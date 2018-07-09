  1. Style & Shopping
Wear What When July 9–16

This week's festivities include a market popup at Stoup Brewing, the biggest flea market in SoDo, and a screening of at Northwest Film Forum.

By Katheryn Grice 7/9/2018 at 9:45am

Past Flea Market locals loving the vintage finds in SoDo. 

Image: Courtesy of SoDo Flea Market

Tue, July 10
Pop-Up Artist Marketplace 
Ah, beer and art, the perfect summer pairing. Eleven local artists will be gathering at Stoup Brewing this Tuesday to set up shop for some easy—and possibly tipsy—summer shopping. Grab a cold one, poke around with some friends, and oh, enjoy live music from 6 to 8. 

Wed, July 11
Seattle Met's 5th Annual GeneroCity
Allow us this one humble brag about our fifth annual GeneroCity party that we're throwing this Wednesday from 6 to 10 at The Sanctuary. Celebrate some of the Seattle-based organizations that make this city one of the most giving and innovative places to live. Eat, drink, pose for a pic or two in the photo booth, and enjoy a night of meeting new people and honoring over 40 nonprofits, many of which were featured in "Light a Fire" for Seattle Met's June issue. You'll even be able to find out more about volunteering opportunities. Tickets are $25 ($40 for two) and all the proceeds go to local nonprofits.

July 11–13
Larger than Life: The Kevyn Aucoin Story
Come celebrate the life of one of the greatest makeup artists of all time, Kevyn Aucoin, who was discovered by Vogue while putting on makeup for free on test models to build his portfolio. He later became one of the most influential and sought-after makeup artists. This Wednesday through Friday filmmaker Tiffany Bartok presents archival footage of this influential man at the Northwest Film Forum

Sat, July 14
Artful Evening
Check out BAM (Bellevue Arts Museum) this Saturday  to shop some jewelry, paintings, and sculptures for the 2018 Artful Evening auction gala. Over 300 community leaders and friends will be attending at one of the most important fundraising events of the year, raising money for world-class exhibitions and other local programming throughout the year. Grab a ticket before and enjoy cocktails and a delicious meal while surveying the silent auction. 

Sat, July 14
SoDo Flea Market 
Vintage clothing is always in style, food trucks are always a good idea, and...coffee vans? Absolutely. There is no better place to add to your collection than at Seattle's SoDo Flea Market  where you can find home goods, handmade things, and more. Bring the whole family down and support local businesses and artists alike.   

 

Sales & Events
