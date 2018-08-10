Weekend What to Do August 10–12

Murilo Caliari in Affonso Uchôa & João Dumans' Araby. Image: Courtesy of Grasshopper Film

Fri, Aug 10

Lusio

At this festival, light artists set up LEDs, mirrors, and other harnessers of the electromagnetic spectrum so you can channel your inner insect and gravitate toward pretty glowing fixtures. Volunteer Park, Free

Fri, Aug 10 & Sat, Aug 11

Festival: Festival 2018

The tongue-in-cheek redundancy of the title may not be very descriptive, but this multi-disciplinary arts festival packs a walloping array of Seattle artists into one lineup. Expect dynamic and intersectional work from Natasha Marin, Christopher Paul Jordan, Mia Harrison, Guayaba, Goodsteph, and others. Capitol Hill, Free

Sat, Aug 11

SPF30

SPF30, a bash to celebrate Sub Pop Records’ 30th anniversary, lands on August 11 at Alki Beach. The label expects up to 50,000 people to subsume the beach for the free music festival, which features some of its roster’s major acts—Beach House, Mudhoney, Shabazz Palaces—along with children’s bands like Casper Babypants and the Not-Its! Alki Beach, Free – Stefan Milne

Sun, Aug 12

Rodriguez

Two South Africans found Sixto Rodriguez living an unassuming life in Detroit. They informed him that bootlegged copies of his incisive, politically charged songs recorded decades earlier had amassed a huge fanbase in their country as it struggled with apartheid. He had no idea. He was a phenomenon. So goes the story of Searching for Sugar Man, an Oscar-winner for best documentary. Now Rodriguez has a healthy touring career, and Seattle's own Light in the Attic Records rereleased his albums, now considered classics. Moore Theater, $43–$63

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Film Forum

In an effort to preserve a moving-image history of the Northwest, local institutions have undertaken the digitization of old video to keep it from moldering, and you can see some of the gems screened here. Footage comes from the vaults of the UW Libraries Special Collections, MOHAI, Wing Luke Museum, SAM, and Scarecrow Video. A venture to an erstwhile Seattle: a strange city, free of Amazonian canopy, where parking was mere cents an hour. Northwest Film Forum, $12

All Weekend

Araby

Living a downcast and largely anonymous existence, a Brazilian teenager decides to ditch his provincial industrial town for the life of a seeker, embarking on a meandering and beautifully somber ten-year voyage. SIFF Film Center, $14