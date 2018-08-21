Top 10 Stories: Carmen Best, the Showbox, and Matt Manweller

1. Carmen Best was confirmed as Seattle's new chief of police, making her the first person of color to hold the position permanently. The Seattle Police Department faces review by the U.S. Department of Justice over the city's police reform efforts. Best is a 26-year veteran of the force, serving as deputy chief under previous police chief Kathleen O'Toole.

2. Seattle City Council voted to expand the Pike Place Market Historic District to include the Showbox temporarily. But the legislation only protects the venue for 10 months. Council members in June 2019 will revisit the bill after a study reviewing the historic significance of the Showbox and its relationship with the market.

3. Central Washington University fired professor and state representative Matt Manweller. Manweller is suing the university for wrongfully firing him, accusing them of having political motivations. Manweller is currently up for re-election this year.

Last year a Seattle Times article detailed the allegations of two prior investigations into Manweller's behavior with students at CWU, prompting a new investigation. Manweller took to the internet claiming that the university is trying to "silence a high-profile Republican voice on campus."

4. ERISA Industry Committee, a Washington, D.C. based industry group for large employers is suing Seattle over a part of the new law protecting hotel workers. Crosscut reported that the ERISA is challenging the part which requires large hotels to give workers $200 a month to go towards health insurance or the monthly premium of the "lowest cost, gold level policy available on the Washington Health Benefit Exchange." The ERISA Industry Committee argues that the law is pre-empted by federal law and the city can't require employers to provide health benefits. In addition to hurting their competitiveness to smaller hotels. The city attorney's office said they intend to defend the initiative.

5. Initiative 1639, a measure that would implement more gun regulations in Washington state, may not appear on the ballot in November. A Thurston County Superior Court judge ruled that the format of the signature petitions used "did not comport" with Washington law. The judge ordered the Secretary of State to stop the certification of the initiative. The attorney for the initiative's campaign appealed the ruling, hoping that the state Supreme Court will reverse it.

6. The Seattle Times reported that the mayor's office held private conversations with council members before the head tax repealed. New records show that there was a conference call and then several one-on-one phone conversations between the mayor's top deputies and at least seven council members. A spokesman for city attorney Pete Holmes stated that the state's Open Public Meetings Act had not been violated. Four council members participated in the conference call, which is one short of making it a quorum or a "formal meeting" subjecting it to the OPMA.

7. Sound Transit's chief has a coach—who is paid $550 an hour—to help him get along with employees, The Seattle Times reported. CEO Peter Rogoff underwent an internal investigation after alleged profanity, verbal aggression, and sexism toward his staff prompted elected officials to require a "leadership-development plan." Rogoff's coach, Andrea Luoma said that a $550 hourly fee is normal for top-tier coaching. Luoma has worked with Rogoff as part of the overall plan to get him to "move away from relying on position power to accomplish agency objectives."

8. Weed enthusiasts may be harming the environment more than they thought with their pre-packaged joints. The Washington Post reported that the plastic "doob tubes" and other wrappings in which pre-rolled joints come in are all ending up in the trash. In a 12-month period, $217 million in doob tubes were sold in California, Oregon, and Colorado.

9. Seattle teachers rallied for salary increases now that lawmakers approved another $1 billion for public education earlier this year. On Wednesday, educators in Seattle took to the streets and rallied outside of the school district offices. They demanded salary increases, citing the increased cost of living in the city.

10. Joey Gibson and Patriot Prayer rallied in front of City Hall on Saturday. The Stranger estimated that there were 50 people there for Patriot Prayer and the Proud Boys and 200 people there for the counter protest. Unlike the Patriot Prayer rally in Portland a couple weeks ago, this one saw little violence. The Washington group the "3 percenters," which is a gun rights group, also organized the alt-right rally with Patriot Prayer.