This Week in Restaurant News: Reinventing the Pizza Box and Rainier Beer

This inventive pork tartare from Le Petit Cochon won't be there forever. Photo via LPC's Facebook.

Going Green

World Pizza

This International District pizzeria is trying to be more environmentally conscious—beyond its usual meatless offering—with the introduction of a reusable pizza box. It’s about time—we as a country consume about three billion pizzas a year.

Beer Buzz

Rainier Brewing Company

This past Wednesday, Rainier Brewing announced that its new Rainier brand IPA will be hitting shelves next week, as reported by the Seattle Times. Now we wait to see if those who enjoy those light, refreshing tallboys will also appreciate a hoppier version from the iconic brand.

Closing Updates

Le Petit Cochon

We first heard news of this pork-focused Fremont gem’s imminent closure earlier this month, and a recent Instagram post announced that the space (and everything in it) is for sale—except for the name, they say, “bring your own concept.”

Honor Coffee

The Capitol Hill outpost of Honor Coffee did not renew the lease on the space at 15th and Pine and has shuttered as of this week, as reported by Capitol Hill Seattle Blog.

What We’re Eating

It’s all about street side eats: chicken tikka kathi rolls from Spice Waala, chocolate tahini babkas from Babushka PNW, Comadre Panaderia’s sourdough, and soul food dishes from Neema’s Comfort (with a beer from Chuck’s).

And steak—lots and lots of it at these not-to-miss steak houses.

What We’re Reading

The Seattle Times

It’s been a summer of Seattle (and beyond) openings and Tan Vinh has rounded them up for us. All 39 of them.

Seattle Met

Our Deputy Editor, Allecia Vermillion, has had a busy month of ferry rides and road trips, eating her way around the peninsula and the islands. Here she tells us of three lovely meals: the freshest of halibut at Ursa Minor on Lopez Island, steak tartare at Port Townsend’s Finistère, and a surprise pizza course at Ælder on Orcas.

Food and Wine Magazine

What up, Canlis and JuneBaby? These two Seattle spots made F&W’s list of “The 40 Most Important Restaurants of the Past 40 Years.” Check out the impressive company they're sitting alongside.