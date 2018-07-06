  1. Arts & Culture
Weekend What to Do July 6–8

Frida fans, high-summer photosynthesis, and dive bar survival.

By Mac Hubbard 7/6/2018 at 9:00am

The Czech That Film festival features a biopic about Milada Horáková.

Image: Courtesy Loaded Vision Entertainment

Sat, Jul 7
Frida Fest 2018
A rockstar of feminism and a surrealist visionary, painter Frida Kahlo looked at the world and herself unflinchingly, and in doing so became an artistic champion of the masses. This inaugural ode to Frida includes over 30 artists inspired by her work, plus the usual summer festival spread of vendors and live performances—and a standout feature: a Frida look-alike contest. Centilia Cultural Center, Free

Kraken Celebration Party
It's tough for a distortion-loving, nautical-themed neighborhood haunt to stay in business. So U-District joint the Kraken celebrates its renewed lease by making its Saturday night showcase of live bands free. Check out Cinco Gringos, Heck Yes, and Cosgrove. Then come back some other time to keep mosh pits and pirate decor afloat in Seattle. The Kraken Bar and Lounge, Free

Slum Village
In this hip-hop smorgasbord, you can catch J Dilla's former outfit Slum Village alongside local favorites like DoNormaal and Taylar Elizza Beth. It's a shrewd pairing of an authoritative classic and fresh forward-thinkers. Nectar Lounge, $16–$20

Sun, Jul 8
Georgetown Garden Walk
Meander through plant life tended by the neighborhood's gardeners on a leisurely, self-guided tour. Music, art, and a raffle will also be scattered along the way, not much farther apart than the time it'll take you to say Hydrangea macrophylla. Georgetown, Free

Found Stories
Storytellers take the stage sans rehearsed anecdotes. Audience members write down a word or phrase that prompts the teller to dig for related memories they probably haven't shared at a dinner party yet. Rendezvous, $10

All Weekend
Czech That Film
Miloš Forman, one of the original luminaries of Czech film, passed away earlier this year, but the modest-sized Central European nation still boasts a stronghold of directors carrying on the country's legacy of auteurism. This roaming festival of recent Czech film comes to SIFF screens so you can experience a poet's 22-year stay in a gulag, a mafioso trying his hand in South Africa, and a democratic heroine martyred by the Communists (plus one Slovakian feature). Various SIFF Locations, $14

