This Week in Restaurant News: Tinned Fish and Baijiu Shots

G'bye to 'Table's veg' burg'—we hardly knew ye. Image: Mark Fuller

Now Open

Plenty of Clouds

This Chinese restaurant opened its doors on 15th and Pine on Thursday, July 5. Owners Lisa Zack and Travis Post are serving dishes hailing from the Sichuan and Yunnan provinces. And they're pouring flights of baijiu, a Chinese grain liquor, in these cute little shot glasses.

Raised Doughnuts

Mi Kim’s doughnut shop in the central district opened June 30. And they’ve started off with a bang, selling out as early at 10:30am some days. So, plan accordingly. Pro tips: Show up early or check Instagram first. And for the love of all that is fried, get those yeast-raised, glazed, or sugared rings in your life.

Coming Soon

Little Fish

Zoi Antonitsas’s craft cannery and restaurant planned for the Pike Place MarketFront, Little Fish, has been long delayed due to construction issues with its opening date pushed to this fall. So in the meantime, she and partner Bryan Jarr are launching a lunch preview at JarrBar throughout the summer, starting July 10. Hours will be Tuesday to Friday from 11am to 2pm for tinned fish, albacore niçoise salad, and seafood sandwich specials.

Zeek’s Pizza

This local pizza chain has three new shops planned for the near future for Capitol Hill, Woodinville, and Tacoma. While this past June, a Zeek’s Delivery Shack opened in Sammamish that focuses solely on take-out and delivery.

Closures

The Sovereign

Eater Seattle reports that subterranean Pioneer Square bar, the Sovereign has switched up its business model to a strictly events only space.

‘Table

Doug Kawasaki and Mark Fuller's veggie burger spot has closed up shop in the Denny Triangle due to slow sales and landlord issues after only five months of business, according to Eater Seattle.

More Scoops

Molly Moon’s Handmade Ice Cream

This local ice cream chainlet is now available in single serving cups on the Bainbridge and Whidbey Island ferry routes. Melted chocolate, salted caramel, cookie dough and scout mint flavors might all taste even better with the salty wind in your hair.

Drink It In

Pop-Up Bar at Southpaw

John Sundstrom’s pizza joint on 12th Avenue is cranking up the fun on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights from 9 to 2. Starting July 12, longtime Lark server, Fernando Pacheco, will be slinging specialty cocktails while DJs spin tunes. Other limited bonuses: sing karaoke and grab pizza slices for $1.50 (until they're gone).