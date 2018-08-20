  1. Style & Shopping
Wear What When August 20–27

This week we're falling in love with flowers at Glasswing, discovering a new K-Beauty popup in the University Village, and partying with Clementines.

By Katheryn Grice 8/20/2018 at 10:00am

Glasswing gets up close and personal with some lovely blooms.  

Image: AJ Ragasa

Thu, Aug 23
Party with Clementines and Salty Blog 
A night with shoes, drinks, and fashion? Hell yes! Hosted by Clementines this Thursday from 5 to 9, there will be popups from a few local designers, such like Crystal Anguay Reed of Anguay Reed Designs (who knows how to rock a statement clutch)Register as an attendee to have a surprise waiting for you when you get there. 

Aug 24 & 25
JRAT Zero Waste "You're Alive Collection" 
Sassafras is featuring another fine fashion designer: Janelle Abbott of Femail employs a zero-waste ethos, designing pieces from reclaimed clothing and textiles. She'll be at the Belltown shop this Friday and Saturday to answer any questions and be her generally wonderful self. Her designs are a late summer dream—airy, earthy, simple, and versatile. 

Sat, Aug 25
Greenhouse Plant Swap at Glasswing 
Glasswing is having their annual plant swap this Saturday. Yeah, you heard right. Bring your green friends, hang out, and swap greenery with other plant lovers at the Capitol Hill boutique. Expert plant director, Tassy de Give, will give a shorter version of her Houseplants 101 class, giving you the quick-and-dirty on how to properly care for your plants and answer any lingering questions you may have. Grab a ticket for just $5; proceeds will go to benefit the Volunteer Park Conservatory. 

Sun, Aug 26
K Ba-Nana Popup 
Korean beauty is coming to the place formally known as Apple in the University Village shopping center. Check out the late summer popup opening this Sunday from 7 to 9 and find skincare and accessories aplenty. See the revamped space—handpainted murals, bright colors, and custom fixtures designed by local artists—that's surely worthy of an artful Instagram photo. Doors will remain open until the end of the year, and, if you're one of the first 2,000 customers, you'll get a special gift with purchase. To celebrate their grand opening, Molly Moon's ice cream will be served, along with live music, other refreshments, and swag bags. 

Save the Date: Thu, Aug 30
What Is Pacific Northwest Style? by Seattle Met Magazine
Get ready to dress up in your Northwest best. In anticipation of Bellevue Fashion Week, Seattle Met's own style editor, Rosin Saez, will sit down and chat with three local designers and fashion insiders about what PNW style really means, how to achieve it, and more. Stayed tuned for details, like how to RSVP to the free event, to come this week.

Ticket Alert: Fri, Nov 9
5th Annual Wine Women and Shoes
Tickets are on sale now for the Wine Women and Shoes fashion fundraiser event over at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel. More than 350 fashionably sole-ful people are invited to gather together, sip some drinks, enjoy a refined culinary experience with local restaurant vendors, and a chance to win the “Key to the Closet” to unlock a prize valued at $10,000, in the form of fashion, jewelry, accessories, and experiences around our lovely city. Enjoy a fun evening and know that the proceeds from this fundraiser will go to help support Olive Crest, an organization dedicated to helping neglected children.

Anguay Reed Designs, Clementine, Weekly Planner, Wear What When
