More Tickets to Pearl Jam's Home Shows Are Going Up for Sale

In January, Pearl Jam announced they'd be playing their first Seattle shows in five years—two nights, August 8 and 10, at Safeco Field. They pledged to raise $1 million with the concerts to combat homelessness in their hometown. The tickets, unsurprisingly, went fast. (I mean, these guys sold out their 450-box run of Pearl Jam branded wine in 12 minutes.)

Now in a move either benevolent, or kind of cruel, Live Nation is offering a second chance for fans to catch the arena rock kings. Tomorrow morning, August 2, starting at 10am Live Nation will sell more "good tickets" for $112 each. That is about the extent of the info. Here is the press release in full:

"Good tickets to the sold-out Pearl Jam shows on August 8th and 10th at Safeco Field are being released on Thursday, August 2nd at 10am. Priced at $112 and available at LiveNation.com or charge by phone 1-800-745-3000. All tickets subject to applicable service charges and fees."