natalie in class cause she knew we had a restaurant. The first day she said 'I'm so disappointed in Natalie's lunches.' She thought she was going to have salami and cheese and all this stuff, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, and Natalie would show up with a bagel and cream cheese 'cause that's what she wanted. She wanted a freaking bagel and cream cheese! I'll never forget Mrs. Brown being so disappointed in Natalie's lunches. I'll carry that shame forever." 

Armo and Marilyn Batali

Founders of Salumi; parents to Gina, Mario, and Dana Batali

Lunch box: Brown paper bag
Hometown: Both from Yakima

Memorable Lunches
Both remember sandwiches on Snyder's white bread—for Armo it was a salami or liverwurst sandwich, for Marilyn it was a PB&J or a baloney sandwich. Armo recalls having to eat spinach every day or else they were "castigated" while Marilyn remembers the occasional Twinkie or Ding Dong.

Almuerzo in Spain
Armo: What'd [the kids] bring?
Marilyn: Bocadillo were a big thing; french bread with meat like salami...
Armo: Did they bring anything to drink? Wine?
Marilyn: Well no not to school...
Armo: They coulda...

Filed under
Ethan Stowell, Kamonegi, Lunch, Tom Douglas
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Salumi

$ Italian 309 Third Ave S

Yeah, this is the place you keep hearing about: the sliver of a Pioneer Square salumeria where the Batali clan proves, sandwich after savory sandwich, that s...

Editor’s Pick

Kamonegi

$$ Japanese 1054 N 39th Street

There’s so much backstory to the delicate noodles at chef Mutsuko Soma makes by hand via centuries-old methods at her Fremont soba restaurant, it’s easy to o...

Editor’s Pick

Bakery Nouveau

$ Bakery/Pastry Shop Multiple Locations

By 6AM on weekdays, dense baguettes, gooey brown-sugar pecan brioche, and heavenly croissants—flaky and brown on the outside, sweet and chewy inside—start is...

Editor’s Pick

Tavolàta

$$$ Italian Multiple Locations

Ethan Stowell’s eldest restaurant is also his most overtly Italian, a house of fresh housemade pastas, tossed simply with elegant enhancements like veal brai...

Super Bueno

$$ Mexican 3627 Stone Way N

Ethan Stowell does Mexican? Well, yes but this family-friendly taco and margarita joint is Mexican the way Stowell’s kid-focused Frelard Pizza Company is Ita...

Cortina

$$$ Italian, Northwest 621 Union St

Ethan Stowell’s biggest restaurant yet sits at the corner of Seventh and Union, a hybrid house of Northwest-Italian staples and mainstream staples aimed at t...

Editor’s Pick

Etta's

$$$ Seafood 2020 Western Ave

Tom Douglas’s restaurant for tourists—owing to its Pike Place Market location, not its reach. Trout or salmon is dressed with deceptive simplicity, steamed c...

Editor’s Pick

Serious Pie

$$ Pizza Multiple Locations

Tom Douglas's trio of pizza places hold shared plank tables, with enormous granite ovens for the serious business at hand: rustic applewood-smoky pizza crust...

Editor’s Pick

Dahlia Bakery

$ Bakery/Pastry Shop 2001 4th Ave

The source-spring of Tom Douglas’s restaurants’ legendary Triple Coconut Cream Pie, the Dahlia Bakery also keeps a steady stream of artisan-baked bread, past...

Editor’s Pick

Pizzeria Bruciato

$$ Italian, Pizza 236 Winslow Way E

Hitchcock’s weekly pizza popup has morphed into its own restaurant on Bainbridge’s Winslow Way. Flour, cheese, tomatoes, and technique hew to Naples traditio...

Editor’s Pick

Hitchcock Restaurant

$$$ American/New American 133 Winslow Way East Ste 100

This sleek dinner house a few blocks from the ferry dock in Winslow sustains a fierce locavorism: A plate of blasted purple broccoli with pine nuts and goat ...

Related Content

Big Moves

Angela Stowell Is the New CEO of FareStart

07/11/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Soft Serve, Street Food, and Seafood Towers

05/18/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Opening Dispatch

Ethan and Angela Stowell's Cortina Opens Downtown

05/16/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Opening Dispatch

Super Bueno Opens Today on Stone Way

05/21/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Eat & Drink

Back to School

Seattle Chefs Tell Us Their Lunch Box Memories

1:05pm By Grace Madigan

Dispatches from the Fryer

Good Day Donuts Is Open in White Center

10:15am By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner August 22–28

08/22/2018 By Grace Madigan

Queen of Restaurants in Spades

Linda Derschang Is Making Moves

08/21/2018 By Rosin Saez

Dining Alfresco

5 New Patios for Your Outdoor Imbibing Needs

08/17/2018 By Christina Ausley

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Reinventing the Pizza Box and Rainier Beer

08/17/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Arts & Culture

Local Legends

Why You Should See the Sonics in Tacoma

9:52am By Stefan Milne

Mt. Sigh

The First North Bend Film Festival Is This Weekend

08/22/2018 By Stefan Milne

Party Art

Celebrate 10 Years of SAM Remix

08/21/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work August 20–23

08/20/2018 By Landon Groves

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 17–19

08/17/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Opera and "Opera"

How Two Seattle Shows Offer Dramatically Different Takes on Theater Stalwarts

08/16/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Carmen Best, the Showbox, and Matt Manweller

08/21/2018 By Grace Madigan

Climate Change

Clean Air Officials Advise Staying Inside, Says Air Is "Unhealthy for Everyone"

08/20/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Welcome Lit

Hugo House Returns to Capitol Hill

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

Citizen Maru

The Making of an Activist

08/14/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Explainer

How to Cope with Labor Day Traffic

08/14/2018 By Jaime Archer

Famous Faces

Perfect Party September 2018

08/14/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Illustrations by David Wilson

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When August 20–27

08/20/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Runner's High Fashion

Brooks Running Launches New Fall 2018 Line

08/17/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Elements of Style

Kathy Hattori Gets Technical with Natural Dyes

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When August 13–20

08/13/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When August 6–13

08/06/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 30–August 6

07/30/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Cover Story

Dinner at the End of the Land

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Whidbey Island

Saltwater Is All About Seafood

08/14/2018 By James Ross Gardner

Destination: Vashon Island

Bramble House Makes Comfort Exciting

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Orcas Island

Diametric Dinners at Hogstone and Ælder

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Bainbridge Island

The Accessible Magic of Hitchcock and Bruciato

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Bremerton

A Food Scene Rises in Manette

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Health & Wellness

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Quote Unquote

Angela Garbes Is Like a Mother

06/19/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Design Kids' Rooms

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

A Natural Take on a Modern Mount Baker Home

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe