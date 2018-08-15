  1. Eat & Drink
Nosh Pit Weekly Planner August 15–21

The week in which: Lycopene intake spikes at a feast of tomatoes, a pizza crawl is a thing now, and the Clock-Out Lounge doles out brunch pies from Breezy Town Pizza.

By Grace Madigan 8/15/2018 at 9:00am

There are two workshops left that are part of jcoco's summer series featuring local food experts, choose between art with tarts and pasta with chocolate. (photo courtesy of jcoco)

Fri, Aug 17
All Tomato Dinner with Chef Aaron Tekulve
Those averse to tomatoes should definitely skip this dinner because all seven courses will include the lycopene-rich fruit. Part of his popup series, chef Aaron Tekulve is preparing a tasting menu for just 20 guests at Queen Anne's Bite Box which will pay tribute to the almighty tomato. Look forward to a menu that includes tomato watermelon bisque, tomato smoked pork, and a spiced tomato sorbet. Tickets are $95 for this dinner.

Sat, Aug 18
Taco Takeover
The simplicity of the taco makes them universally beloved, so make sure you head to Fisher Pavilion—along with everyone else in Seattle—to get your fix. General admission tickets are $49 and will get you 10 cocktails made with Cuervo Tradicional tequila and 10 tacos. In between inhaling your tacos, take a breather and listen to live music or play games. If you're really feeling like treating yourself then shell out an extra $30 to get access to a queso fountain (let that sink in), a churro station (bless us all!) and a Cuervo Tradicional paloma bar (praise be!) in the VIP lounge aka heaven. 

Sat, Aug 18
Pizza Crawl
You know what makes walking a lot more fun? A walk that's centered around eating; more specifically, eating pizza. Grab your friends and participate in the second annual pizza crawl. A ticket means access to more than 10 different pizza places around town. If you want to pace yourself, spread your pizza crawl across the weekend with a VIP pass for $12. For an extra $18, get admission to Windy City Pie's pizza comedy show which you can watch with, no joke, a free slice and drink. 

Sun, Aug 19
Sunday School "Soul Brunch"
Sleep in this Sunday and stroll on over to Clock-Out Lounge for some special brunch pies from Breezy Town Pizza. Build your own bloody mary and mimosa bar for a little hair of the dog. Sticking on theme, DJ Dere Fudesco will play '60s soul all from his vinyl collection. 

Ticket Alert: Aug 23 & Sept 20
Taste Jcoco Summer Series
Take your chocolate obsession to another level with Jcoco's hands-on workshops. There are two opportunities left to learn from local culinary folk who will share their knowledge with you. On August 23 learn the art of tarts from Lauren Ko of the popular Instagram, Lokokitchen. And on September 20 witness firsthand the magic of Linda Miller Nicholson (otherwise known as SaltySeattle on social media) and her pasta. Nicholson will take your pasta game to a new level using jcoco chocolate for a savory chocolate pasta. Attendees will also get the chance to tour Seattle's chocolate factory before their workshop. For $65 take home your new found chocolate skills and impress your guests. 

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner[at]seattlemet[dot]com. Thank you!

Filed under
Nosh Pit Weekly Planner, Tacos, Pizza, Jcoco
