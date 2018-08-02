August Art Walk Planner

Chelsea Vapors by Mark Mueller. Image: Courtesy Harris/Harvey Gallery

Seattle artist Mark Mueller pulls influence from the landscapes of Seattle’s SoDo and New York’s Chelsea to create abstract mixed media work that allows you to recontextualize—for a moment at least—the most industrial elements of contemporary city life: watertowers, blocky buildings, street lamps. Harris/Harvey Gallery, Opening Reception 6–8, Free

Photograph by Robert Mapplethorpe, screen printed by Mary Anne Carter. Image: Courtesy Mount Analogue

Feeling overwhelmingly romantic with all this art around? Need to get married? Need a wig? Mount Analogue has you covered. The gallery celebrates its first anniversary by turning into a “shotgun wedding chapel” for the month of August. Mount Analogue, Opening Ceremony Aug 2, Free

Untitled (Stage) by Kerry James Marshall, showing as part of Woman. Image: Courtesy Prographica / KDR Gallery

Eight artists—male and female—converge to consider women in graphite sketches, paintings, photographs, and a sculpture of a Nike shoe with a sort of pine beam stuck in it. Prographica/KDR, Opening Reception 6–8, Free

Sculptures by Timea Tihanyi. Image: Courtesy Linda Hodges Gallery

Hungarian-born Seattle artist Timea Tihanyi’s sculptures often take inspiration from other disciplines: math, philosophy, neuroscience. At this show subtle variations in the rules of a self-replicating algorithm yield infinitely mesmerizing vessels, each wrought in 3D porcelain. Linda Hodges Gallery, Opening Reception 6–8, Free

Sun on Ice by Joseph Goldberg. Image: Courtesy Greg Kucera Gallery

This show memorializes Northwest artist Joseph Goldberg, who died in December at 70. Here his encaustic paintings and sculpture—which appear like puzzle pieces ripped from nature—are on display. Greg Kucera Gallery, Opening reception 6–8, Free

Located at 255 S King St, this pop-up exhibition put on by Studio E Gallery runs beside Art Fair (it’s also free and goes an hour later than the fair each night). The show presents work from more than 50 Northwest artists, culling pieces both from Studio E’s collection and neighboring galleries like Linda Hodges. Avalara Hawk Tower, Aug 2–5, Free

Here Gary Hill—who’s held instillations in New York’s Guggenheim SoHo and Paris’ Centre Georges Pompidou—couples piled video projectors with reverberating electronic sound to create a subverbal, or preverbal, atmosphere. COCA, Opening Reception 6–9, Free ­–Landon Groves

Other Events

SouthwestSky by Jessica Cantlin. Image: Courtesy Winston Wächter

Jessica Cantlin’s travel photographs cast landscapes and seascapes as vast meditations on negative space in the natural world—a spread of blue sky merging with equally blue ocean, waves captured in such scribbling detail that they resemble a mountain range. Winston Wächter, Opening Reception Aug 11 12–2pm, Free

Baby Engine by JoEllen Wang. Image: Courtesy Ghost Gallery

JoEllen Wang’s watercolor and gouache paintings parse the politics that surround female bodies—reimagining in cross-section, for instance, a woman’s hips and reproductive system as an engine. Ghost Gallery, Opening Reception Aug 9, Free