What to Do After Work August 20–23

2001 in IMAX, free screenprinting, and one of the Band of Horses goes solo.

By Landon Groves 8/20/2018 at 8:48am

Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey returns to the big screen for its 50th anniversary.

Image: Courtesy of Warner Bros

Mon, August 20
Super Whatevr, Beach Goons, King Shelter
Super Whatevr, Beach Goons, and King Shelter—all California natives—are teaming up for an evening of alt-rock with energy enough to measure on the Richter scale. Earplugs recommended, dancing shoes required. The Vera Project, $12

Tue, August 21
Seattle Design Festival 2018 Sneak Peek
This year’s Seattle Design Festival will boast over 80 events and installations, all based around the concept of trust. This sneak peek of the event will provide guests with an overview—plus, if you bring a shirt, tote, or some other blank canvas, they’ll silkscreen print a design on it for free. Center for Architecture & Design, Free

Wed, August 22
Paulette Perhach: Welcome to the Writer’s Life
Paulette Perhach is a local writer whose work has appeared in The New York Times, Salon, and slew of other national publications. Following the release of her book Welcome to the Writer’s Life, this is your chance to glean some wisdom from a bona fide author who wants to share a bit of what she’s learned over the years. Elliott Bay Book Company, Free

Thu, August 23
Sera Cahoone—Celebrating 20 Years in Seattle
Sera Cahoone moved to Seattle in 1998 and spent most of her time working in coffee shops and playing music. After a stint as a drummer in Band of Horses, Cahoone stumbled into national success with her 2006 self-titled record, and has since released a handful of albums on Sub Pop. Join her here to celebrate the artist’s 20-year Seattle residency. Neumos, $15

2001: A Space Odyssey
When 2001: A Space Odyssey premiered in 1968 to a room full of critics and studio executives, 241 people walked out mid-screening. Half a century later, it’s celebrated as the best sci-fi movie of all time. As part of its 50th anniversary, the Pacific Science Center is showing the film in all its weird glory, in IMAX, for one week only. Pacific Science Center, $17

Pacific Science Center, Vera Project, Seattle Design Festival, Neumos, Elliott Bay Book Co
Health & Wellness

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Quote Unquote

Angela Garbes Is Like a Mother

06/19/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Design Kids' Rooms

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

A Natural Take on a Modern Mount Baker Home

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

