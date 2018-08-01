  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner Aug 1–7

Get your hops on at Lucky Envelope Brewing, head to Montana bar for a bagel popup, and try some St. Louis barbecue at Delancey.

By Grace Madigan 8/1/2018 at 9:00am

Head to the heartland of Seattle's beer scene in Ballard and celebrate national IPA day at Lucky Envelope Brewing.

Wed, Aug 1
Doughnites at Lowercase Brewing
You may already know that within Lowercase Brewing resides Side Hustle Doughnuts which uses spent grain from the brewery in their heavenly confections. But did you know this summer they've been slinging their doughnuts stuffed with ice cream? Come for the doughnuts but stay for a beer. Doughnut flavors include strawberry shortcake, dulce de leche, and cookies and cream.

Thu, Aug 2
National IPA Day at Lucky Envelope Brewing
There are two kinds of beer drinkers: Those that the love hops and those that don't. If you fall into the former then you're in luck. Thursday is National IPA Day and Seattle breweries are going hard. The no-frills Ballard brewery, Lucky Envelope, rakes in the beer awards yearly, and for good reason. IPA fans can head to their tasting room for an assortment of offerings—hazy style, fruited, PNW, and maybe even a milkshake-inspired one. 

Sat, Aug 4
Loxsmith Bagel Pop-Up Cafe and Bar Mitzvah at Montana 
Bagels? A celebration of adulthood? In Montana? Okay, so at first glance this event may seem like a mismatch of sorts but rest assured that this is where you'll want to be on Saturday mornings in August. Lye-boiled, 48-hour-fermented bagels with lox and espresso await you inside the Capitol Hill bar inspired by the state of Montana (fear not, there's no need for a road trip to get these bagels). And if you're needing an extra kick, Bar Mitzvah (pun intended) will offer a variety of boozy concoctions. Make sure to get there early though, the popup goes from noon till they run out.

Sun, Aug 5
Three Bags Full Popup at La Medusa
This popup is all about using locally sourced ingredients in their dishes. Michael Tsai, one of the two people behind the popup, leases a half acre from Goose and Gander Farm where he grows a variety of East Asian vegetables.  Diners may see celtuce, shunkyo radishes, and negi onions on their plates all from the farm. No need to dress up or make reservations for this popup. It's first come first served with counter service only and a menu based on what's in season.

Mon, Aug 6
St. Louis–Style Barbecue at Delancey
Delancey is trading in the pies for barbecue courtesy of St. Louis native and kitchen manager Graham Elliott. For those not familiar with St. Louis–style barbecue, these ribs are grilled and drenched in sauce—St. Louis isn't the biggest barbecue sauce consumer per capita for nothing. Reserve a spot at this barbecue for $35 which will guarantee you a taste of St. Louis with barbecue chicken, pork ribs, steaks, slaw, and potato salad. 

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com. Thank you.

Filed under
Nosh Pit Weekly Planner, Bagels, Barbecue, IPA
Show Comments

Related Content

Step 2: Check Out the Latest

Here's Who's Shaking Up the Seattle Beer Scene in 2018

04/30/2018 By Allecia Vermillion, Stefan Milne, and Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: April 18–24

04/18/2018 By Grace Madigan

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner July 4–10

07/04/2018 By Grace Madigan

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner June 20–26

06/20/2018 By Grace Madigan

Eat & Drink

Opening Dispatch

Hear Ye, Hear Ye: Sawyer Opens Today in Ballard

9:15am By Cassie Sawyer

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner Aug 1–7

9:00am By Grace Madigan

Bake Sales

Christina Tosi's Milk Bar Pops Up at Canlis

07/31/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Beer & Brats

Rhein Haus Is Opening a New Location in Leavenworth

07/30/2018 By Landon Groves

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Tiki Drinks for the Win

07/27/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Shift Change

Rumba Hires Its First Dedicated Chef

07/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Art World

Seattle Art Fair Arrives This Week. Get Yourself to CenturyLink.

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Jazz Hands

Former Canlis Pianist Walt Wagner Announces Jazz Alley Shows

07/31/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work July 30–August 2

07/30/2018 By Landon Groves

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do July 27–29

07/27/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Ticket Alert

Car Seat Headrest to Play the Showbox

07/26/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Readings and Talks

Novelist Ayobami Adebayo Kicks Off Her First U.S. Tour in Seattle

07/26/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Last Week In Politics

Top 10 Stories: Seattle's Streetcar, the Showbox, and the Mariners

07/31/2018 By Grace Madigan

Development

Seattleites Are Mourning the Showbox Site's Reported Demise

07/25/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: A New Police Chief, Sexual Assault Allegations, and Seattle Homelessness

07/24/2018 By Grace Madigan

Going Green

O'Brien Wants Deadlines for the City to Improve Its Downtown Bike Lane Network

07/18/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Police Reform

Carmen Best Will Be Seattle's New Police Chief After All

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Gun Ownership Laws, Reunification at SeaTac, and Plastic Straw Ban Effects

07/17/2018 By Grace Madigan

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 30–August 6

07/30/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 23–30

07/23/2018 By Katheryn Grice

High Five

Moorea Seal Celebrates 5 Years with an Anniversary Sale and Party

07/19/2018 By Katheryn Grice

How We Got That Shot

A Behind the Scenes Look at August 2018's Elements of Style

07/17/2018 By Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Elements of Style

Sportswear That Doesn’t Sacrifice Style for Function

07/17/2018 By Rosin Saez Photography by Justin Gollmer

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 16–23

07/16/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Adios, John Wayne

Introducing the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Game Plan

Which Washington State Park Should You Visit?

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Ryan Inzana

Adventure Ride

Ride at Lake Wenatchee

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Adventure Falls

Photograph at Palouse Falls

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Adventure Dive

Dive at Saltwater

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Adventure Climb

Climb at Peshastin Pinnacles

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Quote Unquote

Angela Garbes Is Like a Mother

06/19/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Natural Take on a Modern Mount Baker Home

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe