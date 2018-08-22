Nosh Pit Weekly Planner August 22–28

Sip wine while you get a lesson in pasta making from Agrodolce's chef Thomas Litrenta and then take some home for dinner to impress all your friends and family. (Photo courtesy of Agrodolce)

Aug 24–26

2018 Washington State Garlic Fest

Bring your breath mints because your weekend plans just got a lot more...fragrant. Head down to Chehalis for a festival celebrating the wonders and aromas of garlic. It's no secret that the best part of baseball games are the garlic fries, but have you tried garlic ice cream? Or how about deep-fried garlic? Whether these unorthodox creations pique your interest or make you want to run the other way, there will be plenty else at the festival to explore: live music, craft vendors, and chef demos. Tickets are $10 and are good for all three days of the festival.

Sat, Aug 25

Pasta Making with Chef Thomas Litrenta

Pasta is the ultimate comfort food, the glutenous pillar of Italian cuisine, the illustrious badge of home cookery honor. And now is your chance to get a lesson in the art of pasta making from Agrodolce's pasta experto Thomas Litrenta. Learn to make the restaurant's black pepper linguini as you sip on a glass of wine. Best of all, when you leave class you'll have dinner ready with the pasta of the day, a recipe, and a paired wine so that you can take a load off after all that "hard work." Call to make a reservation and secure a spot for $55 to become a pasta master.

Sat, Aug 25

Belltown Crush Beer and Wine Festival

Belltown is throwing one helluva block party this weekend with over 20 local wineries, breweries, and cideries. Neighborhood favorites Babirusa, Pintxo, Mama's Cantina, and Belltown Brewing will provide the sustenance. And, get this, a grape stomping competition is slated for the day so you can take out all your anger and frustration out on unsuspecting berries. General admission ($25) gets you 10 tasting tickets; spend another $10 to secure early access and an extra five tasting tickets. Ticket sales will go towards Plymouth Housing, an organization which provides housing and support for the homeless community.

Sun, Aug 26

Little Saigon Festi-Roll

Celebrate Little Saigon with this daylong festival filled with food, drink, and entertainment. Bowls of pho and platters of spring rolls continue to win hearts and stomachs—literally. The festival is hosting a pho and spring roll eating contest so you can declare your love for the Vietnamese dishes. Okay, fine. If you don't want to stuff your face full of noodles and broth then see yourself to goPoké, Crawfish King, and Lan Hue, which are all bringing their respective specialities to the fest.

Mon, Aug 27

5 Plates of Pulutan at Kamonegi

The small Fremont shop known for its homemade soba is turning its reins over to ASIN for a night of Filipino food. Pulutan, which comes from the word "to pick up" in Tagalog, is what this dinner is all about—dining with your hands. Look forward to a tasting menu prepared by chef Jasper Rei Balinas featuring tempura-fried duck egg cured with sake, pork belly cured in fermented shrimp paste, and a chocolate mousse to top it off. Tickets for this meal are $65, which includes admission and food. For an extra $15 get a guided beer pairing courtesy of Three Magnets Brewing Company.

