First Thursday
July Art Walk Planner
Nine abstract artists land at Davidson Galleries, while at Prographica the night sky gets geometric.
Sean Barton
4Culture
Sean Barton’s paintings iterate. Maybe that’s a canvas of red hands repeated in multitude gestures or blue hearts that vary subtly. Maybe that’s the lines of a room, its cabinets and bricks, repeated and repeatedly shifted until the space becomes a maze. Opening reception from 6–8pm.
Polychromatic Perspectives
Davidson Galleries
Nine artists contribute to this exhibition of colorful abstract works. In Akiko Taniguchi’s collographs an image of a quotidian things (a child’s room, a sunflower) might bend until they look like amoebas seen through a microscope. Seattleite Virginia Hungate-Hawk’s etchings find the moving lines inherent in our jagged horizons. And Karen Kunc’s woodcut prints break down the barriers of natural dichotomies. Opening reception from 6–8pm.
Fred Stonehouse and Eric Beltz
Prographica / KDR
Fred Stonehouse’s paintings are deeply absurd—discomfiting, dreamlike, and often funny. See, for example, “The Deepest Wounds”: an animal with a pear tree growing from its antlers and blood drops raining from the sky. Meanwhile Beltz’s New Skies collection is as much geometrical as astronomical, combining the mesmeric qualities of both. Imagine Starry Night recast, fractal-like, in black and white. Opening reception from 6–8pm.
Don Fels and Tarran Sklenar
Linda Hodges Gallery
Seattle artists and writer Don Fels shows some of his mixed media work, which incorporates objects like wood, print, and terracotta. And Tarran Sklenar’s big colorful brushstrokes render canvases both abstract and moving—like some phantasmagoric windstorm. Opening reception, 6–8pm.