5 New Patios for Your Outdoor Imbibing Needs

At long last, the sun has found Seattle, and high-powered fans are finally selling faster than umbrellas. In other words, it’s patio playtime, and you wouldn’t dare be seen spending all your time inside. Right on cue, five new sunny spots have stepped up to quench your outdoor-cocktail desires.

A patio summer debut, shuffleboards, ice cream, and a new cocktail list to pair—this Central District haven of mixology is exactly what the name implies: a reckless good time. Having opened earlier this year, Reckless Noodles may be the new kid on the block, but it’s wasted no time making friends alongside a happy hour of hot sake, caramelized pork rolls, and craft cocktails.

Seattle’s all-too-familiar psychedelic grungy garage scene comes bearing two very important necessities: pizza and happy hour. Capitol Hill’s Big Mario’s now features both in an outdoor scene, and it’s a cheesy-breezy vibe, too. Decked in kaleidoscopic artwork and round tables fit for your postwork squad, it only makes sense to dine in this time. But the best part? It’s yours until two in the morning.

A summer patio obviously means sunny cocktails and outdoor libations, but to Le Messe, it means an extended happy hour, every single day of the week. From 5­–7 and 9–10, wander to Eastlake for handmade pasta, local seafood, and an abundance of red wine under a canopy of umbrellas.

The Northwest flowers are finally in full bloom, but Pike Brewing Co. has an entirely different garden in mind. Converting the production facility into a beer garden on weekends, kegs and barrels are wondrously turning into tables and chairs. The makeshift setup runs from noon until 6 on weekends through Labor Day, so it’s time to start pouring pints.

Reborn in Belltown with twice the space, this eclectic eatery showcases seasonal menus to support local farms and small businesses. The patio comes covered, which means you’re free to enjoy liquor-infused libations, sockeye salmon, and an outdoor breeze rain or shine.