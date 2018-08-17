Shifts & Shakeups
This Week in Restaurant News: Reinventing the Pizza Box and Rainier Beer
Plus, Le Petit Cochon is up for sale, as well as everything else inside the restaurant.
Going Green
World Pizza
This International District pizzeria is trying to be more environmentally conscious—beyond its usual meatless offering—with the introduction of a reusable pizza box. It’s about time—we as a country consume about three billion pizzas a year.
Beer Buzz
Rainier Brewing Company
This past Wednesday, Rainier Brewing announced that its new Rainier brand IPA will be hitting shelves next week, as reported by the Seattle Times. Now we wait to see if those who enjoy those light, refreshing tallboys will also appreciate a hoppier version from the iconic brand.
Closing Updates
Le Petit Cochon
We first heard news of this pork-focused Fremont gem’s imminent closure earlier this month, and a recent Instagram post announced that the space (and everything in it) is for sale—except for the name, they say, “bring your own concept.”
Honor Coffee
The Capitol Hill outpost of Honor Coffee did not renew the lease on the space at 15th and Pine and has shuttered as of this week, as reported by Capitol Hill Seattle Blog.
What We’re Eating
It’s all about street side eats: chicken tikka kathi rolls from Spice Waala, chocolate tahini babkas from Babushka PNW, Comadre Panaderia’s sourdough, and soul food dishes from Neema’s Comfort (with a beer from Chuck’s).
And steak—lots and lots of it at these not-to-miss steak houses.
What We’re Reading
The Seattle Times
It’s been a summer of Seattle (and beyond) openings and Tan Vinh has rounded them up for us. All 39 of them.
Seattle Met
Our Deputy Editor, Allecia Vermillion, has had a busy month of ferry rides and road trips, eating her way around the peninsula and the islands. Here she tells us of three lovely meals: the freshest of halibut at Ursa Minor on Lopez Island, steak tartare at Port Townsend’s Finistère, and a surprise pizza course at Ælder on Orcas.
Food and Wine Magazine
What up, Canlis and JuneBaby? These two Seattle spots made F&W’s list of “The 40 Most Important Restaurants of the Past 40 Years.” Check out the impressive company they're sitting alongside.