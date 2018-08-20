What to Do After Work August 20–23

Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey returns to the big screen for its 50th anniversary. Image: Courtesy of Warner Bros

Mon, August 20

Super Whatevr, Beach Goons, King Shelter

Super Whatevr, Beach Goons, and King Shelter—all California natives—are teaming up for an evening of alt-rock with energy enough to measure on the Richter scale. Earplugs recommended, dancing shoes required. The Vera Project, $12

Tue, August 21

Seattle Design Festival 2018 Sneak Peek

This year’s Seattle Design Festival will boast over 80 events and installations, all based around the concept of trust. This sneak peek of the event will provide guests with an overview—plus, if you bring a shirt, tote, or some other blank canvas, they’ll silkscreen print a design on it for free. Center for Architecture & Design, Free

Wed, August 22

Paulette Perhach: Welcome to the Writer’s Life

Paulette Perhach is a local writer whose work has appeared in The New York Times, Salon, and slew of other national publications. Following the release of her book Welcome to the Writer’s Life, this is your chance to glean some wisdom from a bona fide author who wants to share a bit of what she’s learned over the years. Elliott Bay Book Company, Free

Thu, August 23

Sera Cahoone—Celebrating 20 Years in Seattle

Sera Cahoone moved to Seattle in 1998 and spent most of her time working in coffee shops and playing music. After a stint as a drummer in Band of Horses, Cahoone stumbled into national success with her 2006 self-titled record, and has since released a handful of albums on Sub Pop. Join her here to celebrate the artist’s 20-year Seattle residency. Neumos, $15

2001: A Space Odyssey

When 2001: A Space Odyssey premiered in 1968 to a room full of critics and studio executives, 241 people walked out mid-screening. Half a century later, it’s celebrated as the best sci-fi movie of all time. As part of its 50th anniversary, the Pacific Science Center is showing the film in all its weird glory, in IMAX, for one week only. Pacific Science Center, $17