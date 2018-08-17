  1. Eat & Drink
Dining Alfresco

5 New Patios for Your Outdoor Imbibing Needs

Thankfully our smoke and haze–laden skies will reportedly decrease in the coming days. The goal is to drink a smoky mezcal, not become like one.

By Christina Ausley 8/17/2018 at 10:00am

See? Babirusa already has a cocktail waiting for you. Courtesy of Babirusa

At long last, the sun has found Seattle, and high-powered fans are finally selling faster than umbrellas. In other words, it’s patio playtime, and you wouldn’t dare be seen spending all your time inside. Right on cue, five new sunny spots have stepped up to quench your outdoor-cocktail desires.

Reckless Noodle House

A patio summer debut, shuffleboards, ice cream, and a new cocktail list to pair—this Central District haven of mixology is exactly what the name implies: a reckless good time. Having opened earlier this year, Reckless Noodles may be the new kid on the block, but it’s wasted no time making friends alongside a happy hour of hot sake, caramelized pork rolls, and craft cocktails.

Big Mario’s Capitol Hill

Seattle’s all-too-familiar psychedelic grungy garage scene comes bearing two very important necessities: pizza and happy hour. Capitol Hill’s Big Mario’s now features both in an outdoor scene, and it’s a cheesy-breezy vibe, too. Decked in kaleidoscopic artwork and round tables fit for your postwork squad, it only makes sense to dine in this time. But the best part? It’s yours until two in the morning.

Le Messe

A summer patio obviously means sunny cocktails and outdoor libations, but to Le Messe, it means an extended happy hour, every single day of the week. From 5­–7 and 9–10, wander to Eastlake for handmade pasta, local seafood, and an abundance of red wine under a canopy of umbrellas.

Pike Brewing Co.

The Northwest flowers are finally in full bloom, but Pike Brewing Co. has an entirely different garden in mind. Converting the production facility into a beer garden on weekends, kegs and barrels are wondrously turning into tables and chairs. The makeshift setup runs from noon until 6 on weekends through Labor Day, so it’s time to start pouring pints.

Babirusa

Reborn in Belltown with twice the space, this eclectic eatery showcases seasonal menus to support local farms and small businesses. The patio comes covered, which means you’re free to enjoy liquor-infused libations, sockeye salmon, and an outdoor breeze rain or shine.  

Pike Brewing Company

$$ American/New American, Gastropub 1415 First Avenue

One of the stalwarts of Seattle's craft brewing community serves solid pub fare (don't miss the pretzel) in a rambling space that wraps around brewery operat...

Le Messe

$$$ Italian 1823 Eastlake Ave E

Brian Clevenger’s signature formula—fresh pasta, simple seafood, seasonal vegetables—found a third home in a minimalist white wedge just off Eastlake Ave. Th...

Big Mario's

$ Pizza Multiple Locations

The New York–style pizzeria slings slices and 18-inch pies seven days a week. And, hello munchies, it’s open until 2am Sunday through Wednesday, and until 4a...

Reckless Noodle House

$ Vietnamese 2519 S Jackson St

Reckless Noodle House feels like a neighborhood restaurant with a Vietnamese menu full of texture, fresh herbs, and plenty of personality. But the kitchen do...

