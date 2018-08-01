Nosh Pit Weekly Planner Aug 1–7

Head to the heartland of Seattle's beer scene in Ballard and celebrate national IPA day at Lucky Envelope Brewing.

Wed, Aug 1

Doughnites at Lowercase Brewing

You may already know that within Lowercase Brewing resides Side Hustle Doughnuts which uses spent grain from the brewery in their heavenly confections. But did you know this summer they've been slinging their doughnuts stuffed with ice cream? Come for the doughnuts but stay for a beer. Doughnut flavors include strawberry shortcake, dulce de leche, and cookies and cream.

Thu, Aug 2

National IPA Day at Lucky Envelope Brewing

There are two kinds of beer drinkers: Those that the love hops and those that don't. If you fall into the former then you're in luck. Thursday is National IPA Day and Seattle breweries are going hard. The no-frills Ballard brewery, Lucky Envelope, rakes in the beer awards yearly, and for good reason. IPA fans can head to their tasting room for an assortment of offerings—hazy style, fruited, PNW, and maybe even a milkshake-inspired one.

Sat, Aug 4

Loxsmith Bagel Pop-Up Cafe and Bar Mitzvah at Montana

Bagels? A celebration of adulthood? In Montana? Okay, so at first glance this event may seem like a mismatch of sorts but rest assured that this is where you'll want to be on Saturday mornings in August. Lye-boiled, 48-hour-fermented bagels with lox and espresso await you inside the Capitol Hill bar inspired by the state of Montana (fear not, there's no need for a road trip to get these bagels). And if you're needing an extra kick, Bar Mitzvah (pun intended) will offer a variety of boozy concoctions. Make sure to get there early though, the popup goes from noon till they run out.

Sun, Aug 5

Three Bags Full Popup at La Medusa

This popup is all about using locally sourced ingredients in their dishes. Michael Tsai, one of the two people behind the popup, leases a half acre from Goose and Gander Farm where he grows a variety of East Asian vegetables. Diners may see celtuce, shunkyo radishes, and negi onions on their plates all from the farm. No need to dress up or make reservations for this popup. It's first come first served with counter service only and a menu based on what's in season.

Mon, Aug 6

St. Louis–Style Barbecue at Delancey

Delancey is trading in the pies for barbecue courtesy of St. Louis native and kitchen manager Graham Elliott. For those not familiar with St. Louis–style barbecue, these ribs are grilled and drenched in sauce—St. Louis isn't the biggest barbecue sauce consumer per capita for nothing. Reserve a spot at this barbecue for $35 which will guarantee you a taste of St. Louis with barbecue chicken, pork ribs, steaks, slaw, and potato salad.

