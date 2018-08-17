  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Reinventing the Pizza Box and Rainier Beer

Plus, Le Petit Cochon is up for sale, as well as everything else inside the restaurant.

By Cassie Sawyer 8/17/2018 at 9:00am

This inventive pork tartare from Le Petit Cochon won't be there forever. Photo via LPC's Facebook. 

Going Green

World Pizza
This International District pizzeria is trying to be more environmentally conscious—beyond its usual meatless offering—with the introduction of a reusable pizza box. It’s about time—we as a country consume about three billion pizzas a year.

Beer Buzz

Rainier Brewing Company
This past Wednesday, Rainier Brewing announced that its new Rainier brand IPA will be hitting shelves next week, as reported by the Seattle Times. Now we wait to see if those who enjoy those light, refreshing tallboys will also appreciate a hoppier version from the iconic brand. 

Closing Updates

Le Petit Cochon
We first heard news of this pork-focused Fremont gem’s imminent closure earlier this month, and a recent Instagram post announced that the space (and everything in it) is for sale—except for the name, they say, “bring your own concept.”  

Honor Coffee
The Capitol Hill outpost of Honor Coffee did not renew the lease on the space at 15th and Pine and has shuttered as of this week, as reported by Capitol Hill Seattle Blog.

What We’re Eating

It’s all about street side eats: chicken tikka kathi rolls from Spice Waala, chocolate tahini babkas from Babushka PNW, Comadre Panaderia’s sourdough, and soul food dishes from Neema’s Comfort (with a beer from Chuck’s).

And steak—lots and lots of it at these not-to-miss steak houses.

What We’re Reading

The Seattle Times
It’s been a summer of Seattle (and beyond) openings and Tan Vinh has rounded them up for us. All 39 of them.

Seattle Met
Our Deputy Editor, Allecia Vermillion, has had a busy month of ferry rides and road trips, eating her way around the peninsula and the islands. Here she tells us of three lovely meals: the freshest of halibut at Ursa Minor on Lopez Island, steak tartare at Port Townsend’s Finistère, and a surprise pizza course at Ælder on Orcas.

Food and Wine Magazine
What up, Canlis and JuneBaby? These two Seattle spots made F&W’s list of “The 40 Most Important Restaurants of the Past 40 Years.” Check out the impressive company they're sitting alongside. 

Filed under
Rainier Beer, Le Petit Cochon, Weekly Planner, Shifts and Shakeups
Show Comments

Related Content

Cover Story

Dinner at the End of the Land

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Recommendations

The Mighty, Meaty Steak Houses of Seattle

08/14/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Eat Here Now

What We're Eating Now September 2018

08/14/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

NOOOOOOOOO

Le Petit Cochon Will Close Its Doors

08/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Eat & Drink

Dining Alfresco

5 New Patios for Your Outdoor Imbibing Needs

08/17/2018 By Christina Ausley

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Reinventing the Pizza Box and Rainier Beer

08/17/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Freshly Baked News

South Seattle College's Bakery and Pastry Program Remains in Limbo

08/16/2018 By Grace Madigan

Fun With Listicles

9 Havens for Meat-Free Meals

08/16/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner August 15–21

08/15/2018 By Grace Madigan

Cover Story

Dinner at the End of the Land

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 17–19

08/17/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Opera and "Opera"

How Two Seattle Shows Offer Dramatically Different Takes on Theater Stalwarts

08/16/2018 By Stefan Milne

Album Review

Death Cab for Cutie’s Thank You for Today Is Pleasant and Underwhelming

08/15/2018 By Stefan Milne

Artist Interview

In His Frye Museum Installation, Quenton Baker Finds Lost Voices

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

Book Review

Patrick deWitt's New Novel Pokes Playfully at High Society

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

Autumn Preview

35 Events to Catch This Fall

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Welcome Lit

Hugo House Returns to Capitol Hill

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

Citizen Maru

The Making of an Activist

08/14/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Explainer

How to Cope with Labor Day Traffic

08/14/2018 By Jaime Archer

Famous Faces

Perfect Party September 2018

08/14/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Illustrations by David Wilson

Your Best Shot

Reader's Lens September 2018

08/14/2018

Breaking Lenses

A Behind the Scenes Look at Cheryl Ingram's Portrait

08/14/2018 By Jane Sherman

Style & Shopping

Runner's High Fashion

Brooks Running Launches New Fall 2018 Line

08/17/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Elements of Style

Kathy Hattori Gets Technical with Natural Dyes

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When August 13–20

08/13/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When August 6–13

08/06/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 30–August 6

07/30/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 23–30

07/23/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Cover Story

Dinner at the End of the Land

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Whidbey Island

Saltwater Is All About Seafood

08/14/2018 By James Ross Gardner

Destination: Vashon Island

Bramble House Makes Comfort Exciting

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Orcas Island

Diametric Dinners at Hogstone and Ælder

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Bainbridge Island

The Accessible Magic of Hitchcock and Bruciato

08/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Destination: Bremerton

A Food Scene Rises in Manette

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Health & Wellness

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Quote Unquote

Angela Garbes Is Like a Mother

06/19/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Design Kids' Rooms

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

A Natural Take on a Modern Mount Baker Home

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe