A Food Scene Rises in Manette

At Hound and Bottle, a bevy of local seafood, dubbed Shells of the Sea. Image: Amber Fouts

Across the Manette Bridge, Alan and Jodi Davis rep the neighborhood at their recently relocated (and renamed) Hound and Bottle. Image: Amber Fouts

An assured mark of coolness: craft beer. In Manette, a small jut of land in east Bremerton, the euro-styled brewery Der Blokken began dispensing ales alongside canonical pub fare in 2010, the first inkling of rapid change in a district long home to glass repair shops and architecture firms. Then Matt Tinder, a baker with Michelin-starred bona fides, brought Saboteur Bakery to the neighborhood in 2016. Locals (and day-tripping Seattleites, too) happily guzzle Saboteur’s audacious whole wheat croissants and brioche sucre. Meanwhile the former Honor Bar, rechristened Hound and Bottle serves up a rarity in these here meat-and-potato parts: a legitimate seasonal dinner menu—nettle risotto, honey and scape custard, rhubarb-imbued drinks. The cocktail den is fancy enough for a date, but so chill a few windswept boaters may swing through after a day on the inlet.

The burgeoning food scene in this peninsula neighborhood centers on a stretch of shops just off its namesake bridge that reflect Manette’s past as a secluded, autonomous town. It still feels a bit like a remote place, but the new fast ferry from Seattle to Bremerton means Manette is closer than ever.