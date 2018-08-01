Art World
Seattle Art Fair Arrives This Week. Get Yourself to CenturyLink.
The city’s biggest visual art event runs through the weekend and includes a scaled replica of the solar system, some robots, giant puppets, and an art satellite.
The Seattle Art Fair—the Paul Allen–founded contemporary art spectacle—is back for its fourth year. This time, over 100 galleries from all over the world—Kyoto, Japan; Sun Valley, Idaho; Stockholm, Sweden—exhibit and sometimes sell work at CenturyLink Field Event Center. Fifteen local galleries are among them, largely more established places like Foster/White Gallery and Abmeyer and Wood Fine Art, since setting up a booth isn’t cheap. Woodside/Braseth Gallery estimated it cost $60,000 to move the four blocks to the fair.
This year sees a new artistic director Nato Thompson aiming to create a very buzzy event. In addition to the more gallery booths displaying art, a 1983 scale model of the solar system by late artist Chris Burden will center at the fair and extend to SAM. The sun can be found at the Gagosian booth; the solar model is 13 inches in diameter. Pluto can be found at SAM, if you hunt; it’s .5 inches. You can also find Mark Pauline’s strange, industrial looking robots. Or 14-foot tall puppets of Seattle pioneer women, Mary Ann and Louisa Boren, by Pee-Wee’s Playhouse set designer Wayne White.
Art Fair spawns satellite events, like an after-party at Axis with locally treasured rapper Stas THEE Boss, or you can see an actual satellite: MacArthur Fellow Trevor Paglen will display and discuss his Orbital Reflector, a sculpture satellite he’ll literally be launching into space and which will reflect sunlight and be visible with the naked eye.
Seattle Art Fair
Aug 2–5, CenturyLink Field and Event Center, $35–$85