  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 10–12

Volunteer Park ups its wattage, Seattle saves its history, and Sub Pop gives you a present for its birthday.

By Mac Hubbard 8/10/2018 at 9:00am

Murilo Caliari in Affonso Uchôa & João Dumans' Araby.

Image: Courtesy of Grasshopper Film

Fri, Aug 10
Lusio
At this festival, light artists set up LEDs, mirrors, and other harnessers of the electromagnetic spectrum so you can channel your inner insect and gravitate toward pretty glowing fixtures. Volunteer Park, Free

Fri, Aug 10 & Sat, Aug 11
Festival: Festival 2018
The tongue-in-cheek redundancy of the title may not be very descriptive, but this multi-disciplinary arts festival packs a walloping array of Seattle artists into one lineup. Expect dynamic and intersectional work from Natasha Marin, Christopher Paul Jordan, Mia Harrison, Guayaba, Goodsteph, and others. Capitol Hill, Free

Sat, Aug 11
SPF30
SPF30, a bash to celebrate Sub Pop Records’ 30th anniversary, lands on August 11 at Alki Beach. The label expects up to 50,000 people to subsume the beach for the free music festival, which features some of its roster’s major acts—Beach House, Mudhoney, Shabazz Palaces—along with children’s bands like Casper Babypants and the Not-Its! Alki Beach, Free – Stefan Milne

Sun, Aug 12
Rodriguez
Two South Africans found Sixto Rodriguez living an unassuming life in Detroit. They informed him that bootlegged copies of his incisive, politically charged songs recorded decades earlier had amassed a huge fanbase in their country as it struggled with apartheid. He had no idea. He was a phenomenon. So goes the story of Searching for Sugar Man, an Oscar-winner for best documentary. Now Rodriguez has a healthy touring career, and Seattle's own Light in the Attic Records rereleased his albums, now considered classics. Moore Theater, $43–$63

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Film Forum
In an effort to preserve a moving-image history of the Northwest, local institutions have undertaken the digitization of old video to keep it from moldering, and you can see some of the gems screened here. Footage comes from the vaults of the UW Libraries Special Collections, MOHAI, Wing Luke Museum, SAM, and Scarecrow Video. A venture to an erstwhile Seattle: a strange city, free of Amazonian canopy, where parking was mere cents an hour. Northwest Film Forum, $12

All Weekend
Araby
Living a downcast and largely anonymous existence, a Brazilian teenager decides to ditch his provincial industrial town for the life of a seeker, embarking on a meandering and beautifully somber ten-year voyage. SIFF Film Center, $14

Filed under
Summer Outdoors, Siff, Volunteer Park, Festivals, Northwest Film Forum
Show Comments
In this Article

Film

Araby

5:00 PM $14 SIFF Film Center

Living a downcast and largely anonymous existence, a Brazilian teenager decides to ditch his provincial industrial town for the life of a seeker, embarking o...

Film

Moving History: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Film Forum

$12 Northwest Film Forum

In an effort to preserve a moving-image history of the Northwest, local institutions have undertaken the digitization of old video to keep it from moldering,...

Concerts

Rodriguez

$43–$63 The Moore Theater

Two South Africans found Sixto Rodriguez living an unassuming life in Detroit. They informed him that bootlegged copies of his incisive, politically charged ...

Special Events

SPF30

12:00 PM Free Alki Beach

SPF30, a bash to celebrate Sub Pop Records' 30th anniversary, lands on August 11 at Alki Beach. The label expects up to 50,000 people to subsume the beach fo...

Art

Festival: Festival 2018

12:00 PM Free Capitol Hill

The tongue-in-cheek redundancy of the title may not be very descriptive, but this multi-disciplinary arts festival packs a walloping array of Seattle artists...

Art

Lusio

Free Volunteer Park

Light artists set up LEDs, mirrors, and other harnessers of the electromagnetic spectrum so you can channel your inner insect and gravitate toward pretty glo...

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Matcha Green Tea Madness and Redwood Sadness

11/09/2018 By Rosin Saez and Allecia Vermillion

Opening Dispatch

The Hart and the Hunter Brings Southern-Style Food By Way Of LA

11/08/2018 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner November 7–13

11/07/2018 By Christina Ausley and Rosin Saez

Sugar Helps

It's Election Day. Have a Cookie.

11/06/2018 By Rosin Saez

Fun With Listicles

15 Cozy Seattle Restaurants for a Chilly Day

11/06/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Cookie Cravings

Belltown's New Late-Night Cookie Spot Delivers the Baked Goods

11/05/2018 By Jaime Archer

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do November 9–11

11/08/2018 By Gwen Hughes

Ballet Review

All Premiere Goes to Outer Space and Back

11/06/2018 By Darren Davis

Culture Fix

4 Distracting Things to Do on Election Night

11/06/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work November 5–8

11/05/2018 By Aly Brady

Arts Notice

Walk Among Doodles and Watery Tapestries at Two New Exhibits

11/02/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do November 2–4

11/01/2018 By Gwen Hughes

News & City Life

Q&A

Rob Johnson on His One-Term Seattle City Council Legacy

11/09/2018 By Hayat Norimine

#MeToo

State Senate Leaders Plan Investigation for Rape Allegation Against Joe Fain

11/08/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Midterm Election

Kim Schrier Is the First Democrat to Represent the Eighth Congressional District

11/08/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Morning Roundup

A Recap of General Election Night

11/07/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Election 2018

Seattle Voters Approve Education Levy

11/07/2018 By Emma Scher

Election 2018

Carbon Fee Initiative Fails

11/06/2018 By Jaime Archer

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When November 5–11

11/05/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Homeopathic Homies

8 Apothecaries That Cure What Ails You, Naturally

10/30/2018 By Anne Dennon

Retail Therapy

Beyond Remedies, Seattle Apothecaries Cultivate Community

10/29/2018 By Anne Dennon Edited by Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When October 29–November 4

10/29/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Style File

Beauty Blogger Julianna Broadwater Talks Clean, Healthy Skin Care

10/24/2018 By Aly Brady

Sales & Events

Wear What When October 22–28

10/22/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Best Bars

Ales for Smart Alecks

The Seattleite's Guide to Bar Trivia

10/29/2018 Edited by Jaime Archer and Aly Brady Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Rejuvenation Vacation

These Resorts Bring Wellness to the Oregon Coast

10/16/2018 By Allison Williams

Branching Out

Larch Season Is Finally Here

10/03/2018 By Allison Williams

Insta-Worthy Spots

Fall's Most Instagrammable Locations

09/27/2018 By Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Adventure Awaits

10 Best Hikes Close to Seattle

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Hang Around Town

19 Urban Adventures for the Whole Family

09/21/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

How We Got That Shot

Road Trips 2018: Behind the Scenes

09/11/2018 Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Health & Wellness

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Pull Off an Open Floor Plan

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design Kids' Rooms

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe