  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 17–19

Hit one of the last summer block parties, or get fired up about the midterms and crafting at the same time.

By Mac Hubbard 8/17/2018 at 9:15am

Director Ava DuVernay speaks about the challenges and triumphs of working as a woman in Hollywood in Half the Picture.

Image: Courtesy Soraya Selene

Fri, Aug 17
Elizabeth Rush
If all the recent news about the countrywide heat wave hasn't already got your mind on climate change, Elizabeth Rush's Rising: Dispatches from the New American Shore should do the trick. Not only does it trace changes in the world's shorelines, it also takes a sympathetic look at the lives currently affected in those precarious areas. Good to know around here. Elliott Bay Book Company, Free

Sat, Aug 18
Mercer x Summit Block Party
A street intersection as locus for a mini-festival with Telekinesis, Hibou, Porter Ray, and JusMoni? And it's free? It sure feels like a throwback to the days when Capitol Hill Block Party actually felt like, you know, a block party. Capitol Hill, Free

Screenprinting Work Party
Okay, so you're fired up about the midterm elections and love arts and crafts, but you couldn't knit a pink hat to save your life. What do you do? Engage in the time old tradition of screen printing election t-shirts and posters, naturally. Pratt Fine Arts Center, Suggested Donation

All Weekend
Intiman Theatre's Emerging Artist Program Showcase
One sign of a thriving arts scene is a healthy support system to cultivate talent. And with Sara Porkalob coaching these 19 artists here, Seattle seems to be doing a pretty good job of that. Cornish Theatre, Free

Half the Picture
It's not so surprising that Hollywood is riddled with gender inequality. But despite the upstream battle women often fight to gain recognition in the film industry, talent can find a way. In this documentary, prominent female voices—Ava DuVernay, Miranda July—tell their own stories, both disheartening and triumphant. Northwest Film Forum, $12

Filed under
Midterm Election, Intiman Theatre, Festival
Show Comments
In this Article

Film

Half the Picture

8:00 PM $12 Northwest Film Forum

It's not so surprising that Hollywood is riddled with gender inequality. But despite the upstream battle women often fight to gain recognition in the film in...

Theater

Intiman Theatre Emerging Artists Showcase

2:00 PM Free Cornish Playhouse

One sign of a thriving arts scene is a healthy support system to cultivate talent. And with Sara Porkalob coaching these 19 artists here, Seattle seems to be...

Art, Civic Events

Screenprinting Work Party

Suggested donation Pratt Fine Arts Center

Okay, so you're fired up about the midterm elections and love arts and crafts, but you couldn't knit a pink hat to save your life. What do you do? Engage in ...

Concerts, Special Events

Mercer x Summit Block Party

Free Capitol Hill

A street intersection as locus for a mini-festival with Telekinesis, Hibou, Porter Ray, and JusMoni? And it's free? It sure feels like a throwback to the day...

Books & Talks

Elizabeth Rush

7:00 PM Free Elliott Bay Book Company

If all the recent news about the countrywide heat wave hasn't already got your mind on climate change, Elizabeth Rush's Rising: Dispatches from the New Ameri...

Related Content

Primary

A Recap of Primary Election Results

08/08/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Insider's Guide

Washington's Best Beaches

07/15/2016 By Allison Williams

Festival Prep

Your Guide to Sasquatch 2018

05/24/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Festival Season

Get Ready for the 47th Annual Northwest Folklife

05/22/2018 By Stefan Milne

Eat & Drink

Dining Alfresco

5 New Patios for Your Outdoor Imbibing Needs

08/17/2018 By Christina Ausley

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Reinventing the Pizza Box and Rainier Beer

08/17/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Freshly Baked News

South Seattle College's Bakery and Pastry Program Remains in Limbo

08/16/2018 By Grace Madigan

Fun With Listicles

9 Havens for Meat-Free Meals

08/16/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner August 15–21

08/15/2018 By Grace Madigan

Cover Story

Dinner at the End of the Land

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 17–19

08/17/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Opera and "Opera"

How Two Seattle Shows Offer Dramatically Different Takes on Theater Stalwarts

08/16/2018 By Stefan Milne

Album Review

Death Cab for Cutie’s Thank You for Today Is Pleasant and Underwhelming

08/15/2018 By Stefan Milne

Artist Interview

In His Frye Museum Installation, Quenton Baker Finds Lost Voices

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

Book Review

Patrick deWitt's New Novel Pokes Playfully at High Society

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

Autumn Preview

35 Events to Catch This Fall

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Welcome Lit

Hugo House Returns to Capitol Hill

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

Citizen Maru

The Making of an Activist

08/14/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Explainer

How to Cope with Labor Day Traffic

08/14/2018 By Jaime Archer

Famous Faces

Perfect Party September 2018

08/14/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Illustrations by David Wilson

Your Best Shot

Reader's Lens September 2018

08/14/2018

Breaking Lenses

A Behind the Scenes Look at Cheryl Ingram's Portrait

08/14/2018 By Jane Sherman

Style & Shopping

Runner's High Fashion

Brooks Running Launches New Fall 2018 Line

08/17/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Elements of Style

Kathy Hattori Gets Technical with Natural Dyes

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When August 13–20

08/13/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When August 6–13

08/06/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 30–August 6

07/30/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 23–30

07/23/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Cover Story

Dinner at the End of the Land

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Whidbey Island

Saltwater Is All About Seafood

08/14/2018 By James Ross Gardner

Destination: Vashon Island

Bramble House Makes Comfort Exciting

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Orcas Island

Diametric Dinners at Hogstone and Ælder

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Bainbridge Island

The Accessible Magic of Hitchcock and Bruciato

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Bremerton

A Food Scene Rises in Manette

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Health & Wellness

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Quote Unquote

Angela Garbes Is Like a Mother

06/19/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Design Kids' Rooms

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

A Natural Take on a Modern Mount Baker Home

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe