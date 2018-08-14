The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle Fall 2018

Concert

Oct 4 In lieu of filing for divorce, it seems, Beyoncé and Jay-Z turned their tabloid rift (he cheated) into three strong albums—Lemonade, 4:44, and Everything Is Love. Fittingly, the last is a joint record attributed to the Carters. In support of it, music’s most Olympian couple flaunt their reconciliation by taking over the Seahawks’ home and making literal an “Apeshit” lyric: “Tell the NFL we in stadiums too.” CenturyLink Field

Books & Talks

Oct 4 In American letters, few titans remain. Yet Alice Walker retains both her place in the canon and her vitality as a writer and activist. She made her name on novels like The Color Purple, which took the Pulitzer and National Book Award in 1983, but her recent works have turned toward lyric meditations, in poems, in essays. What could be more relevant and enduring than a book titled Hard Times Require Furious Dancing? Benaroya Hall

Concert

Sept 14 With the release of her third album, My Woman, in 2016, Angel Olsen revealed a talent previously shrouded in fear and trembling and lofi static: She can write a damn fine rocker (alongside the soaring brooding she’s offered all along). Her first U.S. solo tour in four years will span material from her short, brilliant career and include new unreleased material. Moore Theater

Comedy

“Last week I donated money to the ACLU in my mom’s name, because she’s republican…. It felt like a really positive, vindictive thing.” —Georgia Hardstark

Oct 20 Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark bring their true crime comedy podcast, My Favorite Murder, on the road. Paramount Theater

Theater

Nov 23–Dec 30 Sixteen years before he disrupted the very idea of a major American musical with Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda debuted In the Heights. Set in Manhattan, it tells the story of a Dominican bodega owner in Washington Heights as he yearns to return to his home country and watches his community sift through his store. It’s somewhat less idiosyncratic than his mashup of Tupac and the Founding Fathers, yes, but what isn’t? Seattle Repertory Theater