  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Dispatches from the Fryer

Good Day Donuts Is Open in White Center

Former Vendemmia chef, Erik Jackson, and his wife Alison Odowski are now slinging fresh doughnuts in White Center.

By Rosin Saez 8/23/2018 at 10:15am

Freshly glazed. Courtesy Good Day Donuts

After a fresh coat of light pink paint and a bit of a sprucing up, Good Day Donuts is softly open in White Center. 

It was only this past June, when Erik Jackson, formerly the executive chef at Vendemmia in Madrona, announced that he bought the White Center space at 9823 15th Avenue Southwest. It's been a doughnut shop for some 20 years, and Jackson along with his wife Alison Odowski have kept it as such.

Glazed cake doughnuts (ahem, photo to the left), apple fritters, cinnamon twists, and more are already freshly fried and neatly lined up inside a pastry case. There's coffee, naturally, and ice cream too, making this a morning trifecta of sugar, spice, and everything that will give you the sprightly energy of a cartoon character with probably as much proclivity toward physical comedy.

Jackson isn't one to deny his southern heart, so he's got boiled peanuts—excuse me, boiled p-nuts—on deck, too. While Jackson and Odowski get in the swing of things hours are 9 to 4 for now. Jackson also says more breakfast and lunch options—sandwiches, bowls, and the like—are coming next week.

 

Filed under
Openings, White Center, Doughnuts, Erik Jackson
Show Comments

Related Content

Coming Soon

Vendemmia Chef Is Opening a Doughnut Shop in White Center

06/13/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Can Bar Will Bring Booze—and Decidedly Nautical Themes—to White Center

05/24/2018 By Rosin Saez

Put a (Fried) Ring On It

The Steady, Gloriously Glazed Ascension of Raised Doughnuts

04/10/2018 By Rosin Saez

Dessert Dispatch

Oh, Yes—a Soft Serve and Doughnut Shop Is Coming to Georgetown

05/10/2018 By Rosin Saez

Eat & Drink

Back to School

Seattle Chefs Tell Us Their Lunch Box Memories

1:05pm By Grace Madigan

Dispatches from the Fryer

Good Day Donuts Is Open in White Center

10:15am By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner August 22–28

08/22/2018 By Grace Madigan

Queen of Restaurants in Spades

Linda Derschang Is Making Moves

08/21/2018 By Rosin Saez

Dining Alfresco

5 New Patios for Your Outdoor Imbibing Needs

08/17/2018 By Christina Ausley

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Reinventing the Pizza Box and Rainier Beer

08/17/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Arts & Culture

Local Legends

Why You Should See the Sonics in Tacoma

9:52am By Stefan Milne

Mt. Sigh

The First North Bend Film Festival Is This Weekend

08/22/2018 By Stefan Milne

Party Art

Celebrate 10 Years of SAM Remix

08/21/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work August 20–23

08/20/2018 By Landon Groves

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 17–19

08/17/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Opera and "Opera"

How Two Seattle Shows Offer Dramatically Different Takes on Theater Stalwarts

08/16/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Carmen Best, the Showbox, and Matt Manweller

08/21/2018 By Grace Madigan

Climate Change

Clean Air Officials Advise Staying Inside, Says Air Is "Unhealthy for Everyone"

08/20/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Welcome Lit

Hugo House Returns to Capitol Hill

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

Citizen Maru

The Making of an Activist

08/14/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Explainer

How to Cope with Labor Day Traffic

08/14/2018 By Jaime Archer

Famous Faces

Perfect Party September 2018

08/14/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Illustrations by David Wilson

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When August 20–27

08/20/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Runner's High Fashion

Brooks Running Launches New Fall 2018 Line

08/17/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Elements of Style

Kathy Hattori Gets Technical with Natural Dyes

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When August 13–20

08/13/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When August 6–13

08/06/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 30–August 6

07/30/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Cover Story

Dinner at the End of the Land

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Whidbey Island

Saltwater Is All About Seafood

08/14/2018 By James Ross Gardner

Destination: Vashon Island

Bramble House Makes Comfort Exciting

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Orcas Island

Diametric Dinners at Hogstone and Ælder

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Bainbridge Island

The Accessible Magic of Hitchcock and Bruciato

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Bremerton

A Food Scene Rises in Manette

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Health & Wellness

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Quote Unquote

Angela Garbes Is Like a Mother

06/19/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Design Kids' Rooms

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

A Natural Take on a Modern Mount Baker Home

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe