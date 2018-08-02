  1. Arts & Culture
First Thursday

August Art Walk Planner

For those who don't want to Art Fair.

By Stefan Milne 8/2/2018

Chelsea Vapors by Mark Mueller. 

Image: Courtesy Harris/Harvey Gallery

Mark Mueller: Chelsea Falls

Seattle artist Mark Mueller pulls influence from the landscapes of Seattle’s SoDo and New York’s Chelsea to create abstract mixed media work that allows you to recontextualize—for a moment at least—the most industrial elements of contemporary city life: watertowers, blocky buildings, street lamps. Harris/Harvey Gallery, Opening Reception 6–8, Free

Photograph by Robert Mapplethorpe, screen printed by Mary Anne Carter. 

Image: Courtesy Mount Analogue

Destinations' Wedding Chapel and Wig Sales

Feeling overwhelmingly romantic with all this art around? Need to get married? Need a wig? Mount Analogue has you covered. The gallery celebrates its first anniversary by turning into a “shotgun wedding chapel” for the month of August. Mount Analogue, Opening Ceremony Aug 2, Free

Untitled (Stage) by Kerry James Marshall, showing as part of Woman.

Image: Courtesy Prographica / KDR Gallery

Woman: Group Show

Eight artists—male and female—converge to consider women in graphite sketches, paintings, photographs, and a sculpture of a Nike shoe with a sort of pine beam stuck in it. Prographica/KDR, Opening Reception 6–8, Free

Sculptures by Timea Tihanyi. 

Image: Courtesy Linda Hodges Gallery

Timea Tihanyi

Hungarian-born Seattle artist Timea Tihanyi’s sculptures often take inspiration from other disciplines: math, philosophy, neuroscience. At this show subtle variations in the rules of a self-replicating algorithm yield infinitely mesmerizing vessels, each wrought in 3D porcelain. Linda Hodges Gallery, Opening Reception 6–8, Free

Sun on Ice by Joseph Goldberg. 

Image: Courtesy Greg Kucera Gallery

Joseph Goldberg

This show memorializes Northwest artist Joseph Goldberg, who died in December at 70. Here his encaustic paintings and sculpture—which appear like puzzle pieces ripped from nature—are on display. Greg Kucera Gallery, Opening reception 6–8, Free

1 Room street view. 

Image: Courtesy Studio E Gallery and Courtesy James Arzente

1 Room

Located at 255 S King St, this pop-up exhibition put on by Studio E Gallery runs beside Art Fair (it’s also free and goes an hour later than the fair each night). The show presents work from more than 50 Northwest artists, culling pieces both from Studio E’s collection and  neighboring galleries like Linda Hodges. Avalara Hawk Tower, Aug 2–5, Free

Linguistic Spill ([un]contained)

Here Gary Hill—who’s held instillations in New York’s Guggenheim SoHo and Paris’ Centre Georges Pompidou—couples piled video projectors with reverberating electronic sound to create a subverbal, or preverbal, atmosphere. COCA, Opening Reception 6–9, Free ­–Landon Groves

Other Events

SouthwestSky by Jessica Cantlin. 

Image: Courtesy Winston Wächter

Jessica Cantlin: Ethereal

Jessica Cantlin’s travel photographs cast landscapes and seascapes as vast meditations on negative space in the natural world—a spread of blue sky merging with equally blue ocean, waves captured in such scribbling detail that they resemble a mountain range. Winston Wächter, Opening Reception Aug 11 12–2pm, Free

Baby Engine by JoEllen Wang. 

Image: Courtesy Ghost Gallery

Disembodying Women

JoEllen Wang’s watercolor and gouache paintings parse the politics that surround female bodies—reimagining in cross-section, for instance, a woman’s hips and reproductive system as an engine. Ghost Gallery, Opening Reception Aug 9, Free

Habitat

A Natural Take on a Modern Mount Baker Home

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

