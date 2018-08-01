  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Music

Ticket Alert

More Tickets to Pearl Jam's Home Shows Are Going Up for Sale

New tickets are on sale tomorrow for a $112 each.

By Stefan Milne 8/1/2018 at 3:32pm

Image: Photo Courtesy Danny Clinch

In January, Pearl Jam announced they'd be playing their first Seattle shows in five years—two nights, August 8 and 10, at Safeco Field. They pledged to raise $1 million with the concerts to combat homelessness in their hometown. The tickets, unsurprisingly, went fast. (I mean, these guys sold out their 450-box run of Pearl Jam branded wine in 12 minutes.)

Now in a move either benevolent, or kind of cruel, Live Nation is offering a second chance for fans to catch the arena rock kings. Tomorrow morning, August 2, starting at 10am Live Nation will sell more "good tickets" for $112 each. That is about the extent of the info. Here is the press release in full:

"Good tickets to the sold-out Pearl Jam shows on August 8th and 10th at Safeco Field are being released on Thursday, August 2nd at 10am. Priced at $112 and available at LiveNation.com or charge by phone 1-800-745-3000. All tickets subject to applicable service charges and fees."

Filed under
Grunge, Safeco Field, Pearl Jam
Show Comments

Health & Wellness

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Quote Unquote

Angela Garbes Is Like a Mother

06/19/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Natural Take on a Modern Mount Baker Home

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

